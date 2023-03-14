In Final Act Of Mindless Megadeal Stupidity, Warner Bros. Discovery Execs Kill The HBO Brand
The AT&T Time Warner and DirecTV mergers were a monumental disasters. AT&T spent $200 billion to acquire both companies thinking it would dominate the video and internet ad space. Instead, the company lost 9 million subscribers in nine years, fired 50,000 employees, closed numerous popular brands (including Mad Magazine), and stumbled around incompetently for several years before giving up.
But that was just the start.
After its tactical retreat, AT&T spun off Time Warner into an entirely new company, Warner Media. Warner Media then immediately turned around and announced a blockbuster merger with Discovery, creating the creatively named Warner Brothers Discovery.
This new company has been a blistering mess as well. Executives there have been so cheap they’ve refused to pay residuals to creators, shuttered numerous popular programs they didn’t want to pay for, and engaged in round after round of additional layoffs to achieve promised “synergies.”
Throughout this whole mess, executives at the new media giant struggled to properly name what they had “created.” AT&T embraced so many different names for its streaming efforts, it even confused the company’s own employees. Three-plus years later and executives at Warner Brothers Discovery still can’t figure out what to name the effort, and are now keen on killing the only brand that means anything to its users:
Warner Bros. Discovery is pushing forward with a plan to drop “HBO” from the name of its flagship streaming service HBO Max.
That decision for the long-planned rebranding of the combined HBO Max and Discovery+ services was partially informed by the company’s belief that “the HBO name turns off many potential subscribers,” Bloomberg reported on Thursday and TheWrap independently confirmed.
Throughout this experiment, the executive brain trust have seemed keen on degrading the quality proposition of their streaming service, removing or burying much of HBO’s legacy content in menus while prioritizing garbage reality TV programming like “F-Boy Island.” At the same time, they’ve been keen to raise rates as quickly as possible to achieve hallucinated synergies of the deal.
Years later and not only are executives still debating what to call this hot mess, they continue to indicate they have no understanding of consistent branding, or that the HBO brand generally represented quality in a sea of homogenous crap.
All told, this series of pointless mergers only really illustrates the media industry’s mindless “growth for growth’s sake” mindset, in which multi-billion-dollar deals are made for no other reason than to reduce taxes, boost executive compensation, and delude wealthy media executives into believing they’re savvy deal makers. All while employees and customers alike get the very short end of the stick, and the end product winds up being decidedly worse than when these purportedly savvy dealmakers started.
Filed Under: competition, media, media consolidation, megadeals, mergers, streaming, tv, video
Companies: at&t, discovery, hbo, warner bros., warner bros. discovery
Comments on “In Final Act Of Mindless Megadeal Stupidity, Warner Bros. Discovery Execs Kill The HBO Brand”
I keep considering resubscribing to HBO, which I lost when I dropped cable, but with the horrible cluster that it is, I’m just going to wait until I visit my father, who still has a cable subscription (He’s 80, so I think it’s forgivable). Plus it will give us something to watch while I’m there in a few months.
If it’s any compensation, I think Zune is available again.
As someone who practically lived on Discovery Channel and The Learning Channel as a kid and pre-teen, it pains me to say this but the Discovery brand is the one that turns me off as a subscriber. I thought about adding an HBO subscription before the merger but after it was done I don’t think I would be able to hold down the vomit if I paid for anything related to the dreck that Discovery has become over the last 20 years.
How is the industry growing if they are shedding staff and properties?
Re:
By buying up more things to shed
Re:
To point out the obvious: The industry itself if growing (note the number of streaming services today vs. 5 years ago).
This particular business is NOT growing.
Re:
You would have to ask cancer how that is supposed to work
Execs Launch Shitty Ideas.
Customers leave.
It must be our name!
Execs Launch More Shitty Ideas.
More Customers leave.
It must be our name!
Execs Launch Shittiest Ideas.
Most Customers leave.
It must be our name!