French Legislators Think Hosting 2024 Olympics Justifies Massive Domestic Surveillance Expansion

Setting 1st Amendment Myths On Fire In A Crowded Theater

Tue, Mar 14th 2023 12:04pm

For years, we’ve written about the many, many, many ways in which people are wrong about the 1st Amendment, from trotting out the “fire in a crowded theater” line (for which we have a t-shirt, mug, pillow, and notebook) or how people falsely believe that hate speech is not protected by the 1st Amendment (it is, and for good reasons).

But, you know, not everyone likes to read detailed treatises on this subject. Some people prefer fun, action-packed YouTube videos. And we’d like to help you out there too.

So, it was nice to see that the always excellent Legal Eagle recently did a fantastic video version exploring some wrong free speech tropes, including both of the ones mentioned above, along with a few others.

For what it’s worth, he also discusses how private platforms have the absolute right under the 1st Amendment to ban you or remove your content, which people often mistake as being permitted by Section 230, not the 1st Amendment. You may recall that we posted about another recent Legal Eagle video about Section 230, which was also great.

Anyway, there’s not much more to say on this, but I figured many of the folks who enjoy our discussions on the 1st Amendment might, similarly, enjoy this video.

Matthew M Bennett says:

But the government can't censor speech, not even by proxy

No one said a private company can’t censor their own site. (I do think if they exert editorial control they lose 230 protections, but that’s a separate matter) That’s just a fucking strawman.

We DID say that the censorship was ideologically and politically based, which it very clearly was, and that was a bad idea and they shouldn’t.

And then of course it was revealed that the government was telling the SM companies who to censor, which is very clearly a 1A violation, despite your claims to the contrary. Spend several hundred million dollars on it, in fact. And you just continue to lie on the subject, lie about the clear evidence, lie about the 1A.

And then you write articles attempting to lecture people on how the 1A works. What a fraud.

Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

Re:

I do think if they exert editorial control they lose 230 protections

You can think it all you want⁠—that doesn’t make it the law. The First Amendment gives platforms the right to “exert editorial control” by way of moderation and 230 protects platforms from lawsuits over how they moderate third party speech. Neither one mentions any sort of difference between a platform and a publisher in those regards. (And before you allude to it: 230 doesn’t protect platforms from the consequences of first-party speech.)

We DID say that the censorship was ideologically and politically based, which it very clearly was, and that was a bad idea and they shouldn’t.

Regardless of whatever the government has to say about it: For what reason should platforms ignore (or even encourage) the posting of hateful speech against marginalized people?

it was revealed that the government was telling the SM companies who to censor

[explicit and specific citations needed]

you just continue to lie on the subject

You haven’t proven that anyone who has contradicted your claims or criticized your lack of proof is lying. If you can, now would be a great time to do exactly that.

