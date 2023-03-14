Setting 1st Amendment Myths On Fire In A Crowded Theater

from the sick-burn dept

For years, we’ve written about the many, many, many ways in which people are wrong about the 1st Amendment, from trotting out the “fire in a crowded theater” line (for which we have a t-shirt, mug, pillow, and notebook) or how people falsely believe that hate speech is not protected by the 1st Amendment (it is, and for good reasons).

But, you know, not everyone likes to read detailed treatises on this subject. Some people prefer fun, action-packed YouTube videos. And we’d like to help you out there too.

So, it was nice to see that the always excellent Legal Eagle recently did a fantastic video version exploring some wrong free speech tropes, including both of the ones mentioned above, along with a few others.

For what it’s worth, he also discusses how private platforms have the absolute right under the 1st Amendment to ban you or remove your content, which people often mistake as being permitted by Section 230, not the 1st Amendment. You may recall that we posted about another recent Legal Eagle video about Section 230, which was also great.

Anyway, there’s not much more to say on this, but I figured many of the folks who enjoy our discussions on the 1st Amendment might, similarly, enjoy this video.

Filed Under: 1st amendment, 1st amendment myths, content moderation, fire in a crowded theater, free speech, hate speech, legal eagle, section 230

