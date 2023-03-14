Setting 1st Amendment Myths On Fire In A Crowded Theater
from the sick-burn dept
For years, we’ve written about the many, many, many ways in which people are wrong about the 1st Amendment, from trotting out the “fire in a crowded theater” line (for which we have a t-shirt, mug, pillow, and notebook) or how people falsely believe that hate speech is not protected by the 1st Amendment (it is, and for good reasons).
But, you know, not everyone likes to read detailed treatises on this subject. Some people prefer fun, action-packed YouTube videos. And we’d like to help you out there too.
So, it was nice to see that the always excellent Legal Eagle recently did a fantastic video version exploring some wrong free speech tropes, including both of the ones mentioned above, along with a few others.
For what it’s worth, he also discusses how private platforms have the absolute right under the 1st Amendment to ban you or remove your content, which people often mistake as being permitted by Section 230, not the 1st Amendment. You may recall that we posted about another recent Legal Eagle video about Section 230, which was also great.
Anyway, there’s not much more to say on this, but I figured many of the folks who enjoy our discussions on the 1st Amendment might, similarly, enjoy this video.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, 1st amendment myths, content moderation, fire in a crowded theater, free speech, hate speech, legal eagle, section 230
Comments on “Setting 1st Amendment Myths On Fire In A Crowded Theater”
It’s worth noting that if there actually IS a fire in that hypothetical theater, NOT alerting people to it, or even stopping someone from raising the alarm, would make you guilty of at least manslaughter if anyone died in the fire instead of escaping.
LegalEagle has always been great, so thanks for linking to his video! He has a pretty insightful and fun way of breaking things out for people who aren’t necessarily lawyers.
But the government can't censor speech, not even by proxy
No one said a private company can’t censor their own site. (I do think if they exert editorial control they lose 230 protections, but that’s a separate matter) That’s just a fucking strawman.
We DID say that the censorship was ideologically and politically based, which it very clearly was, and that was a bad idea and they shouldn’t.
And then of course it was revealed that the government was telling the SM companies who to censor, which is very clearly a 1A violation, despite your claims to the contrary. Spend several hundred million dollars on it, in fact. And you just continue to lie on the subject, lie about the clear evidence, lie about the 1A.
And then you write articles attempting to lecture people on how the 1A works. What a fraud.
Re:
You’re starting to sound like a recording…
Or a one trick pony.
Re:
You can think it all you want—that doesn’t make it the law. The First Amendment gives platforms the right to “exert editorial control” by way of moderation and 230 protects platforms from lawsuits over how they moderate third party speech. Neither one mentions any sort of difference between a platform and a publisher in those regards. (And before you allude to it: 230 doesn’t protect platforms from the consequences of first-party speech.)
Regardless of whatever the government has to say about it: For what reason should platforms ignore (or even encourage) the posting of hateful speech against marginalized people?
[explicit and specific citations needed]
You haven’t proven that anyone who has contradicted your claims or criticized your lack of proof is lying. If you can, now would be a great time to do exactly that.
The internet is impossible to censor. USENET still works if someone has to say something. That no one cares what’s on USENET says no one cares about free speech.
Even without USENET there’s plenty of ways to get a message out this is more about controlling narratives and audiences than any censorship.