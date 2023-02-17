Next Week, The Supreme Court Could Destroy Everything Good About The Internet
Next week, the Supreme Court will hold the oral arguments in the Gonzalez and Taamneh cases. Gonzalez is the main show (and I’m somewhat surprised they didn’t have the hearings on the same day). There were dozens upon dozens of amicus briefs filed in the case, including one by us. There have been lots of articles this week talking about the case, and most of them are… not great. But I did want to present three very useful summaries — one video, two written — if you’d like to understand just what’s at stake here.
First up, we have Legal Eagle, who always does amazing videos summarizing legal issues (often in a humorous, but legally rigorous, way). He explains how much is at stake in this case, noting how it could fundamentally change the internet:
Notably, he was so concerned that he also signed onto a great amicus brief trying to warn the court of the dangers ahead.
Then there’s famed 1st Amendment lawyer Robert Corn-Revere, who has built much of his career fighting back against attempts to suppress speech, who pulls no punches in explaining why Section 230 is so important, and how the Supreme Court could do real damage with a bad ruling. As Corn-Revere says, both Republicans and Democrats are attacking Section 230, and they’re both wrong. And he notes, as we have in the past, that the attacks on Section 230 from both parties are almost entirely about trying to control the internet for their own benefits:
What they have in common is that both sides want to increase the government’s ability to control perhaps the most influential communications medium that has ever existed—a rare instance of bipartisan agreement. Progressives advocate modifying or repealing Section 230 to incentivize—that is, coerce—privately owned platforms into restricting content progressives believe is wrong or harmful. Conservatives, on the other hand, advocate modifying or repealing Section 230 to make the companies more vulnerable to claims the content that conservatives like is being “unfairly” moderated.
But, he explains, we actually “need Section 230 now more than ever.”
Simple math dictates the outcome: If there is the slightest chance you might shoulder legal accountability for what you let people post on your platform, you are not going to risk it.
Time and technology have not altered this essential calculus—except to make it more compelling. Compared to the millions of postings envisioned by the court that first interpreted Section 230, online platforms must now assess their potential liability risks from untold billions. To take just one example, users upload more than 500 hours of third-party content to YouTube per minute. That works out to 30,000 hours of new content per hour, and 720,000 hours per day.
Sure, these giant platforms use sophisticated algorithms to help screen what gets posted, but that fact does not affect the underlying rationale of Section 230. The larger the platform, the greater the risk of liability—and the greater the need for protection.
And the key point: if the Supreme Court eviscerates Section 230 (as it very well might), it will give politicians (of both parties) much greater ability to control speech online:
The stakes could not be higher. These cases will test the limits of what the Supreme Court meant in Packingham v. North Carolina back in 2017, when it warned that courts must exercise “extreme caution” before ratifying attempts to regulate online speech. They also will test the underlying assumptions that motivated the adoption of Section 230 in the first place: that the internet flourished because it was unfettered by federal or state regulation.
The alternative will be to leave the future of freedom of speech in the hands of politicians. I shudder at the thought.
This is the thing that so many haters of Section 230 don’t understand. They seem to think that getting rid of it will somehow benefit speech. But, it will not. It will benefit government officials attempting to control speech.
Finally, if you want to understand the specific details of exactly what the Supreme Court is actually looking at in this case, Jess Miers has a really useful summary of “what to expect” next week. She breaks down how the petitioners (not Google, but the estate of the woman who was tragically killed in the terrorist attack) are trying to say that YouTube isn’t protected by Section 230 because of its recommendation algorithm. The article breaks down the specific arguments that they’re making, looking more closely at the standard “test” for Section 230 protection, and how they’re arguing that it doesn’t apply here, while then also explaining why that argument is wrong.
Petitioners will assert that their claims do not treat YouTube as a ‘publisher’ because YouTube is not acting as a publisher when it performs algorithmic recommendations. Specifically, Petitioners argue that YouTube’s algorithms go beyond the mere dissemination of third-party content. Rather, it’s the algorithm itself that causes the harm.
This argument is also meritless. The harm does not arise from the code that displays content to the user; rather, the content itself is what causes the harm. In fact, if the Petitioners’ request is granted, the Court would only assess the underlying algorithm in terms of proximate cause, and the Petitioners would have no grounds for a claim.
The full piece is worth reading if you want a deeper understanding of the actual elements of the case, what the arguments are, and what the Supreme Court will be looking at. One thing she highlights, which I hadn’t really even thought about before, is the idea that URLs themselves are somehow harmful. This could lead to some very bizarre results.
The last prong is also highly contentious. But Petitioners’ argument is bizarre. To support that YouTube is responsible for the content at issue, the Petitioners point to YouTube’s URLs. Petitioners claim that the source of the harmful video is a YouTube-created URL (for example: youtube.com/funnycats). Petitioners contrast this with the “third-party” URLs displayed by Google Search.
This argument is nonsensical. Again, the harm derives from the underlying content, not the physical URL.
As Miers notes, the mess that might ensue if the Court buys this argument would not be pleasant for anyone online.
Imagine the consequences if the Court were to accept Petitioner’s URL argument. Any website that offers an internal search function would be ineligible for Section 230. Meanwhile, Plaintiffs could sneak their generic third-party content claims around Section 230 by simply pointing out that the defendant created the URL where the content exists.
According to the Petitioners’ reality, Section 230 should apply to static websites with no internal search capabilities, no hyperlinks to user-created content, and no push notifications. Surely, that was not Congress’ intent.
Either way, the internet may change an awful lot this year, depending on what the Supreme Court decides on this one case. While many of the commentaries about the case are suggesting that a small change to 230 might not do that much damage, that’s simply wrong. It could open the floodgates to a ton of frivolous lawsuits — which, even if the website owners would win in the long run, would create havoc and massive time, resource, and money headaches in the short term.
It is not enough for Google to simply win here. A situation where the Court affirms Section 230 for YouTube but subtracts algorithms from the immunity will result in a flood of frivolous lawsuits — that would fail on First Amendment grounds anyway — claiming “algorithmic harm” as a steady workaround. In fact, there are numerous social media addiction lawsuits waiting in the wings to do just that.
Indeed, the stakes are too high. Anything but wholehearted support for the decades of existing Section 230 precedence carries with it the risk of significant and far-reaching losses for all of us.
Well, probably not next week.
They’ll wait until June to destroy everything good about the Internet.
Re:
True, but the oral arguments will be the best time to get an idea of which way the justices may be leaning, and that alone should ignite either justified concern or cautious relief for the state of the Internet once the ruling comes down.
Re: Re:
I wouldn’t put too much stock in questions asked in oral arguments. Judges, including SCOTUS justices, often ask tough questions but ultimately decide in the other direction.
The better indicator is their past opinions. We know Clarence Thomas is a vote to overturn 230. Alito is a pretty safe bet too. But Roberts has been a consistent vote in favor of corporations’ free speech rights, which means either at least one of the liberals or all of the other conservatives would have to side with Thomas and Alito. I’m cautiously optimistic that that’s not likely to happen, but nothing is guaranteed with this court.
Re: Re: Re:
“But Roberts has been a consistent vote in favor of corporations’ free speech rights, which means either at least one of the liberals or all of the other conservatives would have to side with Thomas and Alito.”
Roberts cant let BigTech section 230 their way out of a an-antiterrorism statutes. That was the trap you fucking moron. The federalist wing of the court has to side against BigTech.
Re: Re: Re:2
230 doesn’t cover violations of federal law. Quoting 47 U.S.C. § 230(e)(1), emphasis mine:
Re: Re: Re: So if none of the other justices sided with Thomas and alito section230 is saved right ? right
So if none of the others justices sided with Thomas and alito section230 is saved right thad ?
Re: Re: Re:2
Unfortunately not exactly. None of the justices (except Thomas) have stated their positions on Section 230, so it’s anyone’s guess. It could still go either way.
Re: Re: Re:
We know that Kavanaugh been kind of good when it comes to internet laws.
Re:
English already has a phrase for digital decay….
Good riddence.
Re: Re:
Please stop spamming questions like that, dude.
Re:
what, and release their decision on a Friday?
We will actually see new digital infrastructure within domestic borders that ensures innovation continues to prosper.
The fragmentation of the digital pangaea has been overdue for quite sometime. Even the EU looks like they’ll create their own digital network to accomodate their privacy agenda(s).
https://www.theregister.com/2023/02/17/adequacy_decision_us_data_transfer/
There are some who are already investing in the inevitable “creative destruction” and new infrastructure 🙂
Re:
You will not see them if 230 is gutted, as the risks will be too high. Cable TV on the other hand will gain, as most of their competition will be knocked offline, and they will not need a streaming service when the alternative is a cable subscription.
Re: Re:
Data has changed in the last decade, negating the need for a nickle and dime pipe with privacy akin to 3rd world countries.
With all of the scams/hacks/ransomware, one has to wonder if its an inside job by employees, or worse, a product of outsourcing.
https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/godaddy-hackers-stole-source-code-installed-malware-in-multi-year-breach/
The addition of new digital infrastructure only offends the illiterate. Quality data can be replicated easily in the 21st century, but the petabytes of FUD get left behind.
There is no loss with new infrastructure in the 1st world. And 1st world solutions have always been refreshing.
With privacy standards, AI will have to retrain version 0.2 on whats left of the global network. Thats a lot of plastic trash emotions.
For everybody who is anti-§230 and want websites held liable for what their users do…
Do you believe that gun manufacturers should also be held liable for what their users do?
Re:
It is amazing how many people against section 230 comment here. … or, y’know, on the internet. It’s like they don’t understand their own side…
Re: Re:
Its not an information superhighway anymore. The search engines have all been tainted by ad-spam and respun data.
If thats all you know, well….. Time is not equal.
Re: Re: Re:
oh my god the chatbot replier is built on the Time Cube website
Re: Re: Re:2
Well, the proof reader that’s illiterate seems to only know hogwash.
https://buttondown.email/hillelwayne/archive/programming-ais-worry-me/
A lot of interesting insights around about AI. Your drivel is not even relevant.
Bing has a friend mode that is made for stupid people like you.
“Friend mode (#mode friend)
In ‘friend’ mode, Bing Chat will turn into a friend, where you can chat about your emotions or problems.”
You don’t get quality time. Did your dog not like the porkchop around your neck?
Re:
… and you cheese off an entirely different demographic if you reverse the argument.
Re:
But! But! But! IT HAS THE MAGIC “WITH A COMPUTER” PIXIE DUST ALL OVER IT! So It Must Be Bad/Patentable/Different!
Memo to Hyman, Chozen, and all the other trolls: This means that if 230 is altered in any way, Mike is unlikely to keep these comments sections open, so if I were y’all, I’d start praying for 230 to stay intact, lest you chumps lose the only place your rhetoric is still considered “acceptable” in the sense of “you’re allowed to post it without prior restraint”.
Re:
lol if section 230 goes Mike is unemployed sucking dick in a train station bathroom and he knows it.
Re: Re:
Projection at its finest!!!
BTW, care to tell us when DirecTV will be forced to carry OAN and Newsmax due to “must carry laws” and “viewpoint discrimination”?
Re: Re:
You have an unhealthy obsession with Mike….
There is nothing wrong with seeking professional help, you should seriously consider it and we will think much more highly of you if you did.
Re: Re:
Except no, that’s just your twisted rape fantasy. (Get some help, dude.)
230 going away doesn’t mean Mike will shutter Techdirt in its entirety. As it would be if 230 were repealed, Mike is responsible for all the content published exclusively by Techdirt authors (including himself), since he’s the owner of, and (presumably) the equivalent of an editor-in-chief for, this site. 230 has never covered first-party speech; if you weren’t so eager to think about Mike being raped, you might have gathered as much from all the times you’ve been told that fact.
What any change to 230 will do is force Techdirt to close its comments sections. Right now, 230 gives Techdirt the leeway to allow the posting of third-party comments like yours without prior restraint and moderate those comments as the site’s owners/operators see fit. Any alteration to 230 would make the hosting of such comments so legally precarious that holding comments back for legal approval or shutting down the comments sections would be the only ways to avoid frivolous lawsuits. That means you’d no longer be able to troll Mike and the rest of us here—and neither would the rest of your troll brigade brethren. And that’s to say nothing of how the rest of the Internet would follow suit in the wake of any change to 230.
You want 230 dead because you think it’ll lead to a guy you’ve never met being raped. Not only is that incredibly short-sighted in terms of what the consequences of changing/striking down 230 will be, it’s also incredibly fucked up for you to want someone you’ve never met before to be raped. From someone with more issues than a GamePro archive: Get some professional psychiatric help, my dude.
Re: Re:
Mike gets rid of the comments, I still read articles. I pay for access to blogs without comment sections. Comment access isnt what pays the bills at Techdirt.
Re: Re:
You know, a minor silver lining of the S.230 situation that if it does get repealed and the comment section goes away, we wouldn’t have to listen to jackasses like you anymore.
When you say the articles written are “not great”, does that relate to their quality or the predictions for the outcome?
Re:
Because there’s already two Justices who have said in dissenting opinions that Section 230 should be overturned and one that is on the fence so that’s two (possibly three) Justices down.
Second, the people on the court as shown with Roe v Wade in overturning it have signaled they don’t care about precedent. They are very much activist judges in wanting to reach a particular conclusion regardless of how tortured the logic is to get there.
Simply put, it ain’t looking good.
Re: Re:
Its more up in the air right now, we could end up with 6-3 in favor of Google.
Be careful what you wish for
It’ll be a cold comfort but at the least if the SC does botch this one up there will at least be plenty of schadenfreude to go around as both sides gunning for 230 find out that the result isn’t good for either of them, whether those trying to chill moderation or chill speech.
The only people likely to be happy post-230 are the ambulance-chasing lawyers or those so self-centered that they want any site that allows third-party content or actually useful searching gone because they can’t see any use in either.
Anyone got a Quarter?
How much to pay off a Judge?
Re:
I forgot, they are republican.
What do you think will be the likely outcome? Hopefully they don’t destroy everything good about the internet.
“Section 230 should be changed to fix this problem!” said no honest mentally competent person, ever.
Re: Now who would benefit by gutting free speech online...
Depends, if the ‘problem’ is the ability for third party content to be posted then gutting 230 would certainly ‘fix’ that.
Re:
I note that you posted this 45 minutes after the previous one, stating the same question a 4th or 5th time.
In case you were wondering why all your comments are getting flagged/hidden… it’s because your question was asked and replied to several times already, and we are tired of seeing it again.
Give it a rest, will you?
Question
Can someone explain to me the process of a Supreme Court case
Asking this regarding these oral arguments, what happens after that?
Re:
After that the decision usually comes later sometime in June, at the end of their term.
This c-span link might help you there.
How predictable or unpredictable the outcome?
Re:
Bruh, the likeliness is already in your name.
Re: Re:
I think there is a good likelihood it will be 6-3 in favor of Google. But everything is up in the air.
Re:
Between zero and one-hundred percent.
