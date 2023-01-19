Dear Supreme Court: Judicial Curtailing Of Section 230 Will Make The Internet Worse
Every amicus brief the Copia Institute has filed has been important. But the brief filed today is one where all the marbles are at stake. Up before the Supreme Court is Gonzalez v. Google, a case that puts Section 230 squarely in the sights of the Court, including its justices who have previously expressed serious misunderstandings about the operation and merit of the law.
As we wrote in this brief, the Internet depends on Section 230 remaining the intentionally broad law it was drafted to be, applying to all sorts of platforms and services that make the Internet work. On this brief the Copia Institute was joined by Engine Advocacy, speaking on behalf of the startup community, which depends on Section 230 to build companies able to provide online services, and Chris Riley, an individual person running a Mastodon server who most definitely needs Section 230 to make it possible for him to provide that Twitter alternative to other people. There seems to be this pervasive misconception that the Internet begins and ends with the platforms and services provided by “big tech” companies like Google. In reality, the provision of platform services is a profoundly human endeavor that needs protecting in order to be sustained, and we wrote this brief to highlight how personal Section 230’s protection really is.
Because ultimately without Section 230 every provider would be in jeopardy every time they helped facilitate online speech and every time they moderated it, even though both activities are what the Internet-using public needs platforms and services to do, even though they are what Congress intended to encourage platforms and services to do, and even though the First Amendment gives them the right to do them. Section 230 is what makes it possible at a practical level for them to them by taking away the risk of liability arising from how they do.
This case risks curtailing that critical statutory protection by inventing the notion pressed by the plaintiffs that if a platform uses an algorithmic tool to serve curated content, it somehow amounts to having created that content, which would put the activity beyond the protection of Section 230 as it only applies to when platforms intermediate content created by others and not content created by themselves. But this argument reflects a dubious read of the statute, and one that would largely obviate Section 230’s protection altogether by allowing liability to accrue as a result of some quality in the content created by another, which is exactly what Section 230 is designed to forestall. As we explained to the Court in detail, the idea that algorithmic serving of third party content could somehow void a platform’s Section 230 protection is an argument that had been cogently rejected by the Second Circuit and should similarly be rejected here.
Oral argument is scheduled for February 21. While it is possible that the Supreme Court could take onboard all the arguments being brought by Google and the constellation of amici supporting its position, and then articulate a clear defense of Section 230 platform operators could take back to any other court questioning in their statutory protection, it would be a good result if the Supreme Court simply rejected this particular theory pressing for artificial limits to Section 230 that are not in the statute or supported by the facially obvious policy values Section 230 was supposed to advance. Just so long as the Internet and the platforms that make up it can live on to fight another day we can call it a win. Because a decision in favor of the plaintiffs curtailing Section 230 would be an enormous loss to anyone depending on the Internet to provide them any sort of benefit. Or, in other words, everyone.
There has never been any “Section 230 should be removed/modified” argument that was not built on false claims about what 230 does and how.
And that includes noted troll and spammer Jhon Smith’s “230 enables gangstalking, harassment, and probably even first-degree murder” claims.
That’s that guy that stalked me, right?
We just have to pray the Court will come to a sensible conclusion. We could all do without resource wasting frivolous lawsuits.
What I want to know is what do the anti-230 people think the internet is going to look like if those liability protections are removed?
Whatever it is they’re pretty much guarenteed to be wrong and disappointned unless they want either:
1) No ability to post third-party content at all.
2) Extremely heavy moderation that blocks and takes down anything that even might be problematic and that will make the current moderation efforts of even highly restrictive platforms look downright generous in comparison.
3) No moderation at all other than blatantly illegal content that platforms are required to take down(CSAM and the like), resulting in a complete free-for-all where any legitimate content is buried under an avalanche of trolling and spam.
If those gunning for 230 for whatever reason don’t want one or more of the above then their best bet is to hope they fail in the courts yet again.
No moderation at all including for blatantly illegal content, because the platforms will cease looking at content at all unless informed of illegal content by a third party. Recall that the court decision that caused Section 230 to be written was that, because the defendant scanned content for material that violated their ToS, the defendant could be presumed to know about all content and could be held liable for anything they missed. The same people pushing for Section 230 to be modified/removed will absolutely push for that interpretation to become the law, because it gives them yet another tool to force platforms to only carry what they approve of.
That’s something I think should be highlighted to the Court. The government can’t outlaw any but the absolute worst content because of that pesky First Amendment thing. If platforms are also afraid of blocking offensive/dangerous content because any mistake opens them to massive liability, well, we know how that goes because we can see what happens on 8chan and Parler and other sites that attempt to not moderate that sort of content.
Who says there’s any thinking involved?
Re: "You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy."
“.. think the internet is going to look like”
The Internet will look like twitter, that’s all there will be. A bunch of 4chan like boards run off shore. Oh and pirate bay!
You, sir, win the prize. In my opinion, that’s precisely what politicians want to do. Shut up the proles. Then again, I’ve been watching US politics for multiple decades – that’s bound to turn someone sour and suspicious.
I think you’re concentrating too much on the section 230 aspect vs the verbiage in the filing. It’s states that they blame the recommendation system of google, not any form of moderation. If tech companies chose to remove the algorithm and moved to a purely chronological or metric based feed (ie highest NUMBER likes or engagements). This would severely limit their ad serving capabilities without being able to guarantee being served next to engaging content and shift power to individual creators, both of which I think would be positive outcomes
Re: Hope you like sports and celebrity gossip, you'll be seeing a lot
If tech companies chose to remove the algorithm and moved to a purely chronological or metric based feed (ie highest NUMBER likes or engagements). This would severely limit their ad serving capabilities without being able to guarantee being served next to engaging content and shift power to individual creators, both of which I think would be positive outcomes
The currently major creators who would as a result get the largest chunk of likes and engagements perhaps, but good luck if you’re a creator that’s not them or someone who isn’t interested in what they are posting because that’s all you’d be getting if pure numbers are all that a platform is allowed to base things on.
Hate to break it to you, but recommending things IS moderation. It’s just the “inclusive” rather than the “removal” form of moderation. +1 instead of -1.
As the Second Circuit ruling Mike cited points out.
Having burst one of your illusions, let’s go for a second.
Q) … just what do you imagine an algorithm is?
A) a method or set of rules for doing a thing.
“purely chronological” and “metric based feed” are simply alternate algorithms for doing what the current algorithms do.
The sites who use algorithms more complex than what you have suggested do so because they found the results of your example algorithms to be unsatisfactory – to their business needs, to the customer’s desires.
I leave you with a useful quote:
That is what the algorithms do, lol.