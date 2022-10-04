Supreme Court Takes Section 230 Cases… Just Not The Ones We Were Expecting
So, plenty of Supreme Court watchers and Section 230 experts all knew that this term was going to be a big one for Section 230… it’s just that we all expected the main issue to be around the Netchoice cases regarding Florida and Texas’s social media laws (those cases will likely still get to SCOTUS later in the term). There were also a few other possible Section 230 cases that I thought SCOTUS might take on, but still, the Court surprised me by agreeing to hear two slightly weird Section 230 cases. The cases are Gonzalez v. Google and Twitter v. Taamneh.
There are a bunch of similar cases, many of which were filed by two law firms together, 1-800-LAW-FIRM (really) and Excolo Law. Those two firms have been trying to claim that anyone injured by a terrorist group should be able to sue internet companies because those terrorist groups happened to use those social media sites. Technically, they’re arguing “material support for terrorism,” but the whole concept seems obviously ridiculous. It’s the equivalent of the family of a victim of ISIS suing Toyota after finding out that some ISIS members drove Toyotas.
Anyway, we’ve been writing about a bunch of these cases, including both of the cases at issue here (which were joined at the hip by the 9th Circuit). Most of them get tossed out pretty quickly, as the court recognizes just how disconnected the social media companies are from the underlying harm. But one of the reasons they seem to have filed so many such cases all around the country was to try to set up some kind of circuit split to interest the Supreme Court.
The first case (Gonzalez) dealt with ISIS terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015. The 9th Circuit rejected the claim that Google provided material support to terrorists because ISIS posted some videos to YouTube. To try to get around the obvious 230 issues, Gonzalez argued that YouTube recommended some of those videos via the algorithm, and those recommendations should not be covered by 230. The second case, Taamneh, was… weird. It has a somewhat similar fact pattern, but dealt with the family of someone who was killed by an ISIS attack at a nightclub in Istanbul in 2017.
The 9th Circuit tossed out the Gonzalez case, saying that 230 made the company immune even for recommended content (which is the correct outcome) but allowed the Taamneh case to move forward, for reasons that had nothing to do with Section 230. In Taamneh, the district court initially dismissed the case entirely without even getting to the Section 230 issue by noting that Taamneh didn’t even file a plausible aiding-and-abetting claim. The 9th Circuit disagreed, said that there was enough in the complaint to plead aiding-and-abetting, and sent it back to the district court (which could then, in all likelihood, dismiss under Section 230). Oddly (and unfortunately) some of the judges in that ruling issued concurrences which meandered aimlessly, talking about how Section 230 had gone too far and needed to be trimmed back.
Gonzalez appealed the issue regarding 230 and algorithmic promotion of content, while Twitter appealed the aiding and abetting ruling (noting that every other court to try similar cases found no aiding and abetting).
Either way, the Supreme Court is taking up both cases and… it might get messy. Technically, the question the Supreme Court is asked to answer in the Gonzalez case is:
Whether Section 230(c)(1) of the Communications Decency Act immunizes interactive computer services when they make targeted recommendations of information provided by another information content provider, or only limits the liability of interactive computer services when they engage in traditional editorial functions (such as deciding whether to display or withdraw) with regard to such information.
Basically: can we wipe out Section 230’s key liability protections for any content recommended? This would be problematic. The whole point of Section 230 is to put the liability on the proper party: the one actually speaking. Making sites liable for recommendations creates all of the same problems that making them liable for hosting would — specifically, requiring them to take on liability for content they couldn’t possibly thoroughly vet before recommending it. A ruling in favor of Gonzalez would create huge problems for anyone offering search on any website, because a “bad” content recommendation could lead to liability, not for the actual content provider, but for the search engine.
That can’t be the law, because that would make search next to impossible.
For what it’s worth, there were some other dangerously odd parts of the 9th Circuit’s Gonzalez rulings regarding Section 230 that are ripe for problematic future interpretation, but those parts appear not to have been included in the cert petition.
In Taamneh, the question is focused on the aiding and abetting question, but ties into Section 230, because it asks if you can hold a website liable for aiding and abetting if they try to remove terrorist content but a plaintiff argues they could have been more aggressive in weeding out such content. There’s also a second question of whether or not you can hold a website liable for an “act of intentional terrorism” when the actual act of terrorism had nothing whatsoever to do with the website, and was conducted off of the website entirely.
(1) Whether a defendant that provides generic, widely available services to all its numerous users and “regularly” works to detect and prevent terrorists from using those services “knowingly” provided substantial assistance under 18 U.S.C. § 2333 merely because it allegedly could have taken more “meaningful” or “aggressive” action to prevent such use; and (2) whether a defendant whose generic, widely available services were not used in connection with the specific “act of international terrorism” that injured the plaintiff may be liable for aiding and abetting under Section 2333.
These cases should worry everyone, especially if you like things like searching online. My biggest fear, honestly, is that this Supreme Court (as it’s been known to do) tries to split the baby (which, let us remember, kills the baby) and says that Section 230 doesn’t apply to recommended content, but that the websites still win because the things on the website are so far disconnected from the actual terrorist acts.
That really feels like the kind of solution that the Roberts court might like, thinking that it’s super clever when really it’s just dangerously confused. It would open up a huge pandora’s box of problems, leading to all sorts of lawsuits regarding any kind of recommended content, including search, recommendation algorithms, your social media feeds, and more.
A good ruling (if such a thing is possible) would be a clear statement that of course Section 230 protects algorithmically rated content, because Section 230 is about properly putting liability on the creator of the content and not the intermediary. But we know that Justices Thomas and Alito are just itching to destroy 230, so we’re already down two Justices to start.
Of course, given that this court is also likely to take up the NetChoice cases later this term, it is entirely possible that next year the Supreme Court may rules that (1) websites are liable for failing to remove certain content (in these two cases) and (2) websites can be forced to carry all content.
It’ll be a blast figuring out how to make all that work. Though, some of us will probably have to do that figuring out off the internet, since it’s not clear how the internet will actually work at that point.
Filed Under: aiding and abetting, algorithms, gonzalez, isis, recommendations, section 230, supreme court, taamneh, terrorism, terrorism act
Companies: google, twitter
Eep.
I feel like preparing a funeral for the open internet. It was good while it lasted.
Don’t lose hope, tho its pretty up in the air on how the SC will rule on this.
I don’t really see this as a foregone conclusion. Thomas has been champing at the bit to eliminate 230, and Alito seems likeliest to join him, but I’m pretty confident Roberts isn’t onboard (he’s consistently taken an expansive position on corporations’ First Amendment rights), and without him they’d either need all the other conservative justices or at least one of the liberals.
It could happen, but I keep seeing people treat it like it’s a certainty, and…it’s definitely not.
Also Kavanaugh been pretty consistent when it come to internet laws… but he can also a wild card.
…or WHETHER the internet will work at that point!
Well, FidoNet software is still available. Alternatively, SD cards by post, while high latency have a decent band width, an Altoids tin full of micro SD cards would hold a significant amount of content.
I think the Gonzalez case, as you describe it, is a little more complex than all of that. I don’t read it as being about search as much as algorithmic recommendations. We know Section 230 covers Google for things other people post to YouTube, and I agree that it should also cover the Search function on the site. You could describe both functions as the user choosing what to search for and watch. The Recommendations get a little fuzzier to me, though. Should Google have to vet something before recommending it to a user who did not specifically search for it or subscribe to it? If I am looking for information about mental health and the algorithm recommends I look at videos with instructions on un-aliving myself, does Google have some responsibility for making that recommendation? (I realize this is currently being argued in the UK in a different case.) I would support the use of Section 230 to argue that Google can choose how to handle that content when it becomes aware of it, and it can’t be responsible for being aware of everything uploaded to YouTube, but is it responsible for the content they suggest and promote with their algorithm? I’m not so sure about that.
If the US had a Supreme Court with sound judgments, I think it would be a fair question to ask. However, we have a Supreme Court that seems to want to overturn well-established precedent on ideological grounds that end up making life worse for everyone, as with Dobbs v. Jackson (the decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and allowed states to criminalize abortion).
Sound judgments are not on the docket for this current SCOTUS.
Who’s Daniel?
Anyway, yes, I fear that the US Supreme Court will gut or overturn §230 of the Communications Decency Act.
I really, really hope I’m wrong, though.
If it can be made responsible for recommendation, it can also be made responsible for when a slightly variant algorithm fails to filter out content. Algorithmic moderation and algorithmic recommendation are basically the same problem, classifying content.
You’re making policy arguments, which I totally understand — I do think big internet companies have social responsibilities, like not encouraging suicide, and maybe a legal solution exists to ensure they live up to those responsibilities — but Congress hasn’t made that law yet. Pretty much all legal scholars that have spoken about the Gonzalez case think it’s cut and dry for Google, because it is: under current law, Google making personalized recommendations doesn’t impute ownership or publication of those materials onto Google any more than a newspaper recommending local movie showings gives that newspaper responsibility for the movies’ contents. Case in point, SCOTUS granted cert in Gonzalez without any circuit split on the meaning of Section 230, making it seem like this is not the Court trying to resolve hard legal questions but an attempt by… ahem… certain justices to redefine a statute they don’t like.
My view of recommended viewing is that its just like a grocery store that puts gummy bears on display by the checkstand. They really arent saying we recommend these. They are saying we think you like these so we put them here for you to see so you can choose to buy/click them if you want them. They were always available but what the store/website did was make it easy to find – for convenience.
I look forward to the Supreme Court’s cogent, coherent, legally sound, honest, nonpartisan, principled, and not at all radical decision upholding the plain language of the statute. I especially look forward to Thomas’s inevitable concurrence or dissent where he makes totally reasonable, historically accurate, and sane arguments grounded in solid First Amendment law and basic common sense and not relying entirely upon citations to his own prior batshit dissents. Exciting times!
…talks about what centuries-old dead men would’ve done with technology they could’ve never even conceived, as if said dead men deserve to be the final word on the governance of the United States.
I think Aaron Burr’s Twitter account would’ve been a goldmine. Can you imagine the founding fathers tweeting clapbacks at Benedict Arnold?
Idk, Thomas is onto something.
Imagine the dogpile on Lincoln’s Twitter after the Emancipation Proclamation. The vocable “oof” doesn’t even begin to cover it.
End of the Internet?
The US tech sector has been valued at nearly $9 trillion. Imagine what it would do to the US economy if Silicon Valley imploded. My own view is that regulation in the EU, UK & other western countries & China, Iran & Russia pulling in their own direction will effectively end the open internet as we know it. What will be left is something akin to a cable channel.
Alito and Thomas are chomping at the bit to overturn it and Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, and Barrett are wild cards. Roberts seems safely in favor of keeping §230 but as Thad said, he’ll probably look for a compromise that make things worse. Brown, Sotomayor, and Kagan seem like good bets to keep §230, though.
So if these three juges vote to keep section 230 there are hope right ?
The really need to stop using the word 'algorithm'
I know they are talking about the algorithms that create recommendations or even search results. How would you even get search results without an algorithm… results would be almost useless.
This is where the free market should come in to play… for example: I have tried Bing search but the results I get back from that have always been next to useless for me and presented in a way I do not like. I usually fall back on google as there presentation and results are more in line for what I am searching for. Bing and Google use different algorithms for search results. Don’t like one… use the other.
Silly AC, conservatives only like the free market when it’s rigged in their favor.
It’s not the algorithm that’s at fault here, it’s the English language, and the abuse thereof.
In general, the word “recommendation” means that a person (or on the internet, an AI) has done more than just taken note of some particular content, they’ve actually familiarized themselves with it. They then wish (recommend to) another person to also become familiar with it. Whereas Google, et al, have used that word, they most definitely should not have done so. Instead, they used “recommend” as a synonym for “suggest”, and that’s the true failure here.
To “suggest” something does not impute an actual knowledge of the content, it’s only an acknowledgment that some percentage of the content is likely to be similar to the content currently being viewed (or discussed, if in person, etc.). A website’s AI makes suggestions based on similarity of content comnpared to one’s history of previously viewed content. That doesn’t rise to a recommendation, that remains only a suggestion, nothing more.
Now we’re down to “can a suggestion become a legal liability”. No, not if the suggestor was not fully familiar with the content of said suggestion.
Merriam-Webster has already settled the question for us, but as usual, those who can’t understand basic English have somehow come into a powerful position that allows them to destroy, or at least delay, mankind’s advancements. Such are the trials and tribulations of the learned man. Sigh.
sumgai
Dude, please stop spamming. It won’t get your question answered any faster.
It’s going to be fun when Google is liable for defamatory news headlines that show up in search results while also being legally required to host (and pay for) those headlines due to the JCPA.