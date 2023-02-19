Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side comes from Violet Aubergine in response to the accusation that coverage of Elon Musk is motivated by hatred:

We don’t hate Musk. We would love it if Musk was diligently working at making Twitter better via methods that don’t mimic a coked up grizzly bear. But Musk keeps doing pathetic things like this. And when the world’s richest man does something pathetic it’s going to get covered by the media regardless of how certain people feel about him. It’d be journalistic malpractice to not report on a story that every tech site is covering. Don’t want to see Musk in the news, then convince him to stop acting like a drunken child.

In second place, it’s an anonymous comment about the prevalence of scam ads on Truth Social:

Whole reason you run scam ads on TS is because it’s an entire population of people who’ve already self-selected for being scammable — elsewise they wouldn’t be Trump fans.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with a comment from That One Guy about Musk’s failure to combat CSAM on Twitter:

That really cannot be emphasized enough to highlight just how despicable he and the people defending him are. Musk upon faced with CSAM on the platform he now owns: Fire the people responsible for finding and removing it, cut ties with the company providing software to help them do that, decide that so long as the people providing/selling it are doing it elsewhere and merely providing the links on Twitter there’s no need to bother law enforcement about the matter. Musk when faced with the fact that someone else was getting more attention than him: Issue a ‘high priority’ ultimatum that they ensure he gets more attention or else he’s going to go on another employee purge.

Next, it’s a comment from HotHead in response to the claim that the Sullivan standard for defaming a public figure is unfair because you’d “need to be a mindreader” to sue under it:

This is like saying that you need a mind reader to reach “guilty without a reasonable doubt” in criminal cases. And just as the rights in the Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendments are worth letting a few criminals get away, the rights in the First Amendment are more important than catching every person who defames a public figure (who, in the case of many government officials, is probably wealthy enough to tank an unfortunate smear every once in a while).

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Pseudonymous Coward with a comment about Kathryn Tewson inviting DoNotPay to use its AI lawyer in court against her:

Got to admit, I look forward to reading the ruling in Put Up v. Shut Up.

In second place, it’s nerdrage with a comment about Musk demanding everyone see his tweets:

Jesus Christ… They should just rename Twitter “Elon Musk’s Ego” at this point.

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with one more anonymous dig at Musk:

Soon Elon will be the most popular person on Twitter, by being the only person on Twitter.

Finally, we’ve got an anonymous comment responding to us questioning the claim that last year the DEA seized “enough fentanyl to kill every American”:

Mike I believe the logic for that goes like this: If every American had a tiny bit of fentanyl on/near them, US police would be forced to massacre everyone. For their own safety.

