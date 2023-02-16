Stifling Free Speech Is Now A Core Plank Of The Republican Platform
We just recently wrote about the reasons why Congress should move, right now, to codify the NYT v. Sullivan case into law. While considered mostly settled and uncontroversial, in the last few years there have been increasing attacks on this ruling, which has been one of the most important rulings in preserving and protecting free speech over the last half century. And some (Clarence Thomas) on the Supreme Court support dismantling it, which is why we think it’s so important for Congress to codify it into law.
In that post, we noted that the idea of chipping away at it first started to gain steam when Justice Thomas pushed for dismantling NYT v. Sullivan, which would massively set back free speech by making it way easier for the rich and powerful to file bogus SLAPP suits to silence criticism or revealing news stories.
And for all the talk from Republicans pretending to support free speech lately, their rapid embrace of this plan to undermine NYT v. Sullivan is a massive concern. We noted that Republican politicians Devin Nunes and Sarah Palin have both been trying to overturn NYT v. Sullivan with some of their ridiculous defamation lawsuits.
Now it appears that one of the most popular Republican politicians, whom many are assuming is the front runner for the GOP’s 2024 Presidential campaign, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, is making it clear that he’d get rid of the Sullivan standard if he could.
During the panel discussion on Tuesday, Mr. DeSantis accused the press of using Sullivan as a shield to intentionally “smear” politicians and said the precedent discouraged people from running for office. Would the current Supreme Court, he asked the panelists, be “receptive” to revisiting the case?
This wasn’t just some off-the-cuff thing by DeSantis either. It appears that DeSantis’ crew set up an entire event to agitate for killing Sullivan and making it easier for the rich and powerful to silence people through the mere threat of a ruinous lawsuit.
Of course, there was some hilarity, which the NY Times article highlighted, in that one of the panelists invited to help push for the overturning of Sullivan is Libby Locke, partner at Clare Locke, a firm who specializes in silencing the press (and brags about it constantly) often with very questionable lawsuits. It’s no surprise that Locke would want to overturn Sullivan… but as the NY Times article notes, her firm actually has taken one of the largest high profile defamation cases that… might actually be legitimate: Dominion Voting Systems’ lawsuit against Fox News.
So, apparently, Republicans are conflicted:
Also on the panel was Libby Locke, a well-known media defamation lawyer who has pushed for judicial review of Sullivan, as well as state-level legislation that could make it easier for plaintiffs to bring and win libel cases.
Ms. Locke’s presence alongside Mr. DeSantis drew rebukes from many on the right, particularly Trump supporters, who noted that one of her firm’s clients is Dominion Voting Systems, the voting machine company that has been the target of unfounded accusations of election fraud from the former president’s backers.
Ms. Locke’s firm filed a $1.6 billion defamation suit against Fox News on Dominion’s behalf. Fox has invoked Sullivan as part of its defense. Last month, the Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch was deposed in the case, which is set to go to trial in April.
Of course, what this should do is help Republicans realize that NYT v. Sullivan protects all of us, and that its removal would lead to all sorts of media, across the spectrum, facing a flood of vexatious lawsuits. But it will be especially true for Fox News and others like OAN and Newsmax (not to mention Breitbart, Daily Wire, Joe Rogan) etc. — news orgs that, let’s say, are not as well known for their fact checking.
The simple fact is that the NYT v. Sullivan standard protects everyone‘s free speech, especially when people are speaking out against the most powerful people in society. It has been one of the most important levers for protecting free speech and making sure that the 1st Amendment actually matters.
If Republicans truly believed in free speech, they would continue supporting it (as they did until just recently). Instead, as part of their ongoing culture war nonsense, because they see that it also protects news orgs that they have decided are pure evil, like CNN, the NY Times, Washington Post, and MSNBC, they have decided to set it on fire, without caring how it will do just as much damage to their own speech, and that of their many favored news organizations as well.
Once again, what we’re learning is that the modern GOP does not believe in principles like free speech. They are motivated solely by what will cause the most pain for their enemies, no matter what damage they do to themselves in the interim. It’s pathetic.
That the party that is banning books, silencing teachers and other government employees, is now attacking a key 1st Amendment decision shouldn’t be surprising, but people should call it out whenever any Republicans pretends that their party supports free speech.
what is up with this spam bot?
Re: Re:
Knowing that you internalize every word makes it even funnier.
DeSantis is right
And no, restoring libel protections isn’t “suppressing free speech”. Being able to criticize public figures is really important, but it shouldn’t be carte blanche to say just whatever you want, including factual assertions about an official personally that you know to be untrue. And it’s turned into that. Several publications, most notably WaPo and CNN, just straight up lied pretty routinely about Trump.
There shouldn’t be a circumvention for this normal, civil remedy for straight libel.
Consider it Qualified Immunity for Journalists. That’s what you’re defending here. It’s a new, basically made up standard implemented by the court.
Honestly, I think you’re biased af and are only outraged about it because it’s a republican proposing it. (I also liked how you tried to spread what you see as a smear to “Republicans” instead of one candidate and two people who are unlikely to ever be in office again)
Re:
The existing standard is exactly that. If you say factual assertions that you know are untrue already violates defamation law under the NYT v. Sullivan standard.
For someone so confident, it’s astounding how little you seem to know about anything you talk about.
Re: Re:
You need to be a mind reader to sue under the Sullivan standard. Proving that a television media actor knew particular statements were untrue is nearly impossible unless they foolishly documented it in an email chain prior to the broadcast. This is especially true in today’s environment when the fake news doesn’t actually perform any investigating themselves.
Just like police hiding behind QI by claiming they didn’t know better, the corporate media hides behind Sullivan by claiming they didn’t know better.
Re: Re: Re:
This is like saying that you need a mind reader to reach “guilty without a reasonable doubt” in criminal cases. And just as the rights in the Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth Amendments are worth letting a few criminals get away, the rights in the First Amendment are more important than catching every person who defames a public figure (who, in the case of many government officials, is probably wealthy enough to tank an unfortunate smear every once in a while).
Re:
so when you post comments critical of Mike, you want it easier for him to sue you for defamation?
Re:
…said nobody mentally competent, ever.
Re: Re:
You spew hate all the time.
Do you hate yourself? Notice the tone :p
Shutup and keep it to yourself is a common sentiment.
Re:
And under the current standard, it isn’t.
[Citation needed].
And it shows.
Re:
Why do you hate the 1st amendment so much?
Re:
Not being affiliated with any political party is freedom of thought.
Lucky individuals skipped all of that this whole century 🙂
Its easy to laugh when low info commenters are rabbit holed in a pigeon hole. “You’re amidextrious” makes the left/right stuff silly.
Fee Speech
I got the fix… there should be a Fee Speech amendment that goes something along the lines of this.
“A person or business entity may say whatever they want and they will be legally protected from backlash… even speech that would other wise be unlawful … for a Fee, which will be determined by a committee and mostly based on how much it will cost to ‘get everyone on the same page'”
Free to do or say what they agree with
Republican support for a thing, whether that be free speech or the free market should always be read as having a massive asterisk after the term clarifying that it only applies when it benefits them.
They are for free speech… for them.
They are pro-free market… so long as it’s in their favor.
The second that changes you can practically set your watch by how quickly and consistently what was full support switches to opposition.
Republicans really don't think things through.
You know for a political party that holds the US constitution up as sacrosanct because they love the 2nd amendment, Republicans never stop undermining themselves.
Something as simple as the 1st amendment should be just as untouchable if only because it supports their narrative of the constitution not needing changes yet here we are, watching them violate the 1st amendment on a regular basis all over the country.
They have yet to realize that if the 1st is optional, the 2nd also is. They are dumber than a box of rocks at this point to not realize this.
Re:
A Republican thinks it’s logical to be Russian or Chinese useful idiots because it’s either that or actually have a platform that ISN’T fascism, white supremacy and murdering of the Constitution.
So them actually having higher mental faculties are… suspect.