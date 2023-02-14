Twitter’s Remaining Engineers Appear To Solve Elon Musk’s Complaint That His Tweets Aren’t Getting Enough Views By… Making The Algorithm Forcefeed All Of Elon’s Tweets To Everyone

from the the-for-you-page-is-now-the-from-elon-page dept

Last week we highlighted an amazing story of how Elon apparently threw a tantrum at Twitter HQ because the amount of “engagement” on his tweets was declining. Also in that article were details about how Musk sends engineers totally random bullshit requests all the time and they feel they have to deal with it, dropping whatever else they might be working on.

Anyway, with Twitter delaying for a second time the planned shut-off of the free version of Twitter’s API, it appears that at least someone at Twitter HQ was making sure the boss man would be happier, setting up the much-maligned “for you” feed (i.e. the Twitter algorithmic feed that Musk hated and told users to turn off before he bought the site — only to change so that you could no longer switch it off and were forced to open to it, even as the quality got worse) so that it’s basically now just showing everyone all of Elon Musk’s personal tweets.

This seemed to turn Twitter into… all people complaining about how all they see are Elon tweets. Just a few examples:

Anyway, if Elon wants to turn Twitter into just his own personal blog by hijacking everyone’s feed, that’s no problem. Other sites are happy to take people who don’t want that kind of thing pushed to them. I’m sure that this won’t quite stay this way, but I am also hoping that it was a frustrated engineer doing a “fine, you want more views, I’ll give you more views!” kinda thing.

Elon tweeted a few things last night somewhat joking about this and then tweeted that adjustments are being made. Though, it still doesn’t explain how this all happened.

But, also, who knows, as there are even more reports of advertisers bailing on Twitter. I’m half expecting Elon to offer to shove all of some advertisers tweets into everyone’s “for you” feed as a special one day promotion or something.

Filed Under: elon musk, engagement, for you, the algorithm

Companies: twitter