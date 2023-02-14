Because The U.S. Is Too Corrupt To Pass Privacy Legislation, Data Brokers Increasingly Traffic In Sensitive Mental Health Data
Daily Deal: StackSkills Unlimited

Twitter’s Remaining Engineers Appear To Solve Elon Musk’s Complaint That His Tweets Aren’t Getting Enough Views By… Making The Algorithm Forcefeed All Of Elon’s Tweets To Everyone

(Mis)Uses of Technology

from the the-for-you-page-is-now-the-from-elon-page dept

Tue, Feb 14th 2023 09:33am -

Last week we highlighted an amazing story of how Elon apparently threw a tantrum at Twitter HQ because the amount of “engagement” on his tweets was declining. Also in that article were details about how Musk sends engineers totally random bullshit requests all the time and they feel they have to deal with it, dropping whatever else they might be working on.

Anyway, with Twitter delaying for a second time the planned shut-off of the free version of Twitter’s API, it appears that at least someone at Twitter HQ was making sure the boss man would be happier, setting up the much-maligned “for you” feed (i.e. the Twitter algorithmic feed that Musk hated and told users to turn off before he bought the site — only to change so that you could no longer switch it off and were forced to open to it, even as the quality got worse) so that it’s basically now just showing everyone all of Elon Musk’s personal tweets.

This seemed to turn Twitter into… all people complaining about how all they see are Elon tweets. Just a few examples:

Anyway, if Elon wants to turn Twitter into just his own personal blog by hijacking everyone’s feed, that’s no problem. Other sites are happy to take people who don’t want that kind of thing pushed to them. I’m sure that this won’t quite stay this way, but I am also hoping that it was a frustrated engineer doing a “fine, you want more views, I’ll give you more views!” kinda thing.

Elon tweeted a few things last night somewhat joking about this and then tweeted that adjustments are being made. Though, it still doesn’t explain how this all happened.

But, also, who knows, as there are even more reports of advertisers bailing on Twitter. I’m half expecting Elon to offer to shove all of some advertisers tweets into everyone’s “for you” feed as a special one day promotion or something.

Filed Under: , , ,
Companies: twitter

24 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Twitter’s Remaining Engineers Appear To Solve Elon Musk’s Complaint That His Tweets Aren’t Getting Enough Views By… Making The Algorithm Forcefeed All Of Elon’s Tweets To Everyone”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
24 Comments

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Matthew M Bennett says:

I thought we could go a day without a dumb Masnick post about Twitter

….guess not.

For what it’s worth, I follow Musk (cuz he’s funny) and this hasn’t happened to me, I litterally only see two tweets from him.

But it appears whatever is happening is indeed an accident and Musk does indeed have a sense of humor about it:

https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1625368108461613057?s=20&t=kRLqSyQnqM9hE1v063D5dw

Seriously, Masnick, dude, you need to find something else to fixate on. You’re gleefully bitching about minor glitches now, this is pathetic.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Strawb (profile) says:

Re:

For what it’s worth, I follow Musk (cuz he’s funny) and this hasn’t happened to me, I litterally only see two tweets from him.

Good for you, but also irrelevant.

But it appears whatever is happening is indeed an accident and Musk does indeed have a sense of humor about it:

I’m sure all the users affected by this are enthused that the guy whose temper tantrum caused it can joke about the situation, rather than explain what happened and apologise for it.

You’re gleefully bitching about minor glitches now, this is pathetic.

Oh, fuck off with your excuses. Force-feeding Musk tweets to what is likely thousands and thousands of users is not a “minor glitch”.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
That One Guy (profile) says:

He wanted attention and he got it

Bloody hell… just a suggestion but a couple of examples would have done the trick, there really wasn’t a need to include that many of them.

That aside I’m not sure which would be funnier, if one of the employees did this in a fit of spite, botched the coding, or actually thought that this would help anyone.

Whatever the case one thing’s for sure though, they’re certainly talking about him now.

Mike Masnick (profile) says:

Re:

Bloody hell… just a suggestion but a couple of examples would have done the trick, there really wasn’t a need to include that many of them.

There were so many more. I debated how many to show, and figured at some point that showing a lot more or less simulated the experience users were having, so decided to add a few more. And then a few more.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Because The U.S. Is Too Corrupt To Pass Privacy Legislation, Data Brokers Increasingly Traffic In Sensitive Mental Health Data
Daily Deal: StackSkills Unlimited
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...