Twitter’s Remaining Engineers Appear To Solve Elon Musk’s Complaint That His Tweets Aren’t Getting Enough Views By… Making The Algorithm Forcefeed All Of Elon’s Tweets To Everyone
from the the-for-you-page-is-now-the-from-elon-page dept
Last week we highlighted an amazing story of how Elon apparently threw a tantrum at Twitter HQ because the amount of “engagement” on his tweets was declining. Also in that article were details about how Musk sends engineers totally random bullshit requests all the time and they feel they have to deal with it, dropping whatever else they might be working on.
Anyway, with Twitter delaying for a second time the planned shut-off of the free version of Twitter’s API, it appears that at least someone at Twitter HQ was making sure the boss man would be happier, setting up the much-maligned “for you” feed (i.e. the Twitter algorithmic feed that Musk hated and told users to turn off before he bought the site — only to change so that you could no longer switch it off and were forced to open to it, even as the quality got worse) so that it’s basically now just showing everyone all of Elon Musk’s personal tweets.
This seemed to turn Twitter into… all people complaining about how all they see are Elon tweets. Just a few examples:
Anyway, if Elon wants to turn Twitter into just his own personal blog by hijacking everyone’s feed, that’s no problem. Other sites are happy to take people who don’t want that kind of thing pushed to them. I’m sure that this won’t quite stay this way, but I am also hoping that it was a frustrated engineer doing a “fine, you want more views, I’ll give you more views!” kinda thing.
Elon tweeted a few things last night somewhat joking about this and then tweeted that adjustments are being made. Though, it still doesn’t explain how this all happened.
But, also, who knows, as there are even more reports of advertisers bailing on Twitter. I’m half expecting Elon to offer to shove all of some advertisers tweets into everyone’s “for you” feed as a special one day promotion or something.
The “adjustments” to the algorithm are probably removal on the non-Musk tweets, and a way to make the ads less prominent than the Musk tweets (while maintaining the same density)
/s (maybe…. a sane person would hope …)
That’s a feature not a bug!
And by adjustments...
he means, you’re fired!
Jesus Christ...
They should just rename Twitter “Elon Musk’s Ego” at this point.
Something something Trump aides printing off stories all about how awesome Trump is to read to him while he golfs…
My tweets aren’t getting enough views, fix it!
No not like that!
I thought we could go a day without a dumb Masnick post about Twitter
….guess not.
For what it’s worth, I follow Musk (cuz he’s funny) and this hasn’t happened to me, I litterally only see two tweets from him.
But it appears whatever is happening is indeed an accident and Musk does indeed have a sense of humor about it:
Seriously, Masnick, dude, you need to find something else to fixate on. You’re gleefully bitching about minor glitches now, this is pathetic.
Re:
Good for you, but also irrelevant.
I’m sure all the users affected by this are enthused that the guy whose temper tantrum caused it can joke about the situation, rather than explain what happened and apologise for it.
Oh, fuck off with your excuses. Force-feeding Musk tweets to what is likely thousands and thousands of users is not a “minor glitch”.
Re:
But it appears whatever is happening is indeed an accident and Musk does indeed have a sense of humor about it
Yeah, that’s a stellar image to be presenting to advertisers you’re trying to win back. Genius.
Re:
In normal enterprise software development, these issues would have been caught in testing. He’s an idiot pushing half baked code to production, and all your defense does is confirm, he does not know how to handle development of software.
OK, that's it...
I think, when I get home tonight, I’m going to configure our firewall to block Twitter’s entire IP range and domain names.
I probably should have done it the day after Melon Husk took over, but I got lazy…
Twitter’s Remaining Engineer(s)
Fixed your headline
Re:
Was “fixed it for you” ever funny or clever?
I muted Elon in 2022. Today I got a full feed of Elon. For the 10 seconds it took for me to mute him again.
They did more than just fill people’s For You pages.
By gods, I hope the engineer posts this story on r/MaliciousCompliance in a few years!
Re:
I’m not sure Elmo’s smart enough to see it as malicious. He’s probably happy as a pig in shit because he finally got the level of visibility he wanted. I doubt there’s a level of sarcastic praise that’s fulsome enough for him to recognize as sarcasm.
He wanted attention and he got it
Bloody hell… just a suggestion but a couple of examples would have done the trick, there really wasn’t a need to include that many of them.
That aside I’m not sure which would be funnier, if one of the employees did this in a fit of spite, botched the coding, or actually thought that this would help anyone.
Whatever the case one thing’s for sure though, they’re certainly talking about him now.
Re:
There were so many more. I debated how many to show, and figured at some point that showing a lot more or less simulated the experience users were having, so decided to add a few more. And then a few more.
Re: Re: Mission accomplished!
After the first two pages, it really became a drag. I sympathise with Twitter users.
Re:
there really wasn’t a need to include that many of them.
Oh there sure was. You’ve really got to drive the point home with some of these Musk fanbois. They’re all about repetition making something true, and this is sure as hell an example they can gnaw on.
Re: Re:
Didn’t help, whichever one that already showed up as of this comment just defended it because it’s not like they’d admit that Musk/Twitter did something wrong.
Elon before buying:
I’m going to be the Twitter Jesus and save you from all these problems that exist only in my mind because FREE SPEECH!
Elon after buying and failing spectacularly drawing much deserved criticism:
YOU WILL LOVE ME!
Our old friend
Remember how Tom was just our friend but we didn’t have the interact with him at all and he certainly never forced people to read his posts. I miss Tom.
Who could have thought that Elon Musk, of all people, would still have a problem of forcing himself upon others against their will?
Is he going to give everyone on twitter a pony too?