A Look Into What Advertisers Elon’s Twitter Has In Its Future

We were just talking about how Twitter’s ad revenue woes may be even worse than previously expected. Earlier reports had suggested that ad revenue was down 40% as many of the biggest advertisers had abandoned ship in the name of protecting their own brand safety. But the more recent report said that advertising was actually down over 70% in December. We also noted that many of the remaining bigger name advertisers are on long-term deals that were signed before Musk took over, which raises questions about whether or not they’ll renew, as Musk’s “content moderation” ideas seem to be mainly around punishing people he doesn’t like, bringing back literal Nazis, and allowing the infamous Russian mercenary paramilitary org Wagner Group PMC to recruit Americans to fight against Ukraine.

This is why Twitter is begging advertisers to come back, and offering a $250k ad match for companies willing to purchase $250k worth of advertising.

Of course, with all that going on, I’ve highlighted in the past that the quality of Twitter’s advertising has dropped precipitously (even as the number of ads has gone up by a ridiculous amount — I think I see a promoted tweet every four or five tweets now).

Either way, last week, the NY Times had an article about the kind of advertising found on Truth Social. You remember Truth Social, right? It’s the social network Donald Trump “started” which promised to take down basically the entire entertainment industry, starting with a Twitter competitor, but then eventually Facebook, Netflix, Disney, CNN, and even cloud services like AWS and Google Cloud?

If you want to know how that’s going, remember, reports are that Trump is now plotting how to get out of the contract he has with the company, so he can return to Twitter.

Anyway, the advertisements there seem… well… read for yourself:

Between posts about conspiracy theories and right-wing grievances was an unusual advertisement: a photo of former President Donald J. Trump holding a $1,000 bill made of gold, which he was apparently offering free to supporters. But there were a few catches: The bill was not free, it was not made of gold, and it was not offered by Mr. Trump. The ad appeared on Truth Social, the right-wing social network started by Mr. Trump in late 2021, one of many pitches from hucksters and fringe marketers dominating the ads on the site. Ads from major brands are nonexistent on the site. Instead, the ads on Truth Social are for alternative medicine, diet pills, gun accessories and Trump-themed trinkets, according to an analysis of hundreds of ads on the social network by The New York Times.

Even Trump’s biggest fans are not particularly thrilled with the ad quality on the site:

Over time, the low-quality ads on Truth Social have irritated its own users, who have complained to Mr. Trump after repeatedly seeing the same disturbing images or after falling for misleading gimmicks. “Can you not vet the ads on Truth?” asked one user in a post directed at Mr. Trump. “I’ve been scammed more than once.”

The Times’ piece has tons of screenshots of ads including the fact that “Most of the ads from Truth Social reviewed by The Times used images designed to catch a user’s attention, like grotesque eyeballs and skin abnormalities, typically selling alternative medicines and miracle cures.” I’m not going to show you the screenshot of those (go look, if you dare) because I’m not that mean to our community here. But, the ad quality is, well, lacking:

Anyway, if Elon keeps on Musking up Twitter, it won’t be surprising to see the ad quality heading in a similar direction…

