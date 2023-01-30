New Report: Twitter’s Ad Revenue Woes Are Even Worse Than Expected

Apple Still Sucks On Right To Repair
Mon, Jan 30th 2023 09:30am -

We knew that Elon Musk had driven away tons of top advertisers, which is kind of a big deal, as the company has been desperate for revenue, if only to cover the interest payments Elon loaded the company with by using a $13 billion loan as part of his $44 billion purchase. Elon keeps talking about how much he’s cut costs, but killing off the revenue isn’t particularly helpful either. Earlier, we had noted that both Elon directly, and other internal reports, had suggested that ad revenue at the company had been sliced by a somewhat astounding 40%. Since then, we’ve seen that the company is desperately offering to give advertisers a $250k match if they promise to spend $250k.

Now, Reuters is reporting that the ad revenue decline may be even worse that reported earlier. Apparently ad spending in December (typically a pretty big advertising month) was down an absolutely jaw dropping 71%.

Advertising spend on Twitter Inc dropped by 71% in December, data from an advertising research firm showed, as top advertisers slashed their spending on the social-media platform after Elon Musk’s takeover.

The recent data by Standard Media Index comes (SMI) as Twitter is moving to reverse the advertiser exodus. It has introduced a slew of initiatives to win back advertisers, offering some free ads, lifting a ban on political advertising and allowing companies greater control over the positioning of their ads.

And, the numbers may actually be even worse when you look at the details. An Axios article from a couple weeks ago did note that “dozens of media companies” are still doing content advertising deals with Twitter, mainly around sporting events. Elon even tweeted out the story in an effort to show that things are supposedly going great with Twitter advertising. Except there was an important detail buried in the article:

Most of these media partnerships are multiyear deals and were brokered before Musk took over Twitter. 

In other words, these deals are legacy deals that were locked in pre-Musk, suggesting that companies might kill them if they could, and it may be difficult to get them to re-up when the contracts are over.

I’m sure some organizations will continue to advertise, because they don’t much care about the details, but it’s still quite shocking just how many have already pulled out, and I wouldn’t hold out that much hope that Elon is doing anything to build a more welcoming environment for companies concerned about their brand reputation.

Comments on "New Report: Twitter's Ad Revenue Woes Are Even Worse Than Expected"

That One Guy (profile) says:

That’s what makes the whole thing true schadenfreude bait: He could solve his woes so very easily but because it would require admitting he was wrong and giving the boot to the people cheering him on and his ego won’t allow him to do either he’s all but ensured that the platform and company will tank and the only question left is how quickly.

Anonymous Coward says:

it would require admitting he was wrong and giving the boot to the people cheering him on and his ego won’t allow him

Amazing, the people who simp for Musk here in the comment section seem to have the same problem with their egos and admitting when they are wrong.

Bloof (profile) says:

He bought the platform wanting to give special treatment to the far right, looked through Twitter’s internal communications and discovered that was already the case but couldn’t accept it. He wanted to be seen doing something to keep the chud hero worship flowing so he opened up Pandora’s box and now he’s suffering the consequences, steadfastly refusing to close the box or make any attempt at damage control, even as the company creeps deeper into the red and the chuds begin to turn on him.

That One Guy (profile) says:

Most of these media partnerships are multiyear deals and were brokered before Musk took over Twitter.

Nothing like a ticking clock to really twist the screws.

Knowing that he has until the current deals lapse to figure out a way to get them to re-sign unless he wants to see even more of the increasingly scarce advertisers to leave is I’m sure a real joy to contemplate, and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving person.

Anonymous Coward says:

The pre-negotiated partnership deals are probably what are keeping the lights on today.

Remember that when Elmo took over, Twitter instantly needed to double its existing revenue stream in order to offset the debt.

If revenue has dropped by 70% from pre-takeover, it means that Twitter is bringing in only 15% of what it needs to survive.

All we can do now is sell popcorn while waiting for the bird to fly into the glass door.

Anonymous Coward says:

a real joy to contemplate, and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving person.

I understand. I really do. But this schadenfreude you enjoy comes at the cost of up to 7,500 employees by the time the final curtain falls. And having opened up that view, I find it hard to narrow it back to just Elon again.

But, it could be worse. And it could have been handled even worse.

That One Guy (profile) says:

Oh I feel sorry for any innocent employees caught in the crossfire and hope that they can find a new job to replace this one before they get canned or or goes under, but unfortunately that’s kinda how it goes in this system where one or two idiots and/or egotistical jackasses can tank an entire company and the ‘best’ you can look forward to is hoping that those particular people suffer at least a fraction as much as the rank and file.

