UT Austin’s Ban Of TikTok Is A Dumb Performance That Fixes Nothing
Daily Deal: MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal

Desperation Sets In: Twitter Offers To Match $250,000 In Ad Spending To Lure Pissed Off Advertisers Back

Failures

from the you-can-almost-taste-the-panic dept

Thu, Jan 19th 2023 09:25am -

Things are going great in Twitterland, apparently. The company has been facing lawsuits, tech outages, government investigations, bailing partners, not to mention departing users and advertisers. We had noted that 40% of advertising had gone away last month, and this week reporters are noting that an internal Twitter presentation confirms that number, while noting that 500 of the company’s top advertisers have left. Musk claims he’s cut enough costs to take the company away from the threat of bankruptcy, but all those other issues aren’t going to help (especially the lawsuits and the government investigations). It doesn’t sound like his “pay me $8” plan is going all that well either. Selling off the furniture seems unlikely to make that big of a dent, so Twitter needs to woo back the advertisers who left.

And… they’re desperately trying to do so by offering free ads to the bigger advertisers who have bailed, according to the Wall Street Journal. The deal is buy one, get one free, up to $250k.

The tech company is dangling free ad space by offering to match advertisers’ ad spending up to $250,000, according to emails reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The full $500,000 in advertising must run by Feb. 28, the emails said. 

Basically half off, if you commit to spending $250k.

And it looks like they desperately need it, as the article notes:

Many big brands including pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc., United Airlines Holdings Inc. and auto makers General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG have paused their spending on Twitter. More than 75 of Twitter’s top 100 ad spenders from before Mr. Musk’s takeover weren’t spending on the platform as of the week ending Jan. 8, according to an analysis of data from research firm Sensor Tower.

And, of course, February is often a big ad spend month for Twitter, as advertisers try to jump on board the Super Bowl advertising bandwagon. I imagine the deal might lure back some, though it will be surprising if they stick around without such enticements going forward.

In my own (greatly diminished) use of Twitter, I’ve seen the quality of the ads become hilariously bad, even as the company is trying gamely to insert more into my feed. But, at least Elon’s second largest investors in the company, the Saudis, are getting some extra ad space (I’ve also seen ads for used Teslas, so perhaps Musk is getting a two-fer):

Filed Under: ,
Companies: twitter

53 CommentsLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Desperation Sets In: Twitter Offers To Match $250,000 In Ad Spending To Lure Pissed Off Advertisers Back”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
53 Comments
Ninja (profile) says:

Sensible people: You don’t treat feet fungus with weapons.

Musk: Hold my beer.

proceeds to shoot own feet repeatedly with high caliber gun

Musk: Omg I can’t stand, those damn librls sabotaged me!

At the very least we are having morbid pleasure watching a billionaire setting fire to his money and making a fool of himself in real time. God bless the entertainment.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Ninja (profile) says:

Re: Re:

As a user, who has been there since 2011 or so, it’s awful. Most of my original contacts has left, I’m getting less and less relevant content from what’s left, advertisement has become worse and more pervasive. A lot of people who still use it are complaining.
As for the revenue, sure, we cut the legs and the arms of the guy but he’s still alive to do his job that requires arms and legs to be performed. Victory!

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Matthew M Bennett says:

Re: Re: Re:

As a user, who has been there since 2011 or so, it’s awful. Most of my original contacts has left

All I’m hearing from that is that you’re very woke and so are your friends. On the other hand I actually get to see the tweets by conservative pundits I follow, whereas I would not, previously.

As for the revenue, sure, we cut the legs and the arms of the guy but he’s still alive to do his job that requires arms and legs to be performed. Victory!

The patient was dying before. It will live now.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

Re: Re:

As a user it’s unquestionably better.

For whom? Because I’m sure there are plenty of people who don’t look like you in one rather significant way who might say things are unquestionably worse.

From a business perspective, it appears to be cash positive now

[citation needed]

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Matthew M Bennett says:

Re: Re: Re:

For whom? Because I’m sure there are plenty of people who don’t look like you

Yeah, man, I get it, you’re very sad you don’t get to repress the ideas of everyone you don’t like anymore.

From a business perspective, it appears to be cash positive now

[citation needed]

Statements of Musk’s and Twitter’s. No, you don’t get to check their books, their a private company, there will be no earning’s calls.

I guess we’ll see in a year if they’re still around, but I’m not worried about it.

Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

Re: Re: Re:2

Statements of Musk’s and Twitter’s. No, you don’t get to check their books, their a private company, there will be no earning’s calls.

Then there’s no way to know for sure that Twitter is cash-positive now. Any such statements from Musk, without actual numbers to back them up, must be assumed to be self-serving and therefore inaccurate to at least some degree. Any such statements from Twitter must be assumed to have come from Musk first and thus have the same issues as statements from Musk. Without hard evidence that Twitter is cash-positive, your making such a claim is⁠—at best⁠—sending out a prayer that Musk isn’t lying or exaggerating about Twitter’s finances despite having a lot of reasons to do exactly that.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Matthew M Bennett says:

Re: Re: Re:3

then don’t ask for a citation next time, moron. That is literally the best info available, there will not be any better info for some time. Don’t believe Musk? Great, I don’t care. I mostly do, there would be some legal penalties if he lied in an egregious way, but I also said “appears to be” for a reason.

You are NEVER actually asking for a citation. You are ONLY ever looking to attack the source. In this this case the citation is just the statement of some guy, granted (you do not however have any reason to suspect those are lies despite your claims). If it’s actually a good citation with facts and figures, fuck it, you’ll ignore those too.

Get fucked Stephen, nothing you ever say is in good faith.

Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

Re: Re: Re:4

That is literally the best info available

Then it’s incomplete and self-serving information. Musk has little reason to be fully open and completely honest about the state of Twitter’s financials, given that any statement other than 🎵 we’re in the mo-ney~! 🎵 could be detrimental to Twitter’s financial future.

there would be some legal penalties if he lied in an egregious way

Why? You said it yourself: “their [sic] a private company”. Twitter being a private company means it don’t have to report its financials. That means Musk can say damn near whatever the fuck he wants about Twitter’s financials without risking some sort of response from the federal government (at least until it asks for the pittance of taxes that billionaires are asked nicely to maybe think about possibly paying if they feel like it).

You are NEVER actually asking for a citation. You are ONLY ever looking to attack the source.

If you would give me a credible citation of Twitter’s current financials, I would gladly accept it. But Elon Musk is not a credible source on the matter because he has every reason to make self-serving statements on the matter. His statements can’t be trusted unless they’re backed up with actual financial data.

Get fucked Stephen

You can’t afford my asking price and I wouldn’t let you even if you could.

nothing you ever say is in good faith

Every accusation, a confession.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Matthew M Bennett says:

Re: Re: Re:5

You can’t afford my asking price

I think you just called yourself a whore.

citation of Twitter’s current financials, I would gladly accept it.

Based on your prior behavior, I’m quite sure you would not. But no such thing exists, and you knew that when you asked. Which we’re right back to making a request not in good faith. You in no way wanted a source, you wanted something to attack, which is always what you want.

JMT (profile) says:

Re: Re: Re:6

Which we’re right back to making a request not in good faith. You in no way wanted a source, you wanted something to attack, which is always what you want.

You really struggle with the burden of proof concept don’t you? You made the claim that Twitter is cash positive, which most knowledgeable people would raise their eyebrows at, so it’s on you to back that up with something. You could’ve hedged by saying you were simply repeating Twitter’s supposed claims, but you stated it as ostensible fact instead and then got all pissy when you were called on it. It’s almost like your own opinion of yourself exceeds reality.

Stephen T. Stone (profile) says:

Re: Re: Re:6

I think you just called yourself a whore.

To paraphrase a blogger I used to follow: Prostitutes sell their bodies; whores sell their principles. Asking for money in exchange for sex wouldn’t make me a whore⁠—but accepting it from you would.

no such thing exists

Then we have a Hitchen’s Razor situation.

we’re right back to making a request not in good faith

You made the claim that Twitter, and I quote, “appears to be cash positive now”. I asked you for evidence from a credible source to back up that claim and told you that Elon Musk can’t be considered such a source (since he has reasons to lie and exaggerate about Twitter’s financials). The claimant has the burden of proof, so don’t be surprised when a claim you assert without evidence is also dismissed without evidence. That certainly applies to a claim where, when asked for credible evidence from a credible source, you state (and I quote) “no such thing exists”.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

jvbattlewood (profile) says:

Re: Re: Cash Positive?

When Elon starts paying his rent and back rent and can pay the $1 billion interest payment racing towards a head-on collision with reality, maybe and only maybe will it be cash positive.
Even then, it will require third party verification before I will consider it possible.
Elon’s tendency to exaggerate and prevaricate are directly descended from P.T. Barnum.

Strawb (profile) says:

Re: Re:

As a user it’s unquestionably better.

No, that’s very questionable.

From a business perspective, it appears to be cash positive now, wasn’t when Musk bought it.

Based on what? Even though Musk has fired a ton of employees and many others have quit, he’s still scared off a huge portion of the revenue stream. What are you basing this on? If it’s simply something Musk has said, it should be taken with a boulder of salt.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Matthew M Bennett says:

OMG, you just can't stop, can you you?

It’s just a sales promotion. Your campaign to make it look like everything is falling apart at Twitter, is just fucking silly. Your harping on ad sales just comes across as high school mean girls shit. “You can’t sit with us and no one likes you!” Woke execs gotta virtue signal, after all. Of course, your efforts on this (ineffectual, you don’t have much reach) are part of all that. It doesn’t last.

In Pfizer’s case it probably has more to do with them not being able to control the propaganda anymore, tho:

https://theintercept.com/2023/01/16/twitter-covid-vaccine-pharma/

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Pixelation says:

Trump has apparently said he is going to return to Twitter. He had said earlier he would not return to Twitter even if the ban was lifted. Imagine that, he lied. It’s almost as if he will lie, lie about lying and then call it fake news when he is called out. I imagine the advertisers Musk is trying to buy will decide $250k is not nearly enough to return.

Trump should stick to his Lie Social, where he is adored…okay, tolerated.

That One Guy (profile) says:

Half price garbage is still garbage

‘Come advertise on Twitter, you probably won’t have your ads placed right next to content from a terrorist group that we officially recognized!’

Honestly I can’t imagine why companies aren’t tripping over themselves to take him up on his offer, what sane company wouldn’t want to tie their reputations and/or financial status to the flawlessly working juggernaut filled with only the best of people that is Twitter these days?

PSA says:

Ya know, I was halfway kidding about the “daily reminder”:

This is your daily reminder that the mental midget calling himself “Matthew M Bennett” … is going to keep showing up until people ignore him, and the sooner we all start the sooner that will happen. Flag and move on…

I really have no right to tell people how to respond, and I won’t. And your replies to this POS are insightful, well-reasoned, and earnest.

But you’re still casting pearls before swine. You’re still wrestling with a pig, you’re still getting filthy, and the pig is still enjoying it.

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

UT Austin’s Ban Of TikTok Is A Dumb Performance That Fixes Nothing
Daily Deal: MiniTool Power Data Recovery Personal
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...