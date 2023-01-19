Desperation Sets In: Twitter Offers To Match $250,000 In Ad Spending To Lure Pissed Off Advertisers Back
Things are going great in Twitterland, apparently. The company has been facing lawsuits, tech outages, government investigations, bailing partners, not to mention departing users and advertisers. We had noted that 40% of advertising had gone away last month, and this week reporters are noting that an internal Twitter presentation confirms that number, while noting that 500 of the company’s top advertisers have left. Musk claims he’s cut enough costs to take the company away from the threat of bankruptcy, but all those other issues aren’t going to help (especially the lawsuits and the government investigations). It doesn’t sound like his “pay me $8” plan is going all that well either. Selling off the furniture seems unlikely to make that big of a dent, so Twitter needs to woo back the advertisers who left.
And… they’re desperately trying to do so by offering free ads to the bigger advertisers who have bailed, according to the Wall Street Journal. The deal is buy one, get one free, up to $250k.
The tech company is dangling free ad space by offering to match advertisers’ ad spending up to $250,000, according to emails reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. The full $500,000 in advertising must run by Feb. 28, the emails said.
Basically half off, if you commit to spending $250k.
And it looks like they desperately need it, as the article notes:
Many big brands including pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc., United Airlines Holdings Inc. and auto makers General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG have paused their spending on Twitter. More than 75 of Twitter’s top 100 ad spenders from before Mr. Musk’s takeover weren’t spending on the platform as of the week ending Jan. 8, according to an analysis of data from research firm Sensor Tower.
And, of course, February is often a big ad spend month for Twitter, as advertisers try to jump on board the Super Bowl advertising bandwagon. I imagine the deal might lure back some, though it will be surprising if they stick around without such enticements going forward.
In my own (greatly diminished) use of Twitter, I’ve seen the quality of the ads become hilariously bad, even as the company is trying gamely to insert more into my feed. But, at least Elon’s second largest investors in the company, the Saudis, are getting some extra ad space (I’ve also seen ads for used Teslas, so perhaps Musk is getting a two-fer):
One just hopes...
that the Saudi “Mohammed” whose early age interest in aviation guided his professional journey is not involved in recruiting for a sequel to the 9/11 attacks.
Though that would probably still be more likely to pass Twitter’s moderation than “Elon sucks”.
Before it's too late
Until Musk is out of the picture, with no say in how Twitter is run, it will continue circling the drain…for a little longer.
Re: The previews gave the conclusion away.
Unless Musk takes the $12bn debt with him, Twitter will still die.
Third Party Clients
As someone who used a third-party client, I wonder how many other occasional users like me were on the fence about leaving will abandon the place completely. I tried using the official app, and it was borderline unusable with all the ads shoved in there.
Hold your nose and jump into the cesspit does not strike me as a way to gain advertisers.
Re:
Sounds like something the Jackass crew would do, really.
Re: Re:
To be fair, schadenfreude(sic) is funny.
Not too sure if the Jackass crew would want to do this dive though.
Re: Re:
It would not be “44 billion dollars on fire” levels of flashy though.
Sensible people: You don’t treat feet fungus with weapons.
Musk: Hold my beer.
proceeds to shoot own feet repeatedly with high caliber gun
Musk: Omg I can’t stand, those damn librls sabotaged me!
At the very least we are having morbid pleasure watching a billionaire setting fire to his money and making a fool of himself in real time. God bless the entertainment.
Re:
It’s sad that you think that was meaningful commentary
Re: Re:
It’s sad that you think an obvious joke was meant to be taken seriously.
Re:
You youngsters! Back in my day, we had to watch lawyers setting their legal practices on fire, and we liked it!
Re: Re:
And we also wore onions on our belts, which was the style at the time.
Re: Re: Re:
Nickels had bees on them!
I’m sure Mad Matty will be in here before long to tell us that this is just proof positive that Twitter is doing better than ever.
Re:
As a user it’s unquestionably better.
From a business perspective, it appears to be cash positive now, wasn’t when Musk bought it.
Re: Re:
As a user, who has been there since 2011 or so, it’s awful. Most of my original contacts has left, I’m getting less and less relevant content from what’s left, advertisement has become worse and more pervasive. A lot of people who still use it are complaining.
As for the revenue, sure, we cut the legs and the arms of the guy but he’s still alive to do his job that requires arms and legs to be performed. Victory!
Re: Re: Re:
All I’m hearing from that is that you’re very woke and so are your friends. On the other hand I actually get to see the tweets by conservative pundits I follow, whereas I would not, previously.
The patient was dying before. It will live now.
Re: Re: Re:2 For a very narrow definition of living.
So do vegetables and they’re actually useful.
Re: Re: Re:2
Sure Jan.
Re: Re:
For whom? Because I’m sure there are plenty of people who don’t look like you in one rather significant way who might say things are unquestionably worse.
[citation needed]
Re: Re: Re:
Yeah, man, I get it, you’re very sad you don’t get to repress the ideas of everyone you don’t like anymore.
Statements of Musk’s and Twitter’s. No, you don’t get to check their books, their a private company, there will be no earning’s calls.
I guess we’ll see in a year if they’re still around, but I’m not worried about it.
Re: Re: Re:2
Then there’s no way to know for sure that Twitter is cash-positive now. Any such statements from Musk, without actual numbers to back them up, must be assumed to be self-serving and therefore inaccurate to at least some degree. Any such statements from Twitter must be assumed to have come from Musk first and thus have the same issues as statements from Musk. Without hard evidence that Twitter is cash-positive, your making such a claim is—at best—sending out a prayer that Musk isn’t lying or exaggerating about Twitter’s finances despite having a lot of reasons to do exactly that.
Re: Re: Re:3
then don’t ask for a citation next time, moron. That is literally the best info available, there will not be any better info for some time. Don’t believe Musk? Great, I don’t care. I mostly do, there would be some legal penalties if he lied in an egregious way, but I also said “appears to be” for a reason.
You are NEVER actually asking for a citation. You are ONLY ever looking to attack the source. In this this case the citation is just the statement of some guy, granted (you do not however have any reason to suspect those are lies despite your claims). If it’s actually a good citation with facts and figures, fuck it, you’ll ignore those too.
Get fucked Stephen, nothing you ever say is in good faith.
Re: Re: Re:4
Then it’s incomplete and self-serving information. Musk has little reason to be fully open and completely honest about the state of Twitter’s financials, given that any statement other than 🎵 we’re in the mo-ney~! 🎵 could be detrimental to Twitter’s financial future.
Why? You said it yourself: “their [sic] a private company”. Twitter being a private company means it don’t have to report its financials. That means Musk can say damn near whatever the fuck he wants about Twitter’s financials without risking some sort of response from the federal government (at least until it asks for the pittance of taxes that billionaires are asked nicely to maybe think about possibly paying if they feel like it).
If you would give me a credible citation of Twitter’s current financials, I would gladly accept it. But Elon Musk is not a credible source on the matter because he has every reason to make self-serving statements on the matter. His statements can’t be trusted unless they’re backed up with actual financial data.
You can’t afford my asking price and I wouldn’t let you even if you could.
Every accusation, a confession.
Re: Re: Re:5
I think you just called yourself a whore.
Based on your prior behavior, I’m quite sure you would not. But no such thing exists, and you knew that when you asked. Which we’re right back to making a request not in good faith. You in no way wanted a source, you wanted something to attack, which is always what you want.
Re: Re: Re:6
You really struggle with the burden of proof concept don’t you? You made the claim that Twitter is cash positive, which most knowledgeable people would raise their eyebrows at, so it’s on you to back that up with something. You could’ve hedged by saying you were simply repeating Twitter’s supposed claims, but you stated it as ostensible fact instead and then got all pissy when you were called on it. It’s almost like your own opinion of yourself exceeds reality.
Re: Re: Re:6
To paraphrase a blogger I used to follow: Prostitutes sell their bodies; whores sell their principles. Asking for money in exchange for sex wouldn’t make me a whore—but accepting it from you would.
Then we have a Hitchen’s Razor situation.
You made the claim that Twitter, and I quote, “appears to be cash positive now”. I asked you for evidence from a credible source to back up that claim and told you that Elon Musk can’t be considered such a source (since he has reasons to lie and exaggerate about Twitter’s financials). The claimant has the burden of proof, so don’t be surprised when a claim you assert without evidence is also dismissed without evidence. That certainly applies to a claim where, when asked for credible evidence from a credible source, you state (and I quote) “no such thing exists”.
Re: Re: Re:4
Says the un-serious commenter who does not provide citations.
Re: Re: Re:4
Ell.. there is this case to indicate the honesty in what Elon says about financial matters
Re: Re: Re:5
Citing jurors’s prejudiced opinions?
Re: Re: Re:6
Ignoring why the case was brought.
Re: Re: Re:2
Surely you can admit those must be taken with a whole sack of salt. Given all the credible reporting about unpaid bills and plummeting income, to not only believe but parrot what Musk and Twitter are saying is a pretty bold move outside of Musk fanboi circles.
Re: Re: Re:3
And then this campaign only adds more evidence to the obvious.
Re: Re: Cash Positive?
When Elon starts paying his rent and back rent and can pay the $1 billion interest payment racing towards a head-on collision with reality, maybe and only maybe will it be cash positive.
Even then, it will require third party verification before I will consider it possible.
Elon’s tendency to exaggerate and prevaricate are directly descended from P.T. Barnum.
Re: Re:
No, that’s very questionable.
Based on what? Even though Musk has fired a ton of employees and many others have quit, he’s still scared off a huge portion of the revenue stream. What are you basing this on? If it’s simply something Musk has said, it should be taken with a boulder of salt.
Re:
I just flag and move on. That useless troll deserves no better.
Re: Re:
of course you do, you’re a close minded little shit
Re: Re: Re:
Projection at it’s finest!
Re: Re: Re:2
That’s rich coming from the guy who ignores multiple fact that multiple people have been presenting to him, disagrees with everything that everybody else says, and starts to act like a petulant childish fucking asshole to everybody that calls out your bull shit.
OMG, you just can't stop, can you you?
It’s just a sales promotion. Your campaign to make it look like everything is falling apart at Twitter, is just fucking silly. Your harping on ad sales just comes across as high school mean girls shit. “You can’t sit with us and no one likes you!” Woke execs gotta virtue signal, after all. Of course, your efforts on this (ineffectual, you don’t have much reach) are part of all that. It doesn’t last.
In Pfizer’s case it probably has more to do with them not being able to control the propaganda anymore, tho:
https://theintercept.com/2023/01/16/twitter-covid-vaccine-pharma/
Re:
How do you do that with Elon’s things without choking? Honest curiosity.
Keep trying!
Re: Re:
Ok little woke boi.
Re: Can you just stop projecting for a day please
“OMG, you just can’t stop, can you you?”
Do you know how hard it is coming up with fresh ways to make fun of your basic psychological issues. Think about us second rate trolls before you speak!
Re: Re:
imagine saying something so useless, but also saying it as a coward
Re: Re: Re:
I assume you’re speaking from experience.
Re: Re: Re:2
I always use my real name, so no.
Trump has apparently said he is going to return to Twitter. He had said earlier he would not return to Twitter even if the ban was lifted. Imagine that, he lied. It’s almost as if he will lie, lie about lying and then call it fake news when he is called out. I imagine the advertisers Musk is trying to buy will decide $250k is not nearly enough to return.
Trump should stick to his Lie Social, where he is adored…okay, tolerated.
Re:
Even people like Trump, a known liar, can change their mind so it wasn’t necessarily a lie. Someone in his orbit most likely pointed out that he has a longer reach on Twitter and considering what a narcissist he is I’m sure he came up with some kind of self serving excuse for why he should return.
Half price garbage is still garbage
‘Come advertise on Twitter, you probably won’t have your ads placed right next to content from a terrorist group that we officially recognized!’
Honestly I can’t imagine why companies aren’t tripping over themselves to take him up on his offer, what sane company wouldn’t want to tie their reputations and/or financial status to the flawlessly working juggernaut filled with only the best of people that is Twitter these days?
Re:
Tesla?
…oh, you said sane company!
Ya know, I was halfway kidding about the “daily reminder”:
I really have no right to tell people how to respond, and I won’t. And your replies to this POS are insightful, well-reasoned, and earnest.
But you’re still casting pearls before swine. You’re still wrestling with a pig, you’re still getting filthy, and the pig is still enjoying it.
Re:
The only response that sort of filth deserves…
..is unfortunately not 1A compliant.
