Last Chance To Join Us For The Techdirt 25th Anniversary Party!

from the happy-birthday dept

Today’s the day! We’re hosting an online party to celebrate Techdirt’s 25th Anniversary, and we hope all of you will join us. The event begins at 11am PT / 2pm ET and attendance is free for anyone with an active Crystal Ball, Watercooler, or Behind The Curtain membership from our Insider Shop, or the equivalent levels via our Patreon. You can also show us some extra support by buying a one-time ticket for $100. If you aren’t yet on the list, there’s still time! Just grab a membership or ticket this morning and you’ll receive an email with more details before the event begins.

If you’re already a subscriber, you should have received an email with details on attending the event. You can also go straight to the event page and register using the address associated with your Insider Shop purchase or your Patreon account. If you’ve purchased a membership or ticket but you didn’t receive an email or are unable to register, please contact us and let us know.

Once you’re registered, you can head to the event lobby at any time and we’ll invite everyone into the room when the party begins.

The party is hosted on the conference platform Remo. A microphone and webcam are encouraged (but not required) so you can chat with other attendees. We look forward to seeing you all and celebrating 25 years of Techdirt!

Filed Under: 25 years, anniversary

Companies: techdirt