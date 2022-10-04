Techdirt Podcast Episode 322: Celebrating 25 Years Of Techdirt

Musk’s About Face: Tells Twitter He’s Now Planning To Move Forward With The Purchase
Tue, Oct 4th 2022

As you probably already know, Techdirt recently marked its 25th anniversary and celebrated the occasion with an online party for our Insider subscribers. At the event, Mike was joined by Techdirt co-founder Dennis Yang for an interview conducted by Alex Feerst of Murmuration Labs, in which they looked back on the history of the site and took some questions from the audience. Now, you can listen to the full conversation on this week’s episode of the Techdirt Podcast.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

Samuel Abram (profile) says:

For me, a rerun.

I heard this particular discussion when I was invited to the 25th anniversary party.

BTW, you know in the chat in that party when I said I make music? My next album, Super Iron Curtain II, which is a collection of songs that can be played back on the Super NES if you buy it from bandcamp will be released this Friday (I’ll also upload it onto the internet archive on its release date).

