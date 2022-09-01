Join Us In Celebrating 25 Years Of Techdirt!

Content Moderation Strikes Again: Google Won’t Approve Truth Social Android App Over Content Moderation Concerns
Thu, Sep 1st 2022

Techdirt began in 1997 as a simple newsletter about the latest technology news. Now, over 75,000 posts and nearly 2-million comments later, we’re celebrating our 25th anniversary!

To mark the occasion, we’re holding a special online event on September 9th, 2022 at 11am PT / 2pm ET, where you can meet and mingle with Techdirt staff and other readers, and get the inside story on the blog’s history from founder Mike Masnick.

Attendance is free if you have an active Techdirt membership (Crystal Ball, Watercooler, or Behind The Curtain), or you can give us some extra support and purchase a one-time ticket for $100.

If you are an active member or have purchased a ticket, you will receive an email the week of the event with access details for our special conference platform, Remo. A microphone and webcam are encouraged, so you can chat with other attendees!

Sign up now or purchase a ticket to ensure your access to the event »

