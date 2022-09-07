Join Us For Our 25th Anniversary Party This Friday!

from the quarter-century dept

As you know, Techdirt recently marked its 25th anniversary, and we’re celebrating with a special online party this Friday, September 9th at 11am PT / 2pm ET, where you can mix and mingle with Techdirt staff and other fans, and get the inside story on the history of the blog from Mike Masnick. Attendance is free for anyone with an active Crystal Ball, Watercooler, or Behind The Curtain membership from our Insider Shop, or the equivalent levels via our Patreon. You can also show us some extra support by buying a one-time ticket for $100.

If you’re already a subscriber, you should have received an email today (at the address associated with your Insider Shop purchase or your Patreon account) with details on attending the event. Please check for the email and use the registration link it contains. If you didn’t receive an invite but believe you should have, please contact us and let us know.

If you aren’t yet on the list, there’s still time! Sign up for a membership or purchase a ticket and you’ll receive your invite email prior to the event.

This site wouldn’t be here today without the support of our community, and we’re excited to see you on Friday and express our appreciation in person while marking this milestone in Techdirt’s history!

Sign up now or purchase a ticket to ensure your access to the event »

Filed Under: 25 years, anniversary

Companies: techdirt