Virginia Politicians Are Suing Books They Don’t Like
Civil asset forfeiture has shown us the government has a weird way of instigating lawsuits. In rem forfeiture cases allow government agencies to file suits against objects, rather than the people they’ve been seized from. This leads to some very amusing case names (even if the underlying process verges on legalized theft), like South Dakota v. 15 Impounded Cats and, um… UNITED STATES of America v. AN ARTICLE of hazardous substance CONSISTING OF 50,000 cardboard BOXES more or less, each containing one pair OF CLACKER BALLS, labeled in part: (Box) “* * * Kbonger * * It’s Fun Test Your Skill It Bounces It Flips Count The Hits * * * Specialty Mfg. Co., Seattle, Wash. * *.
A state law in Virginia allows residents to sue things rather than people. That’s what a couple of ridiculous politicians (Delegate Timothy Anderson and congressional candidate Tommy Altman) have done. Their legal action targets two books — “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Mass — in hopes of securing a ruling declaring the books “legally obscene,” thereby prohibiting them from being distributed by the state’s public schools (either by instructors in classes or via school libraries).
“Gender Queer” offends these Republican politicians for reasons that can probably be inferred from the title. “A Court of Mist and Fury” is a bit trickier. For whatever reason, the pair of pols believe depictions of physical and sexual abuse are de facto obscene. And, for whatever reason, the two scored an early win in court, with a preliminary ruling stating enough evidence of potential obscenity had been alleged that the case could move forward.
Now, FIRE (Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression) has stepped in to ask the court to find the First Amendment far outweighs the overstated (and politically expedient) arguments of these two Virginia politicians.
In today’s brief, FIRE and the Woodhull Freedom Foundation argue that neither book comes close to constituting obscenity as defined for minors under longstanding state and federal precedent. The books “will not appeal to or have value to every audience,” we recognize, but the First Amendment only requires that the books have “value to an audience” — and both plainly do.
The brief [PDF] points out the best arbiters of individual taste are (duh) individuals. Long-recognized rights give parents and readers the option to read what they want. A broadly interpreted obscenity statute — especially when attached to a bizarre law that allows people to sue books — allows the government to decide what people should be allowed to read. That decision isn’t the government’s to make.
Some readers will choose not to purchase or read the books at issue in this case. Some retailers and some librarians will decline to place them on the shelves. Our Constitution reserves these choices for individuals and forbids them from the state. In our pluralist democracy, the First Amendment prescribes a remedy for audiences offended by protected speech: those who seek to avoid “bombardment of their sensibilities” may do so “simply by averting their eyes.” Cohen v. California, 403 U.S. 15, 21 (1971). Declaring books obscene because they include discussions or depictions of sex would reprise a discredited era of censorship repudiated by decades of Supreme Court precedent.
If the court continues to entertain the bullshit arguments of easily offended politicians, it’s going to aid and abet all sorts of censorship — not just in Virginia, but anywhere else opportunists see an opportunity to use someone else’s ill-gotten courtroom gains as leverage to foist their mindset on the people they’re supposed to be serving.
Without clarity from this Court, petitioners like the politicians here may prohibit parents from deciding what their children may read. Nor is this authority limited to books. Broad authority to prohibit or criminalize the availability of materials containing references to sexual content would enable the state to incarcerate a parent who allows a teenager to view an R-rated movie or even to access the internet.
Nor would the effects of such an order be limited to this Court’s territorial jurisdiction. Instead, it would embolden and invite further calls for censorship in school districts, libraries, and bookstores across the country—not only of these books, but of any now targeted by ambitious politicians nationwide. The resulting chill will force libraries, bookstores, and publishers unable to bear the cost of litigation to choose the cheapest option: censorship. But state-enforced silence has a cost, too, and it will be borne by groups without the political power to defend speech of interest to their communities—those who most need the First Amendment and courts that will adhere to its narrow limitations.
Chilling effects can’t easily be contained. Slopes become slippery at a moment’s notice. What somehow worked in Virginia will become model legislation for would-be censors around the nation. The way to head this off is to shut down hyper-local efforts like this one with strong affirmations of constitutional rights. Hopefully, the court will come down on the right side of history when it dives deeper into the issues.
Comments on “Virginia Politicians Are Suing Books They Don’t Like”
Queer Children's books
If Timmy and Tommy are concerned about queer literature reaching children, they’re far, far too late.
Some of the most well known children’s books are made by queer authers:
-Frog & Toad
-Goodnight Moon
-anything by Maurice Sendak
-anything by James Marshall
-Strega Nona
Sorry, GOP, those books you were reading to your kids had gay authors. They’ve been raising your kids better than you have.
Re:
Sort of a low bar. Check out underage abortion rates in the U.S. and, say, the Netherlands, and you’ll find that puritanism along with disowning your daughters of understanding and controlling their body does a terrible job at protecting the unborn life.
But a lot of Americans are believers in fighting symptoms instead of causes and paying lip service instead of being of service.
Re: Re:
Depends on which part of the US we’re talking about. New York State and New England are not very puritanistic, but the southern and midwestern states are very much so (with Illinois and Minnesota being big exceptions, with Colorado soon joining their ranks). Anyway, here’s how I see the contiguous US: New York State and New England are like Europe, The west coast states are like Asia, the southern states are like Africa, and Florida is like the US of the US.
Re: Re:
Okay, I did some research, and I concede that you are right. Somewhere along the way (probably during George W. Bush’s administration), Sex Ed in the US became abstinence-only mostly. That being said, abortion rates are higher in blue areas than red areas. In fact, Utah has a lower abortion rate than the Netherlands (but if it were up to me, I’d choose the Netherlands’ model).
I’m just saying there’s some nuance lacking in your argument.
Re: Re: Re:
You could also say that the socioeconomic conditions making for higher abortion rates affect parts of the populace more strongly that are more likely to vote Democratic.
But either way, it’s U.S. all over. The Democrats are not really significantly less Puritan (nor are the U.S. Catholics as the Puritanism appears to transcend religion). They try to take the separation of state and religion somewhat more seriously, but they aren’t all that good at it either.
There those blasted liberal politicians go again, censoring content they don’t agree with…
Re:
It’s not censorship to stop the proliferation of love speech.
Well, it is, but it is in service of a higher good. Well, actually a lower evil, but you get the gist.
Who has standing to defend the books, the publisher, the author, librarians? Also, who received notification of the case, or was the initial hearing uncontested?
Re:
The books have to speak for themselves.
Re:
Further to that, it was a long standing principle (or better yet, a maxim) of law that if you had no standing to sue someone, then you could not be sued yourself. It was all meant to keep things somewhat fair and balanced… for whatever that means any more. I have a feeling, without any proof, that the above went out the window about the time that asset forfeiture became an ‘unmandated’ tax on the citizenry.
Obviously one has to look more closely:
Well, it certainly would appear to depend on just in what light those traditional conservative family values are depicted.