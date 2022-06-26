Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the what-say-you dept

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is an anonymous response to some bargain-basement transphobic bigotry:

I could point you at a trans discussing what its like to be a trans, but you are so aggressive towards trans people that i will not set an rabid dog on their case. Suffice to say that they have has enough problems in their life that gives lie to the idea that being a woman is a simple choice. Rather remaining in the closet would have been an even worse choice. Your absolutism about trans people is a far worse ideology then the live and let live ideology that you label as woke.

In second place, it’s That One Guy with a comment about the Indian government’s claim that facial recognition tech only affects criminals:

‘Of course they’re guilty, we said they were!’ ‘The only people caught by the system are criminals.’ ‘How do you know they’re a criminal?’ ‘They got caught by the system.’

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with a comment from Toom1275 that applies to most complaints about Section 230:

Notice how in every instance, you can swap “Section 230” with “The First Amendment and the foundation of freedom of speech” without changing the meaning.

Next, it’s an anonymous reply to a defense of copyright in the face of its abuse by the powerful:

If you don’t want the good name of your tool to be so easily besmirched, maybe you should find better representatives that don’t make the news for all the wrong reasons. The fact remains that many of the issues with copyright enforcement were baked into copyright law, such as the maximum penalty of $150,000 per infringement used to scare grandmothers and children into compliance. The same goes for the lack of requirement for plaintiffs to allow for fair use. Copyright law is intentionally stacked in favor of plaintiffs, regardless of the legitimacy of their claims. Again, if you’re angry that people think poorly of your reputation, it’s on you to get better representatives.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Flakbait with a response to the Federalist article about antitrust bills and the admission that, if they are changed to protect content moderation, Republicans like Hawley, Cruz, and Gaetz will “flee”:

If only they would, but in a more literal sense.

In second place, it’s an anonymous rejoinder in a long debate that broke out on last week’s comments post:

Pretty bold to declare a victory when the only thing you’ve cited in favor is nothing more than your fervent belief. Have you considered declaring yourself to be the inventor of EMAIL?

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with a comment from Thad about the broken release of KOTOR 2 for the Nintendo Switch:

You have to admit that 17 years of releasing the same game in an unfinished state is pretty impressive.

Finally, it’s jojo_36 with a comment about the White House’s latest task force aiming to curb online abuse:

Whenever someone from the government says that they’re going to tackle online bullying and harassment, the first thing that comes to mind is the main theme song from “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

That’s all for this week, folks!



