Yes, Section 230 Also Matters In The Fight Over Abortion Rights
from the speak-up dept
We’ve already discussed how the expected overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court may impact the debate on encryption, but it has a likelihood of impacting lots of other important tech debates as well. Senator Ron Wyden has written a thoughtful piece over at Slate, explaining how important Section 230 is in a post-Roe world as well. As he notes, for all the nonsense claims from Republicans about how they’re supporting free speech, their actions show the exact opposite.
Step one in the extremist playbook is making abortion illegal. Step two is preventing pregnant people or health care providers from discussing it online. It is no accident that Republican politicians’ efforts to outlaw abortion and exert state control over women’s bodies have moved in tandem with their crusade to provide the government with control over what people can say, write, or teach. Conservative extremists want to force everything from websites to news to book apps for children to conform with their 1930s version of cultural norms.
And, that tracks, given the efforts by a variety of states, most notably Texas and Florida, to try to control how websites can moderate content. Section 230 was designed to prevent that from happening, which is part of the reason why so many Republican politicians have been trashing 230.
In coming months well-funded anti-choice extremists will launch a coordinated campaign to deluge websites and social media companies with lawsuits over user speech in Republican-led states where just seeking information about an abortion could become illegal. Just as anti-abortion activists worked to attack reproductive rights in statehouses across the nation, these fundamentalists will use the same playbook of coordinated laws and legal actions against the online speech of those they dislike. They’ve already targeted libraries and bookstores over LGBTQ books and classified health care for trans youths as child abuse.
As Wyden notes, even if these lawsuits won’t win, without Section 230 acting as a protective buffer, the threat of liability becomes large enough to pressure websites into blocking discussions about abortion. This isn’t theoretical. We saw it with the last change to Section 230 — FOSTA (ironically, of course, some of the foolish people co-opted into the disingenuous campaign for FOSTA, are now among those speaking out about the overturning of Roe).
They don’t need to win these suits, only overwhelm the smaller companies that lack the resources to fight these claims or intimidate the big tech companies into taking down any posts on the topics of abortion or reproductive health care. The last reform to section 230, a bill called SESTA-FOSTA, resulted in marginalized groups—women, people of color, LGBTQ+ folks, and sex workers—being silenced when tech companies tried to avoid lawsuits. Meta has already banned discussion of abortion on its internal messaging platform. Is there any doubt it would do the same to Facebook and Instagram in the face of conservative pressure?
Wyden’s piece goes on to talk about the other big issue at play here: how our lack of regulations on data brokers may be impacted by the overturning of Roe. As we’ve noted, it’s not difficult for a motivated individual to purchase data from data brokers that can identify those who visited abortion clinics.
The risk of authoritarian power over speech, privacy, and human bodies seems like kind of a big issue.
Unfortunately, for reasons that still don’t make any sense, the attacks on Section 230 remain bipartisan, playing right into the hands of censorial Republicans trying to stifle rights. It’s time that Democrats realized, yet again, how they’re being played, and focus on protecting, rather than undermining Section 230.
Filed Under: abortion, authoritarian control, civil rights, data privacy, free speech, location data, privacy, roe v. wade, ron wyden
Comments on “Yes, Section 230 Also Matters In The Fight Over Abortion Rights”
Younger Democrats likely do know they’re being played. They’d probably be able to do something about that if they had any real power over (or within) the party as a whole.
Re:
Younger Democrats would also like to have that power to finally beat the Republicans at their own game.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
That’s pregnant women, not pregnant “people”. Only women can be pregnant. Perhaps Wyden should have used “pregnant mammals”. Or, since he’s talking about online discussion, maybe just plain “people”.
Also, as a private company, Meta is totally within its rights to ban abortion talk from its internal employee discussion groups. Why do you see this as a problem worth calling out?
Re:
Which one irks you more about the phrase “pregnant people”: that it includes trans people who can get pregnant, or that it refers to cis women as people?
Re: Re:
To be honest, I think it’s about equal.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
The statement does not “refer to cis women as people” because it does not refer to cis women (also known as “women”). Referring to “pregnant people” includes women who style themselves as men, or at least as not-women.
Re: Re: Re:
Just so we’re clear: Are you saying that pregnant cis women aren’t people?
Re: Re: Re:2
Rhetorical question alert!
Re:
That is incorrect. Any person with a womb can get pregnant, including trans men.
Re: Re:
Well, not people with uteruses who are infertile, but your point stands otherwise.
Re:
When a ban suites your politics its ok, but when it is against your politics it is censorship, that attitude enables the establishment of a one party state.
Re:
“That’s pregnant women, not pregnant “people”. Only women can be pregnant,” said Thomas Trace Beatie to no one ever. How can you claim to be for freedom of speech when you insist on constantly ‘correcting’ everyone who dares talk about others with a modicum of respect?
Re: Re:
Hyman has the same respect for free speech as the Taliban does…
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
Freedom of speech is the thing that preserves truth by allowing falsehood to be called out. Naturally, woke ideologues, who believe an enormous web of lies, would prefer that this not happen.
Re: Re: Re:
The very same could be said of Republicans, who believe in COVID denial, white supremacy AND terrorism.
Re: Re: Re:2
But if you deny COVID enough times, then it doesn’t exist, and if a disease doesn’t exist, then you can’t possibly catch it. That’s why our policy of COVID denial is far superior to the vaccine created by woke idealogues.
Re: Re: Re:3
And now we have it on the record that Hyman Rosen is also a COVID denier.
No amount of ivermectin is gonna fix this.
Re: Re: Re:
“who believe an enormous web of lies…”
Projection thy name is Hyman.
Re: Re: Re: would rather be woke
Then Asleep.
I would rather be paying attention, then Being Asleep.
There are FEW reasons for Not allowing abortion.
The thought that your Own nationality MIGHT be waning. You are scared.
Then there is another, Worse thought. WAR. Without men today, its harder to wage war later. And in a nation that has had about 8 years of Peace Since it inception, This WAR MACHINE has to find a way to keep going.
Re: Re: Re:
There you go with your absolutism again, I am right and you are wrong, just like the Taliban does with its truth.
Re: Re: Re:
Ummmm…. ‘Woke ideologues’ are a figment of Fox “News” commentators’ fevered imaginations.
Re: Re: Re:2
… and arguably, I should have spelled ‘figment’ f-i-c-t-i-o-n .
Re:
You’re a bigoted, hateful old man who wastes an enormous amount of energy shitting on others. I would guess that trans people have little to no actual impact on your life, so your expressions of hatred are not for any benefit other than your enjoyment and to massage your sense of (over-)entitlement. Get a better life.
They’re totally within their rights to do a shitty thing and everyone else is totally within their rights to criticize them for doing a shitty thing. You’re the last person who should be telling others to shut up and stop complaining.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
When I point out that Facebook and Twitter are engaging in viewpoint-based censorship, the woke ideologues here tell me that this is OK because private companies have a 1st Amendment right to moderate as they wish (which they do). Naturally, woke ideologues speak out of the other side of their mouth when the viewpoint-based censorship censors their views.
Re: Re: Re:
And then we point out that Twitter and Facebook PROMOTE Republican speech due to how much money the Republicans and their backers pay said companies.
And Hyman clearly ignores that Twitter bonks bullshit from both sides and has, at least in Singapore, appends the government’s “opinions” on political issues.
Then again, it’s par for the course for someone who believes in COVID denial, white supremacy, and terrorism (of the white supremacist kind, of course).
Re: Re: Re: Call it Busting Hyman
I think we should put a fund together and donate 5 dollars for everytime Hyman says “woke” to a Trans Rights Organization.
Re: Re: Re:2
Good idea in the short term but long term there’s not enough money in existence for that.
Re: Re: Re:2
Increase the fund exponentially; give $5 every time he uses the word ‘woke’ in response to a commenter standing up for the basic rights of trans people. 😎
Re: Re: Re:3
And 10 bux for every time he implies trans people don’t have any rights.
Like, say, the right to gender-affirming surgeries—a right, coincidentally enough, afforded to cis women who want to get breast implants.
Re:
Shhh honey, the adults are trying to have a conversation.
Re: Re:
That’s actually very unfair; children are capable of learning. 😜
'I'm sure that rabid dog will stop biting fingers off eventually...'
Unfortunately, for reasons that still don’t make any sense, the attacks on Section 230 remain bipartisan, playing right into the hands of censorial Republicans trying to stifle rights. It’s time that Democrats realized, yet again, how they’re being played, and focus on protecting, rather than undermining Section 230.
‘Trust us’ said the foxes to the chickens, ‘those extra doors into the coops that we’d have control over, and the locks on the main doors that we would also have control over are entirely favorable to you, and anyone suggesting that it benefits us are just lying to you.’
Two comments discussing the article, everyone else taking about mental delusion, I see we’re quite fucked.
Re:
Fuck off, transphobe.
Re: Re:
To be fair they might be talking about Hyman’s mental delusions.