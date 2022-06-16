Yes, Section 230 Also Matters In The Fight Over Abortion Rights

Chicago Judge Reminds City’s Mayor That The Presumption Of Innocence Still Exists
Thu, Jun 16th 2022

We’ve already discussed how the expected overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court may impact the debate on encryption, but it has a likelihood of impacting lots of other important tech debates as well. Senator Ron Wyden has written a thoughtful piece over at Slate, explaining how important Section 230 is in a post-Roe world as well. As he notes, for all the nonsense claims from Republicans about how they’re supporting free speech, their actions show the exact opposite.

Step one in the extremist playbook is making abortion illegal. Step two is preventing pregnant people or health care providers from discussing it online. It is no accident that Republican politicians’ efforts to outlaw abortion and exert state control over women’s bodies have moved in tandem with their crusade to provide the government with control over what people can say, write, or teach. Conservative extremists want to force everything from websites to news to book apps for children to conform with their 1930s version of cultural norms.

And, that tracks, given the efforts by a variety of states, most notably Texas and Florida, to try to control how websites can moderate content. Section 230 was designed to prevent that from happening, which is part of the reason why so many Republican politicians have been trashing 230.

In coming months well-funded anti-choice extremists will launch a coordinated campaign to deluge websites and social media companies with lawsuits over user speech in Republican-led states where just seeking information about an abortion could become illegal. Just as anti-abortion activists worked to attack reproductive rights in statehouses across the nation, these fundamentalists will use the same playbook of coordinated laws and legal actions against the online speech of those they dislike. They’ve already targeted libraries and bookstores over LGBTQ books and classified health care for trans youths as child abuse.

As Wyden notes, even if these lawsuits won’t win, without Section 230 acting as a protective buffer, the threat of liability becomes large enough to pressure websites into blocking discussions about abortion. This isn’t theoretical. We saw it with the last change to Section 230 — FOSTA (ironically, of course, some of the foolish people co-opted into the disingenuous campaign for FOSTA, are now among those speaking out about the overturning of Roe).

They don’t need to win these suits, only overwhelm the smaller companies that lack the resources to fight these claims or intimidate the big tech companies into taking down any posts on the topics of abortion or reproductive health care. The last reform to section 230, a bill called SESTA-FOSTA, resulted in marginalized groups—women, people of color, LGBTQ+ folks, and sex workers—being silenced when tech companies tried to avoid lawsuits. Meta has already banned discussion of abortion on its internal messaging platform. Is there any doubt it would do the same to Facebook and Instagram in the face of conservative pressure?

Wyden’s piece goes on to talk about the other big issue at play here: how our lack of regulations on data brokers may be impacted by the overturning of Roe. As we’ve noted, it’s not difficult for a motivated individual to purchase data from data brokers that can identify those who visited abortion clinics.

The risk of authoritarian power over speech, privacy, and human bodies seems like kind of a big issue.

Unfortunately, for reasons that still don’t make any sense, the attacks on Section 230 remain bipartisan, playing right into the hands of censorial Republicans trying to stifle rights. It’s time that Democrats realized, yet again, how they’re being played, and focus on protecting, rather than undermining Section 230.

Comments on “Yes, Section 230 Also Matters In The Fight Over Abortion Rights”

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Hyman Rosen (profile) says:

That’s pregnant women, not pregnant “people”. Only women can be pregnant. Perhaps Wyden should have used “pregnant mammals”. Or, since he’s talking about online discussion, maybe just plain “people”.

Also, as a private company, Meta is totally within its rights to ban abortion talk from its internal employee discussion groups. Why do you see this as a problem worth calling out?

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

ECA (profile) says:

Re: Re: Re: would rather be woke

Then Asleep.
I would rather be paying attention, then Being Asleep.

There are FEW reasons for Not allowing abortion.

The thought that your Own nationality MIGHT be waning. You are scared.
Then there is another, Worse thought. WAR. Without men today, its harder to wage war later. And in a nation that has had about 8 years of Peace Since it inception, This WAR MACHINE has to find a way to keep going.

This comment has been deemed insightful by the community.
JMT (profile) says:

Re:

That’s pregnant women, not pregnant “people”. Only women can be pregnant.

You’re a bigoted, hateful old man who wastes an enormous amount of energy shitting on others. I would guess that trans people have little to no actual impact on your life, so your expressions of hatred are not for any benefit other than your enjoyment and to massage your sense of (over-)entitlement. Get a better life.

Also, as a private company, Meta is totally within its rights to ban abortion talk from its internal employee discussion groups. Why do you see this as a problem worth calling out?

They’re totally within their rights to do a shitty thing and everyone else is totally within their rights to criticize them for doing a shitty thing. You’re the last person who should be telling others to shut up and stop complaining.

This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.

Hyman Rosen (profile) says:

Re: Re:

When I point out that Facebook and Twitter are engaging in viewpoint-based censorship, the woke ideologues here tell me that this is OK because private companies have a 1st Amendment right to moderate as they wish (which they do). Naturally, woke ideologues speak out of the other side of their mouth when the viewpoint-based censorship censors their views.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Re: Re:

And then we point out that Twitter and Facebook PROMOTE Republican speech due to how much money the Republicans and their backers pay said companies.

And Hyman clearly ignores that Twitter bonks bullshit from both sides and has, at least in Singapore, appends the government’s “opinions” on political issues.

Then again, it’s par for the course for someone who believes in COVID denial, white supremacy, and terrorism (of the white supremacist kind, of course).

That One Guy (profile) says:

'I'm sure that rabid dog will stop biting fingers off eventually...'

Unfortunately, for reasons that still don’t make any sense, the attacks on Section 230 remain bipartisan, playing right into the hands of censorial Republicans trying to stifle rights. It’s time that Democrats realized, yet again, how they’re being played, and focus on protecting, rather than undermining Section 230.

‘Trust us’ said the foxes to the chickens, ‘those extra doors into the coops that we’d have control over, and the locks on the main doors that we would also have control over are entirely favorable to you, and anyone suggesting that it benefits us are just lying to you.’

