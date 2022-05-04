Data Brokers Selling Location Data Of Americans Who Visit Abortion Clinics
With the leaked Supreme Court ruling indicating the court is poised to effectively overturn Roe V. Wade, you can expect a new wave of worry about the weaponization and abuse of consumer location data, as states increasingly seek to criminalize abortion — and those aiding others seeking such services.
As if on cue: Motherboard’s latest scoop indicates that data brokers have been busily collecting and selling the location data of users who visit Planned Parenthood abortion clinics, including “aggregated” data on how long visitors were at the clinic and which census block(s) they traveled from:
The company selling the data is SafeGraph. SafeGraph ultimately obtains location data from ordinary apps installed on peoples’ phones. Often app developers install code, called software development kits (SDKs), into their apps that sends users’ location data to companies in exchange for the developer receiving payment. Sometimes app users don’t know that their phone—be that via a prayer app, or a weather app—is collecting and sending location data to third parties, let alone some of the more dangerous use cases that Motherboard has reported on, including transferring data to U.S. military contractors.
Safegraph works with all manner of organizations and companies interested in tracking user movements in significant detail, including, it was also revealed this week, the CDC. Motherboard didn’t find it particularly difficult to purchase its own data trove, including recent visitors to Planned Parenthood, for $160:
SafeGraph classifies “Planned Parenthood” as a “brand” that can be tracked, and the data Motherboard purchased includes more than 600 Planned Parenthood locations in the United States. The data included a week’s worth of location data for those locations in mid-April. SafeGraph calls the location data product “Patterns.” In total, the data cost just over $160. Not all Planned Parenthood locations offer abortion services. But Motherboard verified that some facilities included in the purchased dataset do.
Again, this data can be helpful to everybody from epidemiologists to city planners. But it’s also so incredibly lucrative, we haven’t implemented much in the way of any standards as to how it can be used (as to not stifle innovation, wink wink). As a result, it’s routinely collected without user knowledge or consent, sold without much in the way of safeguards, and distributed widely across countless industries.
As we’ve noted repeatedly, telecom, tech, app, and adtech companies all really enjoy claiming this kind of granular data collection and sale is no big deal because the data being collected is “anonymized.” But studies have repeatedly made it clear that “anonymization” is a meaningless term, since users can be easily identified with just a few additional datasets.
The same was true here, with the privacy impact of aggregation and anonymization being overstated:
SafeGraph’s data is aggregated, meaning it isn’t explicitly specifying where a certain device moved to. Instead, it focuses on the movements of groups of devices. But researchers have repeatedly warned about the possibilities of unmasking individuals contained in allegedly anonymized datasets.
Sections of the SafeGraph dataset Motherboard purchased handle a very small number of devices per record, theoretically making deanonymization of those people easier. Some had just four or five devices visiting that location, with SafeGraph filtering the data by whether the person used an Android or an iOS device as well.
Safegraph didn’t want to respond to a request for comment.
Journalists have been documenting this specific threat to the safety of those seeking abortions for several years. Broader concerns about the harm of location data over-collection and sale aren’t theoretical. There’s been a parade of scandals by a wide variety of companies and services showcasing how the rampant over-collection and sale of location data causes immeasurable harm.
Scandals at Securus, LocationSmart, T-Mobile, Grindr, and others have all brutally illustrated how cellular carriers, app makers, tech companies, and location data brokers routinely collect, buy and sell your daily movement records with only a fleeting effort to ensure all of the subsequent buyers and sellers of that data adhere to basic privacy and security standards. That data is then abused by stalkers, criminals, law enforcement, and anybody with a few nickels to rub together.
While there’s often a lot of pretense to the contrary, U.S. lawmakers didn’t do anything meaningful to tackle this problem not because it’s difficult, but because a long list of industries and companies found the broken and dangerous status quo to be more profitable. And because those companies collectively lobbied a corrupt Congress into a state of perpetual dysfunction and apathy.
The check for that apathy continues to come due. And the idea that this location data won’t be abused by a surging U.S. authoritarian movement seeking to criminalize, vilify, and harass not just those seeking abortion — but those helping and caring for them — seems relatively naïve.
What could go wrong?
Selling that data in particular would be problematic without Roe v Wade being thrown in the garbage, afterwards that sort of ‘product’ strikes me as one that will have a slew of crimes resulting from it as the ‘anonymized’ data is shown to be anything but.
Re:
Now when you say “crimes”, do you mean abortion clinic bombings, assassinations of doctors who perform abortions of any kind, or both?
(People these days tend to forget that yes, violence against abortion providers was a regular thing not too terribly long ago. Roe v. Wade being undone will bring those days back…in the states where reproductive rights will still be protected by law, that is.)
Re: Re:
All them good Christian folk helping murderers hide from justice because their religious law was more important than the laws of man.
Something something render onto Caesar…
And as the talking points call women who have abortions as murderers some will feel totally okay with executing them, and if someone can get a list of people who spent more than 5 min at a planned parenthood (or was within a close enough distance to end up lumped into the data) will be designated as targets for those open minded love one another people who have no problem using terror to enforce Evangelical Sharia.
Re: Re:
Yes and more, of that I have no doubt.
I’ve been worried about this possibility for the longest time. That’s why I sideload apps from a trustworthy website rather than from Google Play and never install any app asking for billing permission without justification (games apps) or exact location permission. As the (smartphone age) saying goes, “Just because I’m paranoid, doesn’t mean they’re not out to collect all my data!”
A cell phone, smart or otherwise, that is on should be thought of as a Personalized Tracking Device(PTD). Same for connected cars, TVs or cable boxes connected to the Internet, those connected workout devices, etc. Anytime you use a PTD, expect that you have little to no effective privacy while doing so. There is almost always language in those ‘Privacy Policy’ statements that allow the data to be collected, aggregated, processed and sold for profit.
As many studies have shown, anonymized data isn’t, especially when combined with other data sets.
I would be surprised if there are not similar data brokers selling the location data of folks visiting places where guns and ammunition are sold. Or dancers gyrate mostly naked. And you just thought your visit to the 12 step place was anonymous.
Re:
Just because you live in a country where there is no data protection legislation in effect, doesn’t mean that your situation applies to everyone else in the world. Quite the opposite.
Re: Re:
The problem is that it’s too easy for these bandits to contract out of these provisions. Just slip one stray line into the incomprehensible multipage terms and conditions and bye-bye privacy.
Surely that would also scoop up the movemnets of pro-life protesters as well?
Re:
So what? There is no law against being pro-life.
As opposed to the adverse in Texas which has set up bounties and indemnification for private actors who sue women seeking an abortion and people aiding them.
This kind of commercially available data trove is a treasure chest for systematized bounty hunting outsourced to private enterprises by the state (probably even cheaper that way than having to hire one’s own personnel and competence).
It’s sort of the reverse of money laundering: unconstitutional business is laundered by the states by committing it using money as a proxy.
And every entity willing to drop the pretense of a conscience in return for money is on board.
Re: Re:
It’s a special sort of sickening system, too—because it means a woman made pregnant by rape and the doctor who aborts that fetus could be sued by her rapist (and members of his family) under that system. Anyone who doesn’t see anything wrong with that can go fuck themselves.
Re: Re: Re:
Corpses have more rights.
Abortion
Denying women the right to abortion means women have less bodily autonomy than a corpse.
Here’s the thing, people.
It doesn’t matter when life begins.
It doesn’t matter whether a fetus is a human being or not.
It doesn’t matter whether we’re talking about a fertilized egg, or a fetus, or a baby, or a five year old, or a Nobel Prize winning pediatric oncologist.
That entire argument about what is or is not technically alive is a deliberately distracting, subjective, and unwinnable argument that could not matter less.
You cannot be forced to donate blood, or marrow, or organs, even though thousands die every year, on waiting lists.
Your organs cannot be harvested after your death without your explicit, written, pre-mortem permission.
NOBODY has the right to use your body, against your will, even to save their life, or the life of another person. Even if you have already died.
That’s it.
That’s the argument.
Re: Re:
If you think the only consequences resulting from this kind of location tracking and selling will fall within the restrictions of the law, that shows a serious failure of imagination.
Insert gif of man who blinks and slightly turns his head
Re:
Well I don’t see what you are worrying about, its not like its tracking people, just things with almost no ability to make proper decisions designed to make babies. /s
I hate this timeline, can we reboot?
Next Step
The next step will be for the republicans to pass the Reproduction Decency Act with its Section 230.
Section 230 of the reproduction decency act will grant a qualified immunity to anyone who impleads access to an abolition clinic.
This use of immunity to encourage private actors to violate the rights of others will of course be considered perfectly legal by Mike and Mike’s Misfits because they are always perfectly consistent.
Re:
You are the one who thinks compelling others to do what you want is the right thing to do. Mike opposes people who would compel others to do or behave as they wish.
Re: Re: Mike is a Sociopath
Mike is a sociopath who believes that rules that apply to others should not apply to him.
Social media wouldn’t do ‘as they wish’ just as anyone else cant do ‘as they wish’ because they would be sued.
BigTech is only able to do ‘as they wish’ because they enjoy a unique federal immunity that the rest of us do not.
Re:
You’re broken. Try again.
Re:
When your comments include nonsensical neologisms such as ‘impleads’, it makes your arguments fall flat. That and the lack of substance behind them.
Re:
I bet you’re the kind of person who thinks a woman made pregnant by rape should have to consult her rapist before getting an abortion.
Re: Re: Wow
Wow what a reaction for even suggesting that the state should use immunity to encourage private action against the rights of others.
Don’t you think this intense visceral reaction should make you stop and think?
Re: Re: Re:
Nope. Have fun supporting rapists’ parental rights, you stupid son of a bitch! 🙃
Re: Re: Re:2
They’ve been wrapping themselves in the thought that ‘god meant for it to happen’.
They are so worked up over satan leading men astray but only god can make a man violently assault a women and impregnate her against her will.
On the upside child marriage is still legal in many states so if the 30 yr old knocks up a 13 yr old, he’ll have to marry her and raise the baby… because obviously he is no threat and god meant for the wife & baby to spend the rest of their lives as living fleshjacks for the bastard.
Re: Re: Re:3
Ah, but there’s the kicker: Child marriage may be legal in those states, but unless child rape is also legal…well, that child’s pregnancy could also be called “evidence”.
Re: Re: Re:4
A wife can not be forced to testify against her husband.
And the parents might give permission for it to happen.
Its a screwed up sort of country.
So is this all cellular location data, app-based location data, or something else?
Just wondering if I should start adding shortcuts to my phone to go into cellular airplane mode and switch to WiFi calling when my phone enters certain geofences.