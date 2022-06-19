Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the speak-the-truth dept

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is an anonymous comment about the Republican attempt to legislate against spam filtering of political emails:

Nothing new See: The exemption that gave themselves around Texting unsolicited political spam.

In second place, it’s another anonymous comment in response to a certain prolific commenter:

Hyman has the same respect for free speech as the Taliban does…

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start out with one more anonymous comment about the spam filtering law:

Not only is this an onerous waste of time and resources, it’s another domain for the consulting industry to exploit for profit and getting around filters by complaining or gaming.

Next, it’s That One Guy responding to a question about how Michigan dismantling its forfeiture reforms interacts with Constitutional rights:

On paper those rights mean laws like this could be challenged in court, potentially overturning them so the state and law enforcement once more have to at least pretend to respect the public’s rights for a time. In practice… it’s a bit more complex and difficult, as criminals tend to react poorly when someone threatens their source of ill-gotten wealth and that applies all the more so when they’re official criminals and believe they have a right to take whatever they want.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is an anonymous response to a comment about Republicans on Twitter:

Aren’t they all living in the freeze peach paradise that is Truth Social? You want some cheese with your whine?

In second place, it’s Not Koby responding to… well, you can guess who:

Needs more buzzwords You have to add in “woke” and “libt*rd” if you really want to be taken seriously as a RWNJ.

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we start out with an anonymous response to a comment asking someone to exit a conversation about Section 230 because “the adults are talking”:

That’s actually very unfair; children are capable of learning. 😜

Finally, it’s That One Guy responding to a complaint about one of our posts in the classic category of “what does this have to do with tech?”:

‘What do you mean FOX news isn’t all about foxes?!’ Yes indeed, what possible tech angle could there be from a state spending hundred of thousands of taxpayer dollars defending a blatantly unconstitutional law aimed at forcing online platforms to not engage in moderation… To answer your question though the article is showcasing TD’s magic coding that forces people to read articles they aren’t interested in, though whether as a warning of their impending plans of world domination or merely as a a test to work out all the bugs is unknown at the moment.

That’s all for this week, folks!



