Ridiculous Republican Senators Introduce Law To Say Political Emails Can’t Be Filtered As Spam
from the the-party-of-more-spam-for-everyone dept
The latest in stupid, unconstitutional, performative, nonsense legislation from Republicans comes from Senator John Thune, and it would break your email spam filters. It’s called the “Political Bias in Algorithm Sorting Emails Act of 2022” and it’s possibly even dumber than it sounds.
First, this is all based on a bogus, cooked up, deliberately misinterpreted-by-people-who-know-better controversy. We wrote about this a couple months ago. Researchers at North Carolina State University released a preprint of a study about email spam filtering during the 2020 election. They set up a variety of email accounts, and signed up for political mailings. The study did find that Gmail’s spam filter was more likely to flag Republican political mailings as spam, but found the opposite was true of Yahoo Mail and Microsoft Outlook, which flagged more Democratic politicians’ emails as spam than Republicans.
Of course, Democrats didn’t freak out about this. Only Republicans did, egged on by a disingenuous political trickster, who tried to make this into a big deal, and was aided by Fox News and other disingenuous entities, who turned it into a thing — even to the point of some Republicans filing a laughable complaint with the Federal Election Committee trying to argue that Google was giving an unfair advantage to Democrats.
The authors of the original study, for what it’s worth, appear to be horrified about how their study is being abused by political hacks.
“Gmail isn’t biased like the way it’s being portrayed,” [study author Muhammad Shahzad] said. “I’m not advocating for Gmail or anything. I’m just stating that when we take the observation out of a study, you should take all of the observations, not just cherry-pick a few and then try to use them.”
Furthermore, Shahzad noted that the part of the study being pointed out only applied to Gmail accounts where users did not express their own preferences. Once users added in their own preferences, the impact for Gmail effectively disappeared:
Shahzad said while the spam filters demonstrated political biases in their “default behavior” with newly created accounts, the trend shifted dramatically once they simulated having users put in their preferences by marking some messages as spam and others as not.
“What we saw was after they were being used, the biases in Gmail almost disappeared, but in Outlook and Yahoo they did not,” he said.
In other words, there’s pretty strong evidence here that there’s nothing nefarious going on. Because, seriously, who would actually program a spam filter to try to hide one party’s political spam? The reason so much goes to spam is because many users treat the non-stop bombardment by political campaigns as spam. Because it’s often hellishly spammy.
Anyway, this bill would now effectively require email providers to whitelist all political campaigns from spam filters, unless each user directly calls the emails spam:
In General–It shall be unlawful for an operator of an email service to use a filtering algorithm to apply a label to an email sent to an email account from a political campaign unless the owner or user of the account took action to apply such a label.
The bill would also create a privacy nightmare, in that it requires email providers to release transparency reports detailing how many political campaign emails were flagged as spam. But that would require the email services snoop on your emails. The transparency report would also require the email providers to designate how many Democratic campaign emails were filtered as spam, and how many Republican campaign emails were filtered as spam. So, apparently third parties are shit out of luck.
Even worse, the bill would require any email provider to respond to frequent demands from political campaigns about how often their emails were flagged as spam.
This is performative, unconstitutional nonsense on multiple levels. Even more hilarious, in announcing the bill, Senator John Thune, gave a talk about how the Republican’s “vision” for governing was contrasted with the Democrats, because the GOP doesn’t want “more big government” but rather “allowing free markets to work” and having “a light regulatory touch”… and then uses that as the backdrop to introducing this intrusive, big government bill that would allow the government to block the free market of spam filters, in order to give politicians special rights to avoid your spam filter, and to force businesses to have to file tons of busywork reports documenting their spam filters.
In short, what the Republicans are actually standing for here is “more spam for everyone” and not allowing spam filters to work properly.
Senator, get your dirty corrupt hands off my spam filter.
Filed Under: algorithms, email, john thune, performative nonsense, spam, spam filtering
Companies: google, microsoft, yahoo
Comments on “Ridiculous Republican Senators Introduce Law To Say Political Emails Can’t Be Filtered As Spam”
Is the same as their attacks on moderation, and that is ‘people must listen to us, and vote for us”.
Nothing new
See: The exemption that gave themselves around Texting unsolicited political spam.
Spam flies both ways
What’s John Thune’s email address? The Official Monster Raving Loony Party would like to know.
Re:
If you mean the senator for South Dakota, you could always send an FOIA request via MuckRock to get that information. 😉
Re: Re:
Congress is exempt from FOIA…
The solution is simple : quit using email.
Face it — free electronic communications are a failure. The government is going to force spam emails, robocalls and texts onto you — or at least do nothing to stop them as there is too much money to be made. It’s nearing the time to go back to dead trees.
Re: RE: Quit using email
Wut? One of the big ‘justifications’ for closing down the USPS is how spam is endemic in snail mail. Switching to dead trees doesn’t solve the issue, and it would likely increase it if somehow electronic communications were deprecated and people starting paying attention to letters again.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Culprit
That would be the same SJWs who work to censor one political party’s messaging on social media platforms.
Re:
Funny, I could have sworn that Republicans are against social justice of any kind. 😮
Re:
So, Republicans.
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2021/oct/22/twitter-admits-bias-in-algorithm-for-rightwing-politicians-and-news-outlets
Re:
Which political party and what specific messaging are you talking about, Koby?
Re: Re: Re:
This week’s censorship hotspot involves
Allie Beth Stuckey of Blaze media and LibaOfTiktok. Very clear anti-conservative bias from twitter.
Re: Re: Re:
And why don’t you give any real details?
What exactly are the anti-conservative opinions that are being moderated?
Re: Re: Re:
Reminders for you:
With that in mind, I have three questions for you:
Re: Re: Re:2 Re:
I reject your definition of the term. That the censoring entity is not directly government controlled does not mean that it can’t be censorship.
Re: Needs more buzzwords
You have to add in “woke” and “libt*rd” if you really want to be taken seriously as a RWNJ.
There was a time when blatantly unconstitutional was a bad thing & there was ridicule & repercussions…
I so fucking miss civics
Re:
When?
More accurate headline...
Ridiculous Republican Senators Don’t Respect First Amendment, Introduce Law To Force You To Listen To Them
FTFY. YW. 🐱
Republican messaging has always centered on one idea: a government big enough to tell everyone else what to do but small enough to never tell Republicans what to do.
Re:
From the article itself:
Translation: right wingers wrote more meaningful stuff that people organically care about, such that the twitter overlords feel the need to manually bias the algorithm to produce artificial results.
Re:
Calling bullshit. Where’s your proof?
Re:
Yes or no, Koby: If the algorithm favored liberal/progressive users instead of conservative users, would you have offered up the same “translation”?
I can’t wait to see Democrats flood everyone’s inbox multiple times a day and see how long Republican support for this lasts…
Re:
You kidding me? It won’t even be a speed bump; they’ll have an excuse all ready for why Democratic e-mails are completely different and it’s okay to mark them as spam.
Even worse, the bill would require any email provider to respond to frequent demands from political campaigns about how often their emails were flagged as spam.
Not only is this an onerous waste of time and resources, it’s another domain for the consulting industry to exploit for profit and getting around filters by complaining or gaming.
And when you consider that Gmail has close to twice as many email users as Yahoo and Microsoft put together, that bit of whataboutism starts to look a little less serious.
Typical. Researchers discover a thing, publish information on it, then get all horrified when people notice it has implications they don’t personally approve of.
Re:
Yes or no: Can you prove Gmail employees intentionally biased Gmail’s spamfilter algorithms against conservative politicians/political campaigns?