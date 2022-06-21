UK Approves Extradition Of Julian Assange, Allowing The US Government To Continue Criminalizing Journalism
from the publishing-leaks?-that's-a-prosecuting. dept
It appears all but inevitable that Julian Assange will be receiving an all-expenses-paid (except for his defense!) one-way trip to the United States to face espionage charges for, mostly, performing acts of journalism.
The Wikileaks founder has done plenty of self-inflicted damage to his reputation over the past few years, but his organization was instrumental in uncovering plenty of abusive behavior by the US government that had been perpetrated in secret.
Leaks are an instrumental part of government accountability, even if governments often treat leaks as criminal acts. And while it’s abhorrent to see the government punish whistleblowers who found the accepted whistleblowing routes inadequate, it’s even worse to see the US government engaged in a prosecution that threatens press freedoms in the home of the First Amendment.
The Obama Administration toyed with the idea of extraditing Assange to try him on criminal charges, but ultimately abandoned that effort, most likely due to the First Amendment implications. The Trump Administration — despite finding Assange to be an unlikely ally — had no such concerns. As the administration struggled to contain seemingly daily leaks, it decided sacrificing an ally might send a message to US journalists, many of whom the president treated with open hostility.
Why the Biden Administration is allowing this to continue isn’t clear. Perhaps the Biden DOJ feels the espionage charges are legit. Maybe it feels it should silence Assange before he does any more damage to the federal government. Maybe it feels it should punish an ally of Trump (and a seeming supporter of Russian disinformation campaigns) before he can wreak any more havoc on democracy in general.
Whatever the case, the prosecution continues. And, as Trevor Timm points out in his post for Freedom of the Press Foundation, you don’t have to be a supporter of Assange to understand extradition and prosecution over the publication of leaked documents will do severe damage to journalists in the United States, and anywhere else in the world the US government has extradition agreements in place.
You don’t have to like Assange or his political opinions at all to grasp the dangerous nature of this case for journalists everywhere, either. Even if you don’t consider him a “journalist,” much of the activity described in the charges against him is common newsgathering practices. A successful conviction would potentially make receiving classified information, asking for sources for more information, and publishing certain types of classified information a crime. Journalists, of course, engage in all these activities regularly.
There’s precedent for this, unfortunately. But it’s the sort of precedent the Biden DOJ shouldn’t willingly embrace. Timm notes that the extradition announcement falls on the anniversary of the Pentagon Papers trial, one instigated by a president whose downfall was the result of journalists publishing leaked documents.
What many do not know is that the Nixon administration attempted to prosecute Times reporter Neil Sheehan for receiving the Pentagon Papers as well — under a very similar legal theory the Justice Department is using against Assange.
Thankfully, that prosecution failed. And until this one does too, we continue to urge the Biden administration to drop this prosecution. Every day it continues to further undermine the First Amendment.
You’d think any administration would actively avoid replicating nearly anything instigated by the Nixon Administration. But here we are, fifty years later, experiencing deja vu as our government spends millions of our dollars to threaten long-held First Amendment protections.
Filed Under: 1st amendment, espionage act, extradition, free speech, journalism, julian assange, leaks, uk
Companies: wikileaks
Comments on “UK Approves Extradition Of Julian Assange, Allowing The US Government To Continue Criminalizing Journalism”
Is it about publishing though?
I’ve read the indictment(s) a bunch of times.
The one thing that becomes clear is that its worked such that for ANY of the convictions, they have to first prove he acted with Manning to obtain the material. If they don’t have that, they just have the publishing, which isn’t a crime.
Basically, it all hinges on not the publishing, but the obtaining. And I don’t think anyone actually thinks that journalists should be free to break the law to get material for stories.
That lack of factual nuance is not unusual in this case, where people have been repeating false claims for years (from Nils Melzer claiming Assange initially left Sweden with permission after the prosecutor refused to interview him – something clearly identified as a lie by Assange’s own lawyer back in 2011 – to a Guardian Op-Ed the other day saying he’s been in prison for 3 years and never charged when he was charged and convicted of bail abscondment, and then charged under this extradition request and indictment.)
This case needs a little more rational thought and a lot less hysterical ‘OMG its such a persecution’ based on lies and misunderstandings.
Re:
People need to stop journalizing criminals.
But this has done the most important thing they needed, everyone is focused on seeing if and where the fault with be assigned… but did what was exposed lead to any changes beyond them doubling down on hiding their crimes?
Re:
No, and for the simple reason that what was exposed wasn’t what was claimed to be exposed, or what people think was exposed.
For there to be the ‘warcrimes’ everyone thinks was committed, it’s not just ‘killing two journalists’, nope. It has to be ‘actively targeting a non-combatant’.
So, if they were emblazoned in the words ‘press’ (or other linguistic equivalent) so they are identifiable as ‘press’ that goes further, same as if they had the red crescent/cross symbols indicating medical.
They didn’t, so they were not identifiable as potential non-combatants for a start. Second, journalists in war zones are encouraged to keep people informed of their whereabouts, had they done so her, the pilots would have been told ‘watch out theres two journalists in the area’
Since no-one knew they were even in the area and never identified them as journalists (and thus non-combatants) they can’t have been targeted for that reason, which means warcrimes is a non-starter.
Third, non-combatants means just that – NON COMBATANTS.
You might be able to get away with light personal weapons for self-defense (sidearms, and light rifles etc) but when you’re carrying AK’s and RPG’s, that’s not weapons for self-defense. Thus they’re by definition ‘combatants’, so even if they were decked out in red crosses of 20ft high letters saying ‘press’ they wouldn’t be non-combatants.
Now, add in that they were a group of somewhat heavily armed men that may also have a journalist with them, that is moving towards a nearby active firefight, then there’s no question that it’s not even close to being considered a warcrime.
The idea its a warcrime comes from the heavily edited version of the video, which highlights ‘cameras’ and completely fails to mention things like RPG’s, or the active battle they were moving towards. It does this to create a false narrative, one that took something like 10 days for Birgitta Jonsdotter (who I believe did the editing) to create, making a video inspired by Project Veritas’s videos of Acorn.
He had no choice but to edit the video though. The cables showed nothing (Manning had offered them for sale to major news orgs for 6 months before going to wikileaks with them. Noone wanted to buy them because they had nothing of value/interest in them. The only other thing they got was this video, which showed ‘something’, but nothing surprising or revealing. And so he had to make something of it, to get ahead of any action taken in response.
And as far as just ‘publishing’ things is being persecuted, that’s just crap, and anyone who knows this case should know why. That ‘why’ that there was an American in with Assange at the time they were published, and thus, technically, are a party to the publication of those files. The name is known, its been out there for almost 12 years, and that American has been living happily in the US, continuing to be a journalist, and untroubled by the feds. His name, is Raffi Khatchadourian. Under the Conspiracy section of the Espionage act, he could be charged if they were going after publishing. He hasn’t been. Which is why the whole silly circus of pandering to hysteria built on bullshit falls down…. again