Daily Deal: Intego Mac Washing Machine X9

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Intego Mac Washing Machine is a Mac cleaner that makes it easy to get rid of junk files that slow down your Mac—duplicate files and programs you never use. It also helps you automatically organize things, so both you and your Mac operate more efficiently. It’s on sale for $20.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under: daily deal

