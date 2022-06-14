Nonprofit Takes Aim At Fox News By Demystifying Ad Exchanges
Usually when people start whining about the propaganda dumpster fire that is Fox News, several things predictably happen. First, somebody with no idea how any of this works will yell out something about how the FCC should ban Fox from doing this (which is unconstitutional), or restore the mythologized Fairness Doctrine (which wouldn’t have applied to cable TV anyway).
That will generally be followed by a lot of First Amendment experts getting healthy Twitter engagement for justly making fun of those people in a variety of new and creative ways.
It’s at that point the conversation usually sputters. Rarely in this process does anybody provide any meaningful, creative solutions about what to actually do about Fox News. When I speak to media scholars and experts I’m routinely amazed by how few creative solutions to the Fox News problem there actually are floating about. It’s an entire, elaborate discourse primarily focused on what’s not possible.
Still, every so often you do see people pop up that are actually trying to do… something. Enter a nonprofit named CheckMyAds, which unveiled a new campaign taking aim at Fox News online ad revenues by pressuring the ad exchanges that routinely fund right wing extremism, COVID denialism, and other harmful gibberish:
“We’re kicking off by focusing on many of the same exchanges we previously contacted over their ties to various insurrectionists,” Claire Atkin, one of the groups’ co-founders, told Gizmodo. She noted that while some of the exchanges—Yahoo is among the group’s targets—cut off ad-dollar access to digital properties from Steve Bannon, they remain tethered to Fox News’s site.
The adtech sector is an intentionally convoluted hellscape of algorithmic confusion, intentionally over-complicated to pre-empt regulation, oversight, or even basic levels of accountability and transparency. There’s just an absolute universe of influencer shit-merchants that have exploited this to rake in millions while spewing conspiratorial gibberish, including Fox.
There’s also a long list of advertisers who rely on this confusion to abdicate their ethical responsibility in terms of their money winding up in the pockets of bottom-dwelling grifters and bigots. The murkiness makes it easier to pretend it’s not happening, and it’s this accountability gap the group hopes to target:
Gizmodo’s Shoshana Wodinsky had a good piece explaining how this maze of accountability dodgeball works in a bit more detail.
Advertising bans haven’t done much to thwart the popularity of white supremacist allies like Tucker Carlson, in part because Fox News is primarily financed by cable subscriber fees it obtains whether users watch the channel or not. Efforts to target this systemic dysfunction have also seen limited results so far.
That’s because there’s no single, easy fix for Fox News. It likely requires a rethink of cable retrans fees, a huge dose of accountability and transparency for adtech markets, education standards that prioritize critical thinking in media consumption (see: Finland), a massive boost in creative funding for real journalism, and (according to media scholars like Victor Pickard) a big boost in public media funding.
This is all difficult to implement in a country that prioritizes wealth accumulation above all else, struggles to fund education or journalism, has long cultivated a nasty strain of anti-intellectualism, and has growing distrust in a Congress that’s too corrupt to function on even the most basic of issues.
Still, given the absolute parade of creative thought and financing we’ve thrown at shitty NFT art alone, you have to think the wealthiest country in the history of the planet could do a hell of a better job finding smart, creative ways to clean up blatant propaganda, even if the deck is likely stacked in bullshit’s favor.
ONe way to fix the mess of corporations ruling or at least skewing politics and public policy with dark money and extremist propaganda is to institute a death penalty for corporations. Corporate personhood is in fact above human personhood. You can’t jail a corporation no matter how evil and corrupt their behavior is yet people go to jail for their actions every day. Making it so corporations are on the hook for their false propaganda when presented with evidence if they continue to peddle it, with the ultimate punishment being the literal seizure of it ownership and all shares should bring back the honesty they so clearly don’t care about because in the US it’s not monetarily dangerous to be dishonest as a corporation.
Perhaps congress could pass a law to this effect. They could create a Ministry Of Truth to judge which organizations aren’t being dishonest.
I see your point but who will be judging this? There is a real and big risk of going full “Reich Ministry of Public Enlightenment and Propaganda”. Just think a Trump govt being in charge of such task. Other than that, holding the management board directly accountable for corporate corruption should surely be on the table. It’s somewhat true that some companies are too big to fail but if their management is threatened with heavy fines and prison time for wrongs done by the company then we’ll see improvements. There were 2 residue dams rupture in Brazil (Mariana and Brumadinho) and there was virtually no punishment at all for the responsible companies and their management after Mariana (the 1st one). Then we had the second (Brumadinho) and nobody was effectively punished. The 3rd is a matter of time.
Re: The problem with that
There are no major news channels that DON’T engage in propaganda and lies. I can’t watch MSNBC or Fox because I constantly want to reach through the screen and strangle them for what are either incredibly blatant lies, or ignorance so deep they’d have no business posting on a shitposting site, let alone running a news channel.
While few other channels are as bad about it as MSNBC and Fox, there aren’t any that don’t engage in propaganda and spin to push an agenda.
When I stopped paying for cable in 1996, it was to avoid giving any money to corporations such as Fox News (and Disney, but it’s hard to compare their respective evils).
It likely requires a rethink of cable retrans fees, a huge dose of accountability and transparency for adtech markets, education standards that prioritize critical thinking in media consumption (see: Finland)…
Explain Tero Pulkkinen, then. 😉
No teaching system has yet been designed for people who can’t discern the difference between reality and…wherever the hell he lives.
Why the sudden change from a poor country (albeit with some idiotically rich people) to China?
“Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other views, but then are shocked and offended to discover that there are other views.” ― William F. Buckley
We liberals are NOT shocked that right-wingers have different views than us, we are shocked at the fact that their views are so insane, ignorant, vile, hate-filled and bigoted!
I know right! If only each and every one of them wasn’t so completely insane, ignorant, vile, hate-filled and bigoted! Every single one of them! If you are on the right political spectrum, that’s 100% you. No exceptions! Republican, conservative, right-winger all the same thing! Vile, vile and vile! A vile trifecta!
I’m so glad we liberals are totally not like that! Each one of us, completely sane, intelligent, honorable, loving and fighting for total equality everywhere!
You made a generalization, therefore, your argument is invalid because you’re judging an entire group of people when you’ve likely only personally encountered a small fraction of them and thus are making assumptions you can’t possibly empirically verify and which are also based on your own beliefs rather than objective data. Best thing to do is to not judge at all, lest you be judged in return. Look at individuals, not groups. Every single person is different.
They say the same things about you.
The main problem here is that media companies are in the hands of a few super rich assholes. I’ve seen some ideas to tackle this issue like forcing media companies to be owned by a management board with broad participation from organized civil entities (like ACLU for instance) and individuals as well but this too has its own problems. And even if people suddenly agree that this would be the best alternative good luck getting it past the moronic bipartisan system in the US or actually anywhere in the world because the moment this hegemony is threatened the amount of lobbying and propaganda against it will be more than overwhelming.
It’s not so much the bipartisan system to blame, but the fact you’d have to repeal most of the USA’s human rights laws to do it successfully. People tend to resist that sort of thing, after all.