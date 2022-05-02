Marjorie Taylor Greene Has A Bill To Burden Elon Musk’s Twitter With An Avalanche Of Frivolous Lawsuits

from the a-gift-for-you-elon dept

You may have heard that Republican politicians have been celebrating Elon Musk’s announced plans to purchase Twitter, in the belief that his extraordinarily confused understanding of free speech and content moderation will allow them to ramp up the kinds of nonsense, abuse, and harassment they can spread on Twitter. I’m still not convinced that will actually be the result, but, in the meantime, it does seem weird that Republicans are now trying to burden their new friend with an avalanche of frivolous lawsuits. But, that’s exactly what they’re doing.

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene — not exactly known for understanding, well, anything — has introduced a bill to completely abolish Section 230. Also not known for being much of an original thinker, Greene’s bill is simply the House companion to Senator Bill Hagerty’s bill that was mocked almost exactly a year ago.

Of course, stripping Section 230 still doesn’t actually accomplish what most Republicans seem to think it would. Since it would increase liability on websites massively, it would actually make them much more interested in removing content to avoid those lawsuits. Indeed, Greene’s own press release about the bill seems to tout increased lawsuits as a feature of the bill.

Creating a Private Right of Action: Consumers can address violations of the previous two provisions via civil action.

So, it seems that Greene’s excited move to abolish Section 230… is also a plan to burden Elon Musk with a ton of frivolous lawsuits. Also, Trump and his Truth Social.

It’s almost as if none of them have thought through any of this.

