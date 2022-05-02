Marjorie Taylor Greene Has A Bill To Burden Elon Musk’s Twitter With An Avalanche Of Frivolous Lawsuits
You may have heard that Republican politicians have been celebrating Elon Musk’s announced plans to purchase Twitter, in the belief that his extraordinarily confused understanding of free speech and content moderation will allow them to ramp up the kinds of nonsense, abuse, and harassment they can spread on Twitter. I’m still not convinced that will actually be the result, but, in the meantime, it does seem weird that Republicans are now trying to burden their new friend with an avalanche of frivolous lawsuits. But, that’s exactly what they’re doing.
Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene — not exactly known for understanding, well, anything — has introduced a bill to completely abolish Section 230. Also not known for being much of an original thinker, Greene’s bill is simply the House companion to Senator Bill Hagerty’s bill that was mocked almost exactly a year ago.
Of course, stripping Section 230 still doesn’t actually accomplish what most Republicans seem to think it would. Since it would increase liability on websites massively, it would actually make them much more interested in removing content to avoid those lawsuits. Indeed, Greene’s own press release about the bill seems to tout increased lawsuits as a feature of the bill.
Creating a Private Right of Action:
- Consumers can address violations of the previous two provisions via civil action.
So, it seems that Greene’s excited move to abolish Section 230… is also a plan to burden Elon Musk with a ton of frivolous lawsuits. Also, Trump and his Truth Social.
It’s almost as if none of them have thought through any of this.
Twitter et al should have an anti-230 party for a few hours every year.
Every time somebody tries to post something, they get a landing page/popup:
“In the absence of Section 230, we would face the prospect of defending numerous lawsuits. We would win, but it would not be cost-effective to defend them all vigorously. In such a world, we would be compelled to review every post made on this site before it is made available to the wider internet. This is a preview of that world. Your post is number 12,430,659 in the moderation queue. It will be approved or disapproved in approximately 33 days.”
'Winning' the battle, losing the war
As ever with moves like this if it wouldn’t be so incredibly damaging I’d be tempted to hope that they actually got their way and managed to kill 230 because it would not end how they think it would.
Make sites liable for user content and they’re going to…
-Pre-screen everything and only allow the most harmless content through, followed by taking down any current content or content that makes it through on a hair-trigger, which is not going to work out well for them.
-Moderate nothing, turning every platform into a cesspit and spam-filled wasteland, making it useless for them and everyone else.
-Bar user content entirely, prohibiting them and everyone else from posting at all.
Whether those in the ‘platforms are taking down too much’ or ‘platforms aren’t taking down enough’ camps at no point does ‘kill 230’ work out for anyone other than the misguided and/or spiteful who just want to watch any and all online platforms burn.
Re:
If a site can be sued whether it moderates or not, it will be shuttered before the lawyers bill exceed adverting income. Pre-screening does not protect it from lawsuits, when “I have been silenced” is reason for suing them.
Re:
I almost wonder if the real endgame is to try and stuff the genie back in the bottle and go back to the days when big corporations were the sole gatekeepers of what messages could get out there, because your second scenario is the only one that leaves any user-generated content out there at all, meaning any remaining sites that allow user-generated content would essentially become 4chan.
Re: Re:
That’s what corporations want, and they typically pay a good chunk of the bills for the average political campaign, so…
“It’s almost as if none of them have thought through any of this.”
The outcome doesn’t matter, its taking the victory lap of having done the thing that will make everything better for the faithful, even if the outcome screws the faithful… as long as they think the other people are screwed a tiny bit more.
It doesn’t matter if it makes everything worse, they still won.
MTG last seen claiming the Catholic Church is run by Satan & facing perjury charges for lying on the stand.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Reasoned Approach
Reading the Marjorie Taylor Green press release, the private right to litigation would not be against controversial comments. Rather, it would allow lawsuits if access is denied, and also would discourage algorithmic manipulation (i.e.- shadowbanning). The press release also claims that the bill will provide protection for 3rd party speech. Certainly, I’d like to see the details, but so far this sounds like this legislation has been very well thought out. Common carrier for monopolies, 3rd party speech protection, moderation allowed only allowed against obscenity and illegal activity, and due process for platforms that discriminate based on political affiliation.
Re:
Which is a long winded way of saying no moderation allowed. Also, hello to more spam than you can consume, because taking it down is denying access.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:
Looking at the actual text of the bill, part (2)(B)(ii)(II) on page 10 specifically defines commercial spam to be a form of harassment for which there is no civil liability. It appears the legislation already covers that.
Re: Re: Re:
Is political spam and shouting down the opposition also harassment, because that is what the bill is about enabling.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:2 Shouting Down
Would that include a random group of like minded people abusing the spam flag feature and just flagging posts based on who posts them.
You wonder why I cuss you loser out. There is no point in being civil when its clear that regardless of what you write it will be flagged.
You misfits can suck my dick.
Re: Re: Re:3
For someone who whines all the time about stereotypes, you have a considerable obsession about having your cock fellated. Now why is that?
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:4
NEXT!
Re: Re: Re:5
… and you wonder why your comments get flagged. It’s almost as if you have no internal censor, and cannot learn from experience.
Re: Re: Re:6 I'm guessing...
Of course he can’t learn – look at how he “learned” that men are better dick-lickers than women….
Oh, wait… did he mean that men suck a better grade of dick, that women don’t know how to choose which grade of dick to suck? Inquiring minds are curious…
Obviously he also failed Basic Grammer. Sad, that waste of tax dollars for public education.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Re:6 He Asked
He asked. Mike’s misfists like to act all woke but the moment they have to hear even the slightest thing about actually LBGT stuff they get all uncomfortable.
Re: Re: Re:3
He seems to be equally endowed bellow the belt and above the collar.
He has taken a quantum leap from nothing to where he is now. >_>
Re: Re: Re:4
0 × n = 0
Re: Re: Re:3
No, it doesn’t incluse hallucinations from the cranially damaged.
Re: Re: Re:4
Well, thanks for the personal attack on me. Free clue: whenever you compare certain individuals to members of the Disability community (e.g., people with head injuries, as in my case), it’s not the certain individuals you’re denigrating.
Ensure lock-in of incumbent companies and block competition for Facebook, Twitter, etc.
“It’s almost as if none of them have thought through any of this.”
It is almost as if you imagine any of these idiots can think at all…
Just change the law to say:
Also:
You can still block people directly. And who hired you to decide for every other person in the world what “spam” is?
Re:
No one. The point of existing law is that every site can decide what is and is not spam based on the desires of the owner, informed by feedback from users. A truism of user-generated content (UGC) is some volume of UGC will, inevitably, cross the subjective line for the community and be deemed spam or outside the topic of discussion or hateful or violent or generally unwelcome. Gettr moderating gay and furry porn the community didn’t like is just as valid as twitter moderating the guy who posted #HilterWasRight if twitter doesn’t like Neo Nazis. (a scenario that Jordan Peterson claims resulted in the pro-Hitler user being banned because of conservative views and Twitter’s left wing bias, not the pro-Hitler stance he was actually banned for).
The “denying access” argument could be used to require the Furry Porn spam be hosted just as much as it will require hosting the message #HitlerWasRight and the user which posts it.
Any exception that allows efforts done in ‘good faith’ requires a judge to determine good faith, which requires a lawsuit to adjudicate, which means there is no exception that can be relied upon. To avoid lawsuits, they can not rely on a ‘good faith’ exception. Good Fatih is subjective. The entire argument over moderation right now can be boiled down to Social Media claiming it is acting in good faith in the best interest of profit and shareholders, and politicians on both sides saying they aren’t acting in good faith, because what good faith is changes.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re: Extrapolation to Absurdity
“Furry Porn” why is it always some absurd extrapolative or reductive argument with you morons.
Obscene material is already included in the bill.
Why do you insist on making such absurd arguments? Are you capable of even working in the sane reasonable ground and having real debates on real issues, not furry porn?
Re: Re: Re:
Define “obscene” in an enforceable way that doesn’t rely on any single person’s interpretation.
Re: Re: Re:2 I'll help you out ...
… with this one.
Let’s visit, for a moment, the USSC case of Miller vs California, 1973. To wit, Miller challenged the State’s obscenity law (under which he was being prosecuted). To cut to the chase, we see:
Let’s zero in on that phrase “community standards”. I posit that if the USSC can’t even come to think that the nation is one giant community, then I’ll throw this right back at you: who are you to decide that the Twitter community is invalid, that they can’t think for themselves, nor define obscenity and other such offensive materials as they wish? Or most importantly: to reject membership in that community, if the majority of them should so desire?
As a lesson in Civics, you should know by now that a community, whether on-line or in meat-space, acts to appoint (in some fashion) a leader, and that such leaders are charged with protecting the community in general from disruption. It doesn’t matter one whit who chooses the guidelines for the community, it’s the fact that such guidelines exist that is paramount. And if those guidelines are repugnant to a given community member? They are free to leave, and seek some other community. Pretty simple, that concept, don’t you agree?
But from what I’m gathering from your scribblings above, you want to be King Of All, and you want us to like it or lump it. I’ll be friendly and give you some sound advice: Better be prepared, ’cause hot tar and feathers are NOT a good look. Or are you on a personal crusade to bring back that particular fashion?
Re: Re: Re:
Obscenity is a very high bar. I’m confident that plenty of disturbing material — including non-obscene furry porn, because not all porn is obscenity — can be found without any trouble. But first, let me just say, ‘not it.’
Re: Re: Re:2 More Reduction
Again another absurd argument. Yes Michelangelo’s David is not considered obscenity. That does not mean fury porn isn’t obscenity. Section 230 currently gives exceptions for obscenity.
Re: Re: Re:3
Doesn’t mean that it is, either. If a particular community (or its leaders) is ok with it, why should your opinions supersede theirs? Similarly, if a particular community (or its leaders) is NOT ok with something, again, why should your opinions supersede theirs?
In either case, if you disagree with a particular community’s opinion, there’s nothing stopping you from finding a different community whose opinions and interests are more aligned with your own.
Re:
Who are you to demand that you can say what you want on any platform, and against the wishes of the majority of the users.
Re: Re:
People are free to block me or not read my posts if they don’t like what I say, unless, for some delusional reason, you believe people are forced to read every post on every social media site in existence.
If Twitter, et al., don’t want certain viewpoints on their sites, they can close it off to only users that they like to hear from instead of making it open to everyone.
How do you know what the majority of users’ wishes are? When have you answered a poll for what your wishes are when logging into Twitter or Facebook?
As it is now, the “majority of users” preferences are set by statists who run these platforms, not actual users.
Re: Re: Re:
… who have data from the actual users – including complaints – and thus are in a better position to propose a “majority of users” view than you-the-single-user.
Re: Re: Re:
Ah yes, curse them for having the audacity to have acceptable behavior rules and penalties for violating it, something that no other platform, person or business, online or off would ever even think of having…
If Twitter, et al., don’t want certain viewpoints on their sites, they can close it off to only users that they like to hear from instead of making it open to everyone.
Which ‘viewpoints’ do you think Twitter and other social media sites are blocking, be specific.
Re:
Hormel?
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
Fortunately, the MTG proposed legislation still keeps the old 3rd party exemption. The liability comes from moderation. This is the big difference between Republican 230 reform versus Democrat 230 reform: repeal and amend it to allow more speech, or repeal and amend it to mandate more moderation in the way the government sees fit.
Re: Re:
That’s true, they violate the first amendment in opposite ways.
Re: Re: Re:
If not legally, then spiritually.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
There is no first amendment right to engage in discrimination, common carrier violations or otherwise.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Disingenous
Rather disingenuous to claim that a bill that eliminates and replaces section 230 with a more “restrained” 3rd party protection somehow will open social media to an “Avalanche Of Frivolous Lawsuits”.
It seems to me you are just upset about losing “otherwise objectionable” as a catch all that the 9th circuit has used to turn a qualified immunity into what is essentially an unqualified immunity.
She’s not a smart person, claiming the Catholic Church is run by Satan, wtf, removing section 230 would remove user content by most websites including content posted by republicans or does she want to see most websites overrun by spam , she makes trump seem like a genius. Small websites would simply remove all user content in order to avoid pointless legal action by Spammers or trolls.
Re:
TorrentFreak (.com) has already done this, moving comments to a public-facing social media account. Nothing more than a word-salad in explanation.
In fact, Disqus was already handling their comment section, so one can only wonder, was it done out of fear of a 230-less future, or….
Re:
To be fair to Marge Three-Names, the Catholic Church is an inherently evil institution that has ignored and covered up many, many, many crimes by its “employees”—not the least of which is the decades of child abuse committed by Catholic clergy.
But no, the Pope isn’t Satan. Satan has better things to do than that.
Re: Re:
Unless you’ve met every single Catholic who ever lived, you can’t say anything about the group as a whole. Anytime you make a generalization of any kind, you’re saying that you don’t see people as individuals but as simply faceless parts of larger blocks, and you’re also saying that it’s fine for others to generalize against you and what you believe. Until you can provide evidence from totally non-left/non-liberal sources that have absolutely no connection or funding of any kind from or to anyone or any source of that sort, your argument fails because it’s based on biased information and a biased worldview.
While there have been instances of child abuse, for example, not every priest in the church has or ever would take part in it or condone it, and you need to acknowledge that without any caveats, conditions, or qualifications. No buts, nothing. Just say it, plain and simple. Or admit that you happily judge anyone who is different than you and refuse to give them that which you insist must be given to you.
The issue with Marjorie Taylor Greene (and her buddies) is, she can’t take the not so subtle hint. I’m wondering why she isn’t touting how Pravda…I mean Truth social is solving the problem? She’s desperate to force others to listen to the bullshit.
Re: It's simple, really.
People like Marge Three-Names want to “own the libs” to their faces. They can’t do that if they get banned from or voluntarily leave whatever platform “the libs” use. It’s less about discussion and more about confrontation—something conservative-heavy platforms like Truth Social and Parler lack because “the libs” refuse to join those platforms for fairly obvious reasons.
It’s always amazing to me that all these people come here to the comments section in order to proclaim that Twitter should be moderated to suit their own personal speech.
All without ever admitting that there are multiple social media apps that do exactly that, moderate to suit their right wing conservative agenda (of hate).
If you don’t like how Twitter moderates because it means you can’t be a racist asshole, then why don’t you take your racist assholery to Gab, or Truth, or Frank, or Parler, etc.?
Quit complaining about not being able to be an asshole on Twitter and go to one of the apps that expressly allows you to be the raging asshole want to be?
Re:
Because the people making all the noise about free speech are determined to eliminate all speech they disagree with. theirs. To do that they need access to platforms where their opposition gathers.
So maybe Twitter should have a day when they flag all the tweets that would be too dangerous to allow through “this tweet would be banned because tornado warnings are upsetting to some people” ” this tweet would be banned because it mentions a non fundi xtian religion.”