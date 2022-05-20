If You Think Free Speech Is Defined By Your Ability To Be An Asshole Without Consequence, You Don’t Understand Free Speech (But You Remain An Asshole)
One of the more frustrating things about the various “debates” regarding “free speech” lately, is how little they are actually about free speech. Quite often, they are actually about people who are quite upset about having to face social consequences for their own free speech. But facing social consequences has always been part of free speech. Indeed, it’s part of the vaunted “marketplace of ideas.” If people think your ideas aren’t worth shit, they may ignore or shun you… or encourage others to do the same.
Over at The Bulwark, Prof. Nicholas Grossman has a really good article exploring Elon Musk’s attempt at reframing the debate over free speech. It is well worth reading. The crux of the argument that Grossman makes (in great detail that you should go read to have it all make sense) is that when you break down what Musk actually seems to be thinking about free speech, his definition hews quite similarly to what a lot of trolls think free speech means: the right to be a total asshole without consequence.
The article highlights what many of us have said before (disclaimer, it does link to some of my writing on the subject), that the real underlying question is not actually about free speech, but where society should draw the line on what is, and what is not, acceptable in public company. And that’s really what this is all about. Free speech, as a concept, has to fall back on whether or not the government suppresses speech. For all the talk about social consequences of free speech, or whether or not there is a “culture of free speech” or “principles of free speech,” everyone has some level of internal voice that notes what kind of speech they feel goes too far for polite company — even if they don’t think such speech should be illegal.
But, then, the question becomes, if there is some speech that I, personally, don’t wish to associate with, should others be forced to do so? And that’s where the debates over content moderation actually live. In that space that says “where should the line be drawn” for what is acceptable and what is not. And when you look closely at the actual debate, it always comes down to “I want to be a disrespectful asshole to people I don’t like, and I don’t want to face any consequences for it.”
As Grossman aptly notes, a private company deciding whether or not to host your content, isn’t really a free speech issue at all. Every platform agrees that some moderation is necessary. Every platform that has tried to do otherwise, changes course, often within days.
Multiple Twitter alternatives have been tried, all vowing to be “free speech” platforms that don’t moderate content. Every one of them—Gab, Parler, Gettr, etc.—has ended up moderating speech and enforcing rules, because what their “unfettered free speech” resulted in was doxxing, promotion of violence, and various other depravities that underscored why content moderation became the norm on the internet in the first place. And all these alternative platforms have flopped as businesses because “Twitter for people who want to post things you can’t post on Twitter” isn’t appealing to most users.
For business reasons, if nothing else, Twitter under Elon Musk would still moderate content. It might, however, change which users it prioritizes.
On top of that, he demolishes the idea that content moderation is about “leftists” trying to “censor” conservative voices:
This supposed bias is an article of faith for large swaths of the right, but when serious researchers have gone looking for it, they don’t find empirical support. A 2021 study found that, across seven advanced democratic countries, Twitter’s algorithm boosts posts by right-wing politicians and parties a little more than posts by left-wing politicians and parties. Another 2021 study set loose some politically neutral “drifter bots” on Twitter and found strong evidence of conservative bias, but “from user interactions (and abuse) rather than platform algorithms.”
Content moderation decisions can be haphazard, not least because the Big Tech business model means a small number of employees rely on algorithms and user reporting to oversee far more content than they can possibly handle. Public perception of these decisions often derives from a few anecdotes repeated by interested parties, and doesn’t match the data. For example, a 2022 paper found strong support in the U.S.—from both Democrats and Republicans—for social media companies taking action against misinformation. Of accounts banned or suspended for misinformation, more were conservative than liberal, but there was no evidence of political bias in enforcement decisions. Every banned or suspended account had clearly violated terms of service, it’s just that people on the right happened to break misinformation rules more often.
So, if there’s no actual evidence of bias, and everyone (even Musk) recognize that there needs to be some level of moderation, what is this “debate” really about. As Grossman highlights, it basically all comes down to whether or not you can be a total asshole without having a social media site say “that crosses our line of what we feel is appropriate here.” He uses the example of the Babylon Bee, whose Twitter suspension for misgendering someone has been pointed to as the catalyst for Musk to decide to buy Twitter.
But is that actually a “free speech” issue?
Of course not. You can be an asshole all you want, and you can disrespect people in obnoxious ways, proudly highlighting your own moral degeneracy all you want. You just can’t expect everyone else to support you in doing it, and not tell you when they feel your behavior has crossed their specific line, their terms of providing service.
So, yes, Elon Musk can take over Twitter, and then he can have every right to change the rules to whatever he wants. Just like Gab and Parler and GETTR and Truth Social and others have every right to set their own rules as well. But none of those are actually battles about “free speech.” They’re battles about where private entities draw the line of what they feel is and is not appropriate on their own property.
And when you look at it that way, you realize that none of Musk’s arguments are actually for free speech. They’re for his desire to redraw the line to allow more assholes on one site, without consequence. And, as Grossman notes, this insistence that it’s about free speech, really really distorts the underlying principles of free speech.
Twitter is a private company, and its rules are up to its owners, whether that’s Elon Musk or anyone else. As a supporter of the First Amendment, I accept that, even if I don’t agree with their choices. But as someone who greatly values free speech—not just legal protections from government, but a culture that fosters expression and dialogue—I refuse to cede the concept of free speech to those who think a defining feature is trolls trying to drive trans people and other minorities off social media.
And that’s exactly right. I’ll fight more than anyone to actually protect the 1st Amendment, and your rights to say what you want and to be an asshole on your own property. But there is nothing “free speech” about just demanding that private entities draw the line for “what level of asshole do we allow” somewhere more assholish.
Can't violate a right you don't have
If someone wants to frame free speech as consequence-free speech then they have essentially neutered the term and made it useless since they are describing something that has never existed.
Even when you may be free from government penalties for acting terrible there has always been social consequences for acting in ways that the society around you doesn’t agree with, from people not wanting to be around you to active shunning you, so someone complaining that social media is ‘attacking free speech’ is essentially complaining that something that the speaker never had is under assault.
Re:
Lots of people seem to think “free speech” means (or is synonymous with) “free reach”. Those poor bastards…
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re:
Why is everyone so twisted up about musk buying twitter? They’re acting like Elon raped their mothers and wiped the blood off his dick using their shirt
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
So You Can Sue Twitter
So a doctor can sue twitter if twitter calls the doctors medical opinion disinformation?
If your argument is the twitter is entitled to publishers free speech rights then they should be sue for libel when they defame others … consequences after all …
Oh wait no they cant be sued because section 230. The only immunity in the entire fucking world your moronic hypocritical ass seems to like.
Mike you are a sociopath. The only reason you like section 230 is because its the immunity that applies to you. That is a textbook sociopath, dont think rules shouldn’t exist just dont like rules to apply to me.
Re:
What immunity?
Like when I call you a goat fucker, because you are one, you can’t sue Mike?
That makes perfect sense to me, since Mike didn’t call you a goat fucker, I did.
And since my speech is protected under the 1st amendment, Mike has no obligation to remove it either.
If you want to come sue me for calling you the goat fucker you are, then come at me bro!!!
God you’re an ignorant fucking asshole that wants to be the fucking asshole goat fucker you are in all the places that have told you to fuck off.
Talk about a real piece of shit you are.
Re:
230 immunity applies to every user of a service. If someone posts something defamatory on Twitter and other users retweet that post, those other users aren’t liable for defamation thanks to Section 230.
Re: Re:
Hyman Rozen has stated that silencing someone is winning the argument.
Re: Re: Re:
So what?
Re: Re: Re:
Hyman isn’t worth the effort.
Re: Re: Re:
Hyman has spewed a lot of deranged baseless drivel. So what?
Re: Re: Re:
I have said that very effective criticism, including successful satire, that demonstrates the weakness of someone’s position to the extent that they are ashamed to continue holding and stating it, is good. That is not silencing, that is winning the argument.
Woke ideologues do not believe in reality, only power, so naturally they see such winning as forceful silencing rather than the triumph of truth over lies.
Re:
So a doctor can sue twitter if twitter calls the doctors medical opinion disinformation?
I’d invite all of you persecuted fucktards to sue Twitter over your banned posts. At least that way we’ll finally know what they are since none of you have the balls to answer.
Re:
True facts like that aren’t defamation, shithead.
Furthermore, social consequences from others who disagree is ALSO THEIR FREE SPEECH. Its wild to me that these “free speech warriors” don’t even see that they are trying to silence dissent, which is of course, not free speech at all.
Re:
‘I should be allowed to say whatever I want but you shouldn’t be allowed to return the favor’ is such a delightful bit of hypocrisy that exposes that the complaint isn’t about free speech but the consequence-free speech and free reach that they think they have a right to.
Seems like you could put that headline at the top of every comments section and…well, not save any time, because the sort of people that statement applies to never listen no matter how many times you explain it to them. But it’d still be apt!
Re:
It’s not so much that they never listen, it’s that they don’t believe that they are the ones being the assholes.
Take some of the regular trolls around, a couple of which are truly in the fucking asshole category, but they continue to think that they should be able to force themselves onto any platform they want, regardless if they have already been told to fuck off.
They probably think we are the assholes and they are just acting like normal people.
Misused a word, there....
“…his definition hues quite similarly…”
The word you were looking for there is “hews”.
Nope, can't agree
a) The only speech that requires defense is unpopular speech. If we’re not going to permit people to speak against popular opinion then we’re not supporting free speech.
b) Anything you can do to “an asshole” can be done to you when someone decides you’re the asshole. Since everyone offends someone sooner or later it’s in you own best interest to curtail what can be done when the pitchforks and torches come out.
c) The issue is being muddied by throwing in things like doxxing or overt incitement to violence. No one, except the people doing those things, is saying these activities should be protected. Throwing someone off a platform for “misgendering”? Not so clear. People losing their jobs for speaking against a narrative? Unacceptable in the general case. If someone is perceived as being the “public face” of a corporation or such then that entity should have the prerogative to limit that person’s public discourse. I’m thinking of something like Disney firing Gina Carano here, which I believe was within their prerogatives.
d) I find it interesting that the same ideological faction that thinks corporations should be legally forced to act in the public interest also thinks social media platforms should have carte blanche about what’s posted on their sites. In my opinion (e.g.) Twitter can’t hide behind the “it’s our printing press we decide what’s published” trope. Just as someone who publicly represents a corporation can have their speech restricted, social media platforms have voluntarily, if implicitly, accepted a responsibility to allow speech without undue censorship by virtue of acting as public forums. If they want the protection of the press let them hire editors and publish articles like any other news site.
e) Maybe time to reread “An Enemy of the People”. It’s got some rough spots but still. And notice its date. Those who forget the past may be doomed to repeat it, but those who remember it have to facepalm for eternity watching it be repeated.
Re:
“In my opinion”
Thanks for sharing. Good thing your opinion isn’t the law. If Twiiter decides not to allow certain speech, it isn’t censorship. The people posting on Twitter have other avenues to being heard. They can go to Pravda Social, Gab, 4chan, etc. Hell, they can get a job at Fox news.
Re:
1.) Being banned from Twitter or Facebook doesn’t prevent you from speaking against popular opinion. You aren’t owed a spot on those platforms and I’ve got a long-ass copypasta of two legal citations that says those platforms aren’t public fora.
2.) Life is pain. Anyone who tells you otherwise is selling something.
3.) The First Amendment gives any business, platform, or individual the right to associate with anyone they wish. As with religion, the freedom to associate must have protection against being forced to associate. An employer can fire an employee who said some racist shit or misgendered a trans employee who works for that same employer; if you don’t like that, you can always bitch about it on social media.
4.) Do you really want me to break out the Halleck/PragerU vs. YouTube copypasta? Because I’ll give you this tl;dr as the last warning against that: No privately owned interactive web service is a public forum by virtue of being open to the public.
5.) Yes, yes, you think you’re a grand hero for trying to stand up to the mean ol’ libs or whatever. Jerk yourself off somewhere else.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
Sure. Buck v Bell was decided by a court, too (8 to 1!). It hasn’t been overturned. Do you stand by that ruling?
Twitter, et al., can’t say, “We’re open to EVERYONE!” then decide later to censor people. That’s the divide between those who like free speech (me and others on the right side of history), and those who don’t (you and your ilk).
Re: Re: Re:
If Twitter could censor people, you would have a point. But it can’t. So you kinda don’t. Buuuuuuuuuut…
Yes, Twitter can say “we’re open to everyone” then decide later to kick people out for breaking the Terms of Service. Any public-facing business can do that. Or do you think a bar can’t kick out an unruly patron without first signing 274 forms in triplicate and waiting six months for permission to do exactly that?
Re: Re: Re:
Ummm…. smart guy, the telephone system is a life-saving network that is of utmost importance in times of life and death situations, but please do tell me how not being allow to tweet something is the same as not being able to call the fire department when your house is burning down. Also, when you make a phone call to somebody, how many people are able to hear your “speech” such that it could be curtailed?
Also, free speech is not something that a private entity needs to “protect”. Free speech means we are allowed to say what we want without GOVERNMENT interference.
Social media will never become the government w.r.t. the 1st amendment… no matter how hard you wish it to be.
And to think that your idea of free speech, which at its core RESTRICTS the free speech of others, is the right side of history? Where the fuck do you people come up with this shit?
Re: Re: Re:
sorry, when did Twitter say “we’re open to EVERYONE”?
Because their terms of service say:
Re: Re: Re:
Funnily enough, a case doesn’t need to be overturned for it to become legally irrelevant, like for example when another case establish another precedent or if the law is changed or amended – which happened to Buck v Bell.
I’m sure you are proud of that strawman, but it is still just a strawman.
Re: Re: Re:
The local grocery store is ‘open to everyone’ but if someone starts swearing at the cashiers and harassing other customers they’re still going to be shown the door.
Re: Re: Re:
The law says you free-speech haters are 100% full of shit when you parrot that lie.
Re: Re: Re:2
Contrast the real-world facts here – Supreme Court precedent cited by the 9th Circuit when they shut down PragerUwu’s attempt to censor Youtube’s free speech – to Anonymous Coward’s pig-ignorant lies:
Re: Re: Re:
What in the fucking fuck does Buck v. Bell have to do with social media, you red-hat simpleminded moron?
For anyone who thinks this goof has some kind of point…
In Buck v. Bell, decided on May 2, 1927, the U.S. Supreme Court, by a vote of 8 to 1, affirmed the constitutionality of Virginia’s law allowing state-enforced sterilization.
And this little nugget for the dipshit who thought he had a point:
Virginia repealed the law in 1974 and in 2002 apologized to its victims.
Who told you this case was a good idea to cite? I’d bitch-slap that idiot for making you look like a fucking fool.
Re: Re: Re:
Twitter, et al., can’t say, “We’re open to EVERYONE!” then decide later to censor people.
Test that theory out at a restaurant, and I guarantee you’ll get tossed out on your ass.
Re: Re: Re:
Private property does not “lose its private character merely because the public is generally invited to use it for designated purposes.” Lloyd Corp. v. Tanner, 407 U.S. 551, 569.
I think People don’t understand the difference between “censorship” and “moderation”.
The way I see it…
Moderation is a company saying “you can’t do that here”.
Censorship is the Government saying “you can’t do that anywhere”.
“Twitter” cannot censor you unless you believe they’re the only site/app available to everyone (they’re not) and that getting kicked off those sites/apps means you’ve lost your right to speak freely (you haven’t).
Re:
You’re missing the point entirely. Twitter didn’t ask to become the “public square” nor can it ever be considered as such.
Twitter is free to chose which speech it allows on its private property and which speech to deny. That is their prerogative, and more importantly, that is their 1st amendment right.
The Twitter community is bound by the rules and TOS that Twitter imposes, and if somebody does not like those rules, then there are other places that will be more accepting of them.
You seem to be part of the crowd of people who think that because Twitter is big enough, they somehow magically become the public square and thus should be bound by the 1st amendment and allow everything that anybody wants to post.
But the biggest point you are missing, is that Twitter has become as large as it is precisely because of its moderation policy and that includes banning users for nothing more than acting like assholes.
The people who are the regular daily Twitter users are there because they are slightly shielded from the racists, homophobes, bigots, xenophobes, and the just plain old assholes.
Changing their policies to be more like you “freeze peach” people will not make their service any better, and in fact, will ultimately ruin it.
Twitter should not have to bend to the whims of a minority of people when there are other sites that are more than welcome to accept the outcasts of Twitter.
Re:
a) I’m wondering what you mean by unpopular speech. I’ve yet to see any platforms removing unpopular speech, but you are of course free to give examples you think explains your point.
b) Everyone are an asshole on occasion, but only real assholes complain about the consequences.
c) It’s not muddled because there are assholes who think that free speech means they are entitled to say anything they want on social media and if the platform moderate or kick them off they call it censorship.
d) What ideological faction are you talking about? Considering the topic we have people on the right that think corporations (ie Big Tech/social media) should be forced to carry all speech because they say it’s in the public interest. Then we have some of the centrist (colloquially called the left/democrats in the US) who think the opposite, that social media et al should remove speech like misinformation etc because it’s in the public interest.
e) Ibsen’s book wasn’t about unpopular speech per se – it was about how hypocritical people where when it comes morality and sexual mores. If you want to equate that with hate-speech, harassment, incitement to violence etc, go ahead, but Ibsen would be the first one to call you out on it if he was alive.
Re:
Tell ya what…I was always taught to make sure my own house was clean before demanding someone else clean theirs.
These are some of the terms of service from social media other than Twitter…
FrankSpeech (The Voice of Free Speech):
We have the right to:
Remove or refuse to post any user contributions for any or no reason in our sole discretion.
Parler (Where Free Speech Thrives):
You agree not to:
…(e) to harass, abuse, insult, harm, defame, slander, disparage, intimidate, or discriminate based on gender, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, race, age, national origin, or disability; (f) to submit false or misleading information
Then there’s Truth Social, where the moron with the biggest mouth on free speech puts these in his TOS:
As a user of the Service, you agree:
-We have the right, in our sole and absolute discretion, (1) to edit, redact, or otherwise change any Contributions; (2) to re-categorize any Contributions to place them in more appropriate locations on the Site; and (3) to pre-screen or delete any Contributions at any time and for any reason, without notice.
Tell the big mouth “champions of free speech” to lead by example. Or else fuck off, hypocrite.
the First Amendment applies to the government
The First Amendment says the government cannot infringe free speech. It doesn’t say corporations can’t.
Twitter, Facebook, etc are not government. They are corporations that make their profit from pleasing their paying customers, namely the advertisers. Not users.
Users are the product. If the product thinks a corporation owes them free speech, then they are wrong in multiple ways.
Everyone is free to leave Twitter, Facebook etc if they object to how they do business. I never use them because I am not a product and don’t intend to allow a corporation to treat me as such.
Those who use social media are agreeing to be treated like a product and they can accept the consequences of this decision. I got no sympathy.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re:
“Users are the product” is one of those things that sound wise but are actually idiotic. Unless you’re expecting other people to give you things for nothing (which I suppose is woke Communist ideology), receiving services is always in exchange for something. It can be money, it can be attention, it it can be information. You are free to refuse the exchange, but you are not especially brilliant or insightful for doing so.
The 1st Amendment doesn’t apply to corporations, but the 1st Amendment is not all there is to free speech. Corporations don’t need to honor freedom of speech, but they can choose to. If they want to claim to do that, they should do more than pay lip service to the concept.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
The Babylon Bee incident is very clarifying. Woke gender ideologues insist that the post is unjustified targeted harassment against a particular trans person and deserves to be banned. The other side believes that the post is an extremely effective attack on woke gender ideology (because Dr. Levine does not make a convincing woman) and is being banned precisely because of its effectiveness.
Political debate has always been replete with insults, mockery, vituperation, and personal attacks. Platforms that value free speech should err on the side of allowing speech to stand.
Re:
Ummmm, you do realize that Twitter is not the entirety of the internet… don’t you?
Just because their Twitter account was suspended does not mean that their entire existence online was removed. In fact, it was still available to anybody who wants to go to their site, or follow their Facebook page, Gab account, Truth account, etc, etc, etc.
So if you don’t like Twitter’s moderation policies, then why don’t you just fuck off to somewhere that wants people like you.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Re: Re:
Because the point is to improve Twitter by criticizing its poor decisions and getting them to change.
Re: Re: Re:
Why should Twitter have to change their policies just to appease a small minority of people?
Twitter is as large as it is precisely because of it’s moderation policies.
Fortunately for the rest of us, the assholes like you are definitely in the minority!!
Re: Re: Re:2
Because “muh freeze peach”, apparently.
Re: Re: Re:2
Twitter is as large as it is precisely because of it’s moderation policies.
Exactly right. There is a reason the ‘alternative’ social media options aren’t as popular or populated as the ones most people use and it’s because they are less welcoming to toxic people and content.
If a majority of people wanted to be surrounded by that other content then those other platforms would have quickly overtaken the current ones in popularity when they showed up, that they haven’t says plenty about what sort of experience most people are looking for regarding social media.
Re: Re: Re:2
They don’t have to change. The point of criticism is to get them to realize they’re wrong and change voluntarily.
Woke ideologues are committed to the notion that people criticizing the platforms want to force them to change, because then they can hide behind the 1st Amendment and say that the platforms don’t have to change. But criticism is not force.
Re:
Perhaps you would feel better if assholes where a protected class – but people wouldn’t want associate with them anyway.
Its ironic American users complaining about free speech, try living in russia, if you speak out against the government, you,ll be imprisoned, arrested on made up charges, even if you are a rich oligarch you,ll have your assets confiscated , your business will sold for a small fee to friends of putin, maybe you,ll be poisoned, or sent to prison for 20 years,
theres no free speech in cuba, iran ,china ,
some countrys like iran simply randomly shoot people who protest in public,
I found this story in which Donald Trump fucks and castrates Harry Potter. I’m thinking about getting a Twitter account just so I can post the linl there and test Elon Musk’s commitment to freedom of speech. 😀
Re:
The fucked up thing is, that’s not even the worst fanfic I’ve ever seen/heard about.
I’ve spent way too much time on This God Damned Internet.
Free speech means you can’t be put in jail for being an asshole. It doesn’t free a person from accountability in the private sector.