If You Think Free Speech Is Defined By Your Ability To Be An Asshole Without Consequence, You Don’t Understand Free Speech (But You Remain An Asshole)
Report Shows ICE’s Massive Surveillance Apparatus Is All Up In Americans’ Everything

Daily Deal: The 2022 Cisco Certified Technician Training Prep Bundle

Deals

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Fri, May 20th 2022 10:39am -

The 2022 Cisco Certified Technician Training Prep Bundle has 4 courses to help you pass the Cisco and CompTIA Network Exams. You’ll learn about the latest networking technologies, IPv4 and IPv6, advanced routing, switching, and more. It’s on sale for $35.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Filed Under:

Leave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

If You Think Free Speech Is Defined By Your Ability To Be An Asshole Without Consequence, You Don’t Understand Free Speech (But You Remain An Asshole)
Report Shows ICE’s Massive Surveillance Apparatus Is All Up In Americans’ Everything
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...