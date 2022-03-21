The ‘Culture Of Free Speech’ Includes Criticism Of Others’ Speech; Get Over It
from the that's-not-how-any-of-this-works dept
Over the last few years we’ve seen this ongoing bizarre infatuation with “cancel culture” despite little evidence to suggest that it’s a serious issue. As we wrote nearly two years ago, in response to Harper’s trying to sound some sort of vague alarm about cancel culture, so much of the debate conflates a variety of different things. There certainly are some cases of a mob of voices misunderstanding or overreacting to something mostly innocuous said or done by someone, and sometimes that leads to consequences that lots of people feel are exaggerated or undeserved. But the issue is that a huge percentage of the people using the term “cancel culture” or arguing that there’s some great silencing happening are hiding behind those extraordinarily rare examples to really say that they don’t like being criticized for their opinions.
Indeed, most examples of “cancel culture” don’t actually seem to be “canceling” anything. They seem to be a combination of counter speech and consequences — two things that are staples of believing in free speech. It really feels like many of the people who scream about cancel culture are really trying to silence their own critics, because they feel their criticism is too harsh, and the consequences they face too severe. In other words, many of the people screaming about cancel culture seem mostly focused on suppressing others’ speech — and frankly, it’s often the speech of those who have traditionally been marginalized or oppressed, who have had a chance to finally have their voices heard.
Stepping into this breach last week was the NY Times, with the ridiculously lazy take on how America has a Free Speech Problem. The analysis breaks no new ground, has nothing particularly thoughtful to say, and presents ridiculous false equivalencies from the very start.
For all the tolerance and enlightenment that modern society claims, Americans are losing hold of a fundamental right as citizens of a free country: the right to speak their minds and voice their opinions in public without fear of being shamed or shunned.
Except, that’s nonsense. At no point has “the right to speak your mind and voice your opinions” been “without fear of being shamed or shunned.” The entire framing here is wrong. Shaming and shunning are, yet again, counterspeech and consequences. There is no “right” not to face criticism or social stigma for your bad views.
Are there nuanced arguments and debates to be had about how such stigmatizing can sometimes go too far? Sure. Are there historical examples that today most people consider shameful — such as the “shaming and shunning” of the voices of minorities, the marginalized, and oppressed? Absolutely. But the underlying concept here so totally misses the point. Any time anyone says anything they may be shamed or shunned. That’s society.
Furthermore, there are fundamental viewpoints that large groups of people agree should be shamed, and most people agree that people who support those viewpoints should, in fact, be shamed for expressing those viewpoints. I have no problem arguing that those displaying purposeful, deliberate bigotry deserve counterspeech and, depending on the details, social consequences. Indeed, social shaming and consequences, is one way in which people learn what society finds acceptable and what it does not.
Relatedly (though not identically), there are always circumstances in which any reasonable person knows it’s best to hold back their own thoughts. Or, as I’ve heard a few people note (though I cannot find who said it originally), part of biting your tongue on some of your own beliefs is called being an adult and recognizing when it is and when it is not appropriate to express your thoughts on certain things. I may have views on how best to, for example, respond to a crying child, but it’s not my place to tell another parent how to handle their own child. That’s not me being silenced, it’s me not being an asshole.
The NY Times piece, however, doesn’t seem to consider any of this. It seems to suggest that adults being adults is somehow bad.
This social silencing, this depluralizing of America, has been evident for years, but dealing with it stirs yet more fear. It feels like a third rail, dangerous. For a strong nation and open society, that is dangerous.
No, it’s not dangerous. Might there be some cases where it could create dangerous results? Sure. Absolutely. I can think of situations in which people being too scared to speak up could lead to negative results. For example, there were the attempts by China to suppress early news of the severity of COVID-19, and, obviously, you can see how problematic that was.
But this general idea that all social silencing is dangerous is nonsense. Most of it is what’s known as being in polite society. Everyone has some bad ideas, but most of us know better than to blurt them out at inappropriate times. And that’s not dangerous. That’s society.
And, if you want to say that there are specific issues that feel “like a third rail, dangerous” that shouldn’t be, then let’s discuss those specifics rather than working in loose generalities that allow people to hide behind these claims to try to avoid consequences for just being an asshole. But the Times refuses to do that, and with it, seemingly refuses to directly acknowledge that the context of each of these scenarios really, really matters.
Then there’s the “both sides” part of this nonsense.
How has this happened? In large part, it’s because the political left and the right are caught in a destructive loop of condemnation and recrimination around cancel culture. Many on the left refuse to acknowledge that cancel culture exists at all, believing that those who complain about it are offering cover for bigots to peddle hate speech. Many on the right, for all their braying about cancel culture, have embraced an even more extreme version of censoriousness as a bulwark against a rapidly changing society, with laws that would ban books, stifle teachers and discourage open discussion in classrooms.
Once again, the word you want is “censorial” not “censorious” but, hey, I think I’m losing that fight. But to the point of this paragraph, it creates a very weird false equivalency. One “side,” it says, doesn’t think censors exist, and the “other side,” while whining about censors on the first side, is censoring itself. Which… what? That’s not an equally balanced scale there. Team purple claims it’s seen no cheating, while team orange is cheating while claiming that team purple cheats… is… not “both sides” do it. It’s just saying one side is simply accusing the other side of doing what it does.
But then the piece gets even more ridiculous.
Many Americans are understandably confused, then, about what they can say and where they can say it. People should be able to put forward viewpoints, ask questions and make mistakes and take unpopular but good-faith positions on issues that society is still working through — all without fearing cancellation.
As my colleague Leigh points out the “issues that society is still working through” line implicitly admits that there are some topics that are, broadly speaking, culturally settled as bad. He notes things like “explicit legal segregation” and “women being denied the vote.” While there are still a few nutty extremists who might argue those positions, for most of modern society, we agree that these are bad. And most of us don’t think it’s a problem if people who believe in those things feel uncomfortable expressing support for those positions. Because they’re pretty clearly really horrific ideas that are about suppressing actual fundamental rights. And if people truly believe those ideas in their hearts, well, perhaps the “social shame” will help them think through the problems of their position.
Or, at the very least, if they still feel that these culturally settled issues were settled incorrectly, well, they should at least be able to acknowledge that fact, and then they can try to make the case for why that settling was incorrect. That’s a tough hill to climb, but that’s what you have to deal with if you’re pushing such ideas.
The Times is not wrong that there may be some cases where someone expresses an innocent or good faith position, without understanding the baggage that comes with it or the impact of the statements, and in those cases, it should be seen as an opportunity to educate rather than to condemn. But, again, most of the claims of cancel culture are not in response to someone naively stepping into a discussion they don’t understand, but someone being a contrarian for the sake of riling people up.
However you define cancel culture, Americans know it exists and feel its burden. In a new national poll commissioned by Times Opinion and Siena College, only 34 percent of Americans said they believed that all Americans enjoyed freedom of speech completely. The poll found that 84 percent of adults said it is a “very serious” or “somewhat serious” problem that some Americans do not speak freely in everyday situations because of fear of retaliation or harsh criticism.
This poll is meaningless. Again, part of being adult is sometimes realizing it’s best to hold your tongue. Part of living in society is recognizing that not everyone agrees with you. And, most importantly, part of “freedom of speech” is recognizing that if you say something stupid, people may speak up about it and you may face wide-ranging consequences. That’s part of how freedom of speech works.
If anything, the results of this poll indicate to me that this stupidly pointless infatuation among thin-skinned elitists about “cancel culture” has tainted the narrative. But I defy anyone to argue against the notion that today is the moment in which we have the greatest ability to speak freely that has ever existed in history.
In the past, the risk of speaking out against societal norms was much, much higher in nearly every case and every scenario. Historically — as detailed in Jacob Mchangama’s excellent new book Free Speech: A History from Socrates to Social Media — speaking out in socially unfavorable ways frequently led to banishment or death (and I’ll note that Jacob and I disagree over whether or not cancel culture is a real concern, and you can hear us debate this point in my recent podcast discussion with him). But I think it’s impossible to argue that the “risks” of speaking out today are significantly less than in the past.
But the narrative that speaking out is a risk has taken hold among a certain group, usually of very elite and powerful people, who claim that tons of people are facing too-drastic consequences for their speech. So when we see such things repeated over and over again on TV and in magazines and newspapers, of course a public opinion poll is going to reflect that narrative back. It becomes self-fulfilling.
The key thing in all of this, though is that every complaint about cancel culture focuses on generalized situations. Whenever you dig into specifics, things get a lot more murky. Again, here and there you can find a few examples of an overreaction, but they seem to be few and far between. My favorite example of this was not too long ago, when On the Media’s Brooke Gladstone had on professor Erec Smith of York College in Pennsylvania who had been held up as an example of someone who had been cancelled, but upon closer investigation, he had merely been upset about some criticism. What that story showed was… basically what people normally talk about regarding “the marketplace of ideas.”
Smith disagreed with some people and got into a Twitter fight about it, and apparently was upset that the conversation wasn’t “civil and intelligent.” So he decided he’d been cancelled. I’ll let the transcript tell the rest of the story:
EREC SMITH Well, here’s the thing. I wouldn’t have done this if I didn’t think I was talking to mature academics. I was certain that we could have a civil and intelligent conversation. And I was wrong. I wasn’t talking to academics, I was talking to middle school mean girls.
BROOKE GLADSTONE So earlier in this hour, I spoke to somebody who’s very critical of this whole cancel culture idea. And he says cancelation is a word that never really contributes to the conversation. Instead, you could say someone was fired or someone was criticized. That to elevate this to a trend, creates a sense of moral panic when there is no cause for one.
EREC SMITH I guess if you’re somebody like me who studies language and persuasion, it presents differently. It’s a phenomenon to me. Something that is very telling about contemporary America. The idea that if you don’t like something, the best tactic is to degrade the person who said it. To not only silence them, to show others this is what happens when you cross us.
BROOKE GLADSTONE Well, what happened to you? What professional consequences did you experience?
EREC SMITH At the time of my attempted cancelation, I was writing a book where it was about the teaching of writing the meaning behind standardized English. After this incident, however, I realized that I have to write about these trends in academia. About the idea that everything is about power dynamics, the idea that everyone is reduced to being a body and not an individual. And I decided to revamp the book, I added chapters, I revised substantially other chapters. I wouldn’t recommend doing that with three months left to the deadline – that took its toll on my psyche, but it was worth it.
BROOKE GLADSTONE So, you didn’t lose tenure, you’re still able to publish and teach. You’ve said the experience has made you more outspoken.
EREC SMITH Yes.
BROOKE GLADSTONE And created a book that is perhaps more relevant to this moment. You got slammed, but you’re functioning in the world. And in some ways you’re participating in the mainstream discussion now.
EREC SMITH Yes.
BROOKE GLADSTONE How is that ultimately a bad thing? Especially since the number of teachers and professors and academics who are actually fired because of mobs on social platforms is vanishingly small?
EREC SMITH I speak up because I can. What I’m saying is something that many people agree with but aren’t able to talk about.
I love so much about this exchange, because it’s how so many of these debates end. After someone goes to some giant media property to talk about voices being silenced, when people point out that their voice is not being silenced, and they have a massive platform to say what they want, eventually they almost all fall back to “the narrative,” and claim that, sure, they can speak, but it’s to give voice to the vast silenced populace.
But the evidence of this actual silenced public is lacking. The NY Times piece again cites opinion polls, but there are reasonable explanations that have nothing to do with cancel culture:
The Times Opinion/Siena College poll found that 46 percent of respondents said they felt less free to talk about politics compared to a decade ago. Thirty percent said they felt the same. Only 21 percent of people reported feeling freer, even though in the past decade there was a vast expansion of voices in the public square through social media.
Is that because of “cancel culture” or because politics have gotten much more extreme and confrontational? Many of us are exhausted about talking about politics. I’m certainly less likely to talk about politics with people because it feels futile right now, not because I’m afraid of the consequences. It’s just not very interesting.
The next part of the NY Times piece is unintentionally hilarious:
“There’s a crisis around the freedom of speech now because many people don’t understand it, they weren’t taught what it means and why it matters,” said Suzanne Nossel, the chief executive of PEN America, a free speech organization. “Safeguards for free speech have been essential to almost all social progress in the country, from the civil rights movement to women’s suffrage to the current fights over racial justice and the police.”
Yeah, people aren’t taught what free speech means — including in this very article by the NY Times, which falsely says that free speech means being free from being shamed or shunned, and which contributes to the misleading narrative that free speech is being closed off.
The NY Times’ attempt to take the high road on this issue is also so bizarre:
We are under no illusion that this is easy. Our era, especially, is not made for this; social media is awash in speech of the point-scoring, picking-apart, piling-on, put-down variety. A deluge of misinformation and disinformation online has heightened this tension. Making the internet a more gracious place does not seem high on anyone’s agenda, and certainly not for most of the tech companies that control it.
I mean, this is also just wrong. Literally every major social media company (and many smaller ones) has a trust and safety group, and a large part of that role is very much about trying to make the internet a more gracious place. I mean, does the NY Times have a “trust and safety” team that reviews the NY Times’ product to see if it’s enabling more dissent and anger? No, they fired their public editor years ago, and insisted that social media could replace it.
You can’t consider yourself a supporter of free speech and be policing and punishing speech more than protecting it. Free speech demands a greater willingness to engage with ideas we dislike and greater self-restraint in the face of words that challenge and even unsettle us.
Again, the framing here is utter nonsense. First of all, you absolutely can (and often should) consider yourself “a supporter of free speech” if you go around criticizing others (i.e., “policing and punishing speech”). That’s free speech too! Basically, like so many of these debates, you can sum up the NY Times’ argument as “free speech means we get to say what we want, including criticizing others, but cancel culture is when we get criticized.
That last sentence is also bullshit. People are not getting mad about “words that challenge or unsettle us,” they’re mad about trolls, abuse, hatred, disingenuous bullshit and the like. And their way of responding — their way of using their own free speech to counter these ridiculous arguments — is to yell about it and to call attention to the people who present those ideas. That’s all speech.
Consider this finding from our poll: Fifty-five percent of respondents said that they had held their tongue over the past year because they were concerned about retaliation or harsh criticism. Women were more likely to report doing so — 61 percent, compared to 49 percent of men.
Again, that sounds like being an adult, and it also sounds like people are sick of asshole trolls online who will berate them. That’s not an attack on free speech. It’s recognizing that trolls exist, and acting accordingly.
At the same time, 22 percent of adults reported that they had retaliated against or were harshly critical of someone over something he or she said.
Read that one carefully. 22 percent had said they retaliated against OR were harshly critical. That tells me nothing useful whatsoever. First of all, the “or” there is a load-bearing bit of nonsense. Being harshly critical is, again, part of free speech. So, if most of that was just people being harshly critical, what’s the problem? This article is “harshly critical” of the NY Times because the NY Times deserves it. And what does “retaliated” mean in this context. Because if it’s just saying mean stuff, then, what’s the concern again?
Elijah Afere, a 25-year-old I.T. technician from Union, N.J., said that he worried about the larger implications of chilled speech for democracy. “You can’t give people the benefit of the doubt to just hold a conversation anymore. You’ve got to worry about feeling judged,” he said. “Political views can even affect your family ties, how you relate to your uncle or the other side. It’s really not good.”
I’m trying to think of a time when that’s not been true. I’ve always worried about feeling judged when I have a conversation with people, because that’s kind of natural. And political views have influenced family ties as far back as anyone can remember.
Roy Block, 76, from San Antonio, described himself as conservative and said he has been alarmed by scenes of parents being silenced at school board meetings over the past year. “I think it’s mostly conservatives that are being silenced,” he said. “But regardless, I think it should be a two-way street. Everybody should have an opportunity to speak and especially in open gathering and open forum.”
Roy thinks it’s “mostly conservatives”? But does he have any actual evidence of that? Why is the NY Times highlighting what some random dude thinks without presenting any actual evidence on whether or not its true? This isn’t reporting. This is pushing a narrative.
There’s more in the NY Times piece, but at this point it’s not worth going any deeper on this. This seems to be the latest in a long list of performative hand-wringing, which often talks about “the culture of free speech,” but which gets it wrong. The “culture of free speech” is that people disagree, often vehemently. And sometimes it goes overboard, but all too often the claims of an overreaction are really attempts by people to avoid admitting that they said something ridiculous that deserved condemnation and criticism, rather than “engagement” and “discourse.”
So much of these discussions are really about the elite, who have never really faced significant criticism from a wider public because they were insulated behind the protective walls of, say, the NY Times, rather than facing the general public via new innovations like the internet. Again, it’s possible that sometimes those reactions go too far, but it’s important to address such instances specifically, because as a whole, this façade that is put up about the culture of free speech being under attack doesn’t survive much serious scrutiny.
Furthermore, if there was an actual issue here (which again, the NY Times handwaves around, but never actually defines), this article does literally nothing towards trying to respond to it, other than tsk tsking in a way that is not useful to anyone. Indeed, it can basically be summed up as “elites are afraid to speak up because they might be criticized, but we’d really prefer that people who are criticizing the elites be afraid to speak up instead, so the elites can say stupid stuff without fear of consequences.” And when looked at that way, well, the NY Times deserves to be shamed and shunned.
Filed Under: cancel culture, consequences, counterspeech, criticism, culture, free speech
Companies: ny times
Comments on “The ‘Culture Of Free Speech’ Includes Criticism Of Others’ Speech; Get Over It”
Risky!
I was going to respond, but, well… you know…
As far as I’ve seen ‘cancel culture’ is little more than ‘applying consequences to people who think those are for other people’.
Free speech has never been shorthand for consequence-free speech, you have always had to weigh what you might want to speak versus what the reaction from those around you might be so the idea that it’s somehow ‘unfair’ that people might face consequences for their words strikes me as petulant whining that it’s unacceptable that actions have consequences.
Oh, the Freeze Peach crowd is going to have their icy thongs in a twist over this one.
Re:
But they’ll have to keep quiet about it, because Mike has a right to say whatever he wants without being criticized.
That’s how it works, right? Surely they wouldn’t be so hypocritical as to criticize this article.
How do you propose a theoretical person who is unjustly silenced get the word out if, by virtue of getting the word out, they are not considered having been unjustly silenced?
Re:
You don’t. That’s what I refer to as the “I have been silenced” fallacy.
Re: Re:
a.k.a. Being Josh Hawley.
Re: Re:
Then how would one diagnose the existance of a culture of censorship if the very nature of someone having been censored means they cannot express this in any form, through any medium, to any audience, and still be considered having faced censorship?
Re: Re: Re:
If someone lacks the ability to speak their mind anywhere, they’ve been censored. If someone can say “I’ve been censored” on literally any platform other than the one they’ve been refused the use of, they haven’t been censored. Once more for the people who ain’t seen the copypasta yet:
Hence what I refer to as the “I have been silenced” fallacy: You can be censored or you can be free to say “I have been silenced”, but both can’t be true at the same time.
Re: Re: Re:2
A problem cannot be debated if it impossible to diagnose. And if it is impossible to diagnose, whose to say if it even exists at all?
Re: Re: Re:3
We can diagnose censorship when we see it happening. Book bannings, for example, are a clear sign of censorship—regardless of who does it—and should be criticized by anyone who values free speech.
Someone being criticized for holding a shitty opinion is not censorship.
Re: Re: Re:4
Is someone losing their job for their speech censorship?
Let’s say this theoretical person had expressed pro-communist viewpoints and was fired from the movie studio they worked for.
Re: Re: Re:5
That would be social consequences. One can lose their job without losing the right to speak their mind.
Re: Re: Re:6
I gave an example of McCarthyism, by the way. An example that you say is just “social consequences”.
Re: Re: Re:7
McCarthyism involved more than merely “losing a job”, and pretending otherwise to pull a weak-ass “gotcha” won’t change that fact.
Re: Re: Re:8
Yes. And actors losing their jobs over Communist (or assumed Communist) sympathies is an infamous example of Mccarthyism.
Re: Re: Re:9
Tell me how these two situations are exactly the same:
If you can do that, maybe we can have an adult discussion. If you can’t, don’t make the attempt.
Re: Re: Re:10
I don’t believe I ever said anything about the N word or people who say it.
Why you jumped to a cartoonish good/evil example that is almost never the point of contention is beyond me. Disagreements about speech exist from people outside of the Trump-o-sphere.
Regarding modern-day government coercion, you can see the countless efforts by lawmakers around the world to have tech wave their magic algorithms at political problems on social media and marginalize or ban whatever topics/stances are politically unpopular. If you want a specific example – look at all the people who had their tweets removed and YouTube channels banned when they discussed the possibility of Covid having been bioengineered from a lab….up until Biden became President and posited that view himself. At which point it was suddenly okay to express that view on social media without it being removed.
Re: Re: Re:7 Maybe you should let the adults handle this
Well you tried…. sort of.
Re: Re: Re:2
It’s amazing how the very concept of censorship ever bubbled up into the public consciousness it or the product of it cannot be diagnosed or even observed short of reading people’s minds.
I could’ve sworn this didn’t used to be the case.
Re: Re: Re:3
If you have been denied the right to speak (one way or another), you have been censored. Getting criticized, booted from a platform, and/or sacked from a job because you acted like an asshole—none of those are censorship.
Re: This is what you sound like
How would you do a thing that’s also a thing that has a thing as well if there is another thing that doesn’t have a thing?
Two points to consider
First, whenever somebody claims to be silenced or censored, ask them to post the comment that they claim was censored. Was censored. I would bet that 99.9% of the time, the comment was hateful or racist and that the average person would agree that the comment should have been removed.
Will that person really stand behind their racist comment?
Second, as we’ve said plenty of times, private companies like Facebook have every right to remove comments that they feel are offensive. Would these same people claim they were censored if they walked into Walmart and started ranting about about how Amazon has better prices? If Walmart threw them out of the store, would they claim they were being censored? If not, why is Facebook treated differently? Oh, right, because it’s trendy to complain about tech companies.
And everyone working for social change suffered various social problems and personal attack to try and deter them from pursuing their objectives
Re:
Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke of a dream. He used speech, not violence, to spread the idea of a better America for all peoples regardless of race/ethnicity. He showed compassion and restraint under great duress and in the face of violently racist hatred.
He got shot in the fucking face anyway.
He was just here a second ago
Hey k-dawg it’s your time to shine bro!
Changing horses in mid stream...
Upon reading the NYT article, I find myself quite unclear on what the authors are actually referring to when they refer to ‘cancel culture’. The authors seem to mean any number of rather vaguely defined things — or more precisely, several different, vaguely defined things (often hardly meaningfully comparable things) — with the actual definition shifting from one paragraph to the next.
The article left me more confused than enlightened.
Ah! That explains it! This essay was written by a committee — and most likely a rather haphazard committee composed of highly opinionated participants with strongly divergent and often outright incompatible views.
Re:
Nah, I’m certain they have the same views.
You know the ones.
Red pens are censorship!
So according to their own terrible definitions, editing is really just another form of cancel culture.
[this comment did not fit the Internet standards of today and has been cancelled]
Well if polite society deems certain speech unacceptable
Then by all means polite society should rule the day. I’m sure we all would like polite society to run everybody else’s life.
Generally, of course, the author is correct.
The author seems to have no fear of the chilling of speech and no fear of polite society running the speech world. For the time being, as long as polite society is on the author’s side, all is well and good.
And I literally mean running it, at least regarding the so-called “social media” giants and their tools designed for everyone’s expression. They dangle the idea of speech, the veneer of freedom, but rather than actually having it they instead chill it offering merely a gilded cage.
Similarly, the conclusion the author correctly draws about “traditional media” influence applies to “social media”: the parroted narrative is the story. “Of course we love trust and safety. We just told you so and used those words, and others have repeated it and done similarly, so there you have it.” They can suppress what they like, but no lover of free speech should call a censorial nature under the laughable guise of trust and safety (they trust nobody, and nobody is unsafe because of mere words from randoms on the internet) a good thing.
“Free speech demands a greater willingness to engage with ideas we dislike and greater self-restraint in the face of words that challenge and even unsettle us.”
Goddamn right it does.
Remember that it’s none of your business to try to get someone fired, or doxxed, or disinvited, or in any way inhibit someone’s speech. That is what’s happening! That is so-called cancel culture! That it ever happens is shameful, regardless of who or how often.
Everyone’s entitled to expression of their bullshit opinion, so go ahead and express yours and let everybody do the same. Cry, whine, moan, rail directly at them, whatever gets one through the utter trauma of randos saying (bad thing, shifting daily) but NEVER try to stop them in the first place. Give them enough rope to hang themselves.
Re:
Using speech to express our dislike of a person for their behavior or speech is our business. If the consequences of critical speech go beyond what you deem acceptable, we can have that conversation instead of the one where you’re trying to inhibit people from using their speech to fling shit at someone who said some stupid shit on This God Damned Internet.
Cancel culture
I don’t believe that anyone who says anything controversial is offended by the idea that others will criticize what they say… most seem to thrive on those responses.
Cancel culture has nothing to do with you telling me that I’m wrong, or that I’m an idiot, or even that you hate me and wish to strangle me the next time you see me on the street.
Instead, it is when you are so fed up with my offensive opinions that you seek to figure out who is involved in my opinions being heard, and to goad them into pulling the loudspeaker cord from the wall. Perhaps you threaten to boycott them, or rile up our bumblefuck Congressmen to threaten regulation. You call the dean to see if you can get me expelled, my landlord to see if you can get me evicted, and my boss to get me fired.
And at that point you’ve crossed the line from “I’m just engaging in my own free speech” to some sort of privateering censorship. Censorship, after all was never bad because the government did it, it’s bad in general… the only thing it ever had to do with the government was that, until recently, only governments were generally capable of engaging in it. (Maybe, in the 20th century, industry groups also became capable of that… see the Hayes code.)
It’s not as if I will abandon my opinions and positions when you cancel me. It will only make me feel as if I am all the more correct for it, that I am persecuted, and that I should double down. My opinion that used to be bluster turns into conspiratorial rants to those I can safely express these things to.
I don’t see how anyone can think any of this a good idea. It might give you some feeling of smug satisfaction… for now. But this is the shit that will have us all at each others’ throats within a generation.
Re:
When people “cancelled” Louis C.K. for being a sexual creep, did he lose his right to speak, or did he only lose some high-profile gigs before eventually returning to doing stand-up comedy after enough time had passed? (Hint: It wasn’t the first outcome.)
People can get overzealous in their desire to “cancel” someone. That I won’t deny. But it is hardly “censorship” unless someone feels threatened enough to stop speaking entirely.
Re:
So if you are a teacher where my kid goes to school, and read or hear you say some disgusting bigoted opinions, I can’t go to the school board, administration, PTA or town hall and speak up about how i and other concerned parents think those disgusting ideas disqualify you from working with little kids, and your employment should be terminated? Must I be forced to engage with someone who thinks I am undeserving of human dignity, possibly furthering trauma, so that a troll can troll some more and then pretend that I was the one not willing to have a candid discussion?
Am I to blame that you hold these awful ideas and can’t read the room on what polite society has decided isn’t acceptable, and have never made the effort to understand why? How much degrading treatment do others have to tolerate in your mind, before a bigot is shown the door, and if necessary given a shove out it?
no cancel culture you say? What about this?
https://www.newsweek.com/karl-marx-study-room-name-changed-due-ukraine-russia-war-officials-say-1690072
Florida university removes Karl Marx name. For Russia war. A university. Karl Marx was not russian, he was german. Lived in Europe, then moved to London and died there, he’s still buried in Highgate cemetery. He was no russian. About he being a philosopher who inspired socialism, we all know socialism in Russia ended more than 30 years ago. Besides of that, Marx is not guilty of what happens centuries after his death. Besides of that, I’d like to know the history and opinions of someone and form my opinion, even if my opinion is different. I want consciousness and awareness, instead of cancelling history. How far should this canceling go? Would you cancel for example criminal history of someone as well? No of course, we want to know it. And this was a university, mistakenly canceling a 19th century german philosopher because of what happens in 21st century Russia, and Ucraine. There is actually a so evident problem with cancel culture, I hope you guys will overcome denial and make it to the acceptance phase.
Re:
I wouldn’t call that cancel culture, I would call that anecdotal evidence of how stupidity have seeped into every nook and cranny in the US coupled with people in power who must be seen to do something to justify their existence.
Cancel Culture Is Very Real
I don’t think a lot of people view cancel culture as violation of free speech, but rather, certain objectionable actions regardless of action being legal or not. So-called certain “consequences” are morally debatable, even if it was legal to do so and I think a lot of the criticism of it was more akin to that.
For example maybe, someone speaks a lawful political opinion, then due to mental mobs, the person gets fired from their job. This may be legal, assuming it was, but it’s still an example of cancel culture. Some people were even harassed and doxxed for being exposed for a past that is no longer describes the person, which also exists and I’ve seen it a lot. There is definitely a disturbing pattern of people trying to get people off public existence, for innocent and/or old past poor choices, and there is nothing wrong with being concerned about a lot of that.
Some might argue that this kind of “cancel culture” always existed for so long, but that doesn’t change the concern and even then I feel like it was way more on the rise than it was before.
I agree that lawfully protected speech does not stop others from their lawfully protected speech regarding it though.
Re: Oops
I should point out that sometimes firing from certain someone can be justified. By job, I mean a lawful one too.
I was mainly trying to argue that sometimes certain cases of what is maybe cancel culture can sometimes be debatable. If someone is still clearly a threat, like recent horrible things showing a risk at being at certain jobs for example, then I can see it being justified firing the person for safety.