Netflix Pivots From Innovator To Turf Protector As Executives Whine About Password Sharing
from the live-long-enough-to-become-the-villain dept
Maybe it’s a weird personal flaw or something, but one of the most fascinating things in business to me is watching one-time pesky disruptors inevitably pivot into powerful turf protectors. As well as all the executive finger-pointing, shenanigans, and denialism that process usually entails.
Take, for example, Netflix. After being disruptive and shaking up streaming for years, the company has been losing subscribers as it faces greater competition from the likes of Amazon, HBO, Hulu, Disney, and dozens of other newer streaming ventures. Its recent earnings report indicate Netflix lost 200,000 subscribers last quarter, its first subscriber loss in a decade.
There’s many reasons for this, including competition, a hugely unpopular price hike, and a Netflix catalog that increasingly includes some fairly banal reality TV shlock that’s cheaper to produce. But in a letter to shareholders, Netflix executives also continue to blame a bogeyman they’ve been increasingly complaining about over the last year: the dire menace that is password sharing.
Initially, Netflix executives loved password sharing because they (correctly) saw it as advertising for its services. Now that it’s harder to reach quarter over quarter growth, Netflix feels the need to weirdly blame it for its problems as they look to boost subscriber tallies by any means necessary to please Wall Street.
But Netflix executives blame it in a way that’s kind of weird and disingenuous; namely by pretending the problem with the way they’re doing things now (the popular way) is that it creates “consumer confusion”:
sharing likely helped fuel our growth by getting more people using and enjoying Netflix. And we’ve always tried to make sharing within a member’s household easy, with features like profiles and multiple streams. While these have been very popular, they’ve created confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared with other households
There’s nothing actually confusing about any of this. This is just flimsy logic to justify making the consumer experience worse, to feed the insatiable investor desire for improved quarterly returns.
This is what’s entertaining to me about this point in a company like Netflix’s life cycle. Public companies can’t just consistently deliver a quality, well-loved product. They’re obligated to shareholders to boost quarterly returns at any cost. That creates a dynamic where a popular company will often effectively resort to self-cannibalizing–or make its product shitter–in order to “succeed.”
It’s a growth for growth’s sake mindset that often functions in stiff opposition to the principles adopted when a company was sleeker and more innovative. One of the first casualties of this kind of mindset is both consumer-facing prices, and “peripheral” stuff like customer support (see: telecom). In Netflix’s case, it also looks like it’s going to include adding some advertising.
There have been other examples of Netflix shifting from innovator to turf protector; such as when the company effectively stopped caring about net neutrality once it was large enough to pay off any large telecom players like Comcast or AT&T that might be bullying it financially.
Previously, streaming executives were quick to point out that password sharing had no material impact on revenues. In part because there’s no guarantee those users will pay for an account once they can no longer share their friends’ or parents’ account. Also because most streaming services already limit the number of simultaneously streams per account.
But then cable companies like Charter Communications began crying that password sharing was a form of piracy (it’s not). As Netflix grew, its executives began to adopt this adversarial mindset as well. Now, the company is experimenting not with innovative new ideas to provide more value to customers, but with technologies that determine whose sharing outside of their own home, allowing Netflix to nag and raise the prices on those subscribers.
Netflix has launched these new nagging price hikes in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru, and it won’t be long before they come to the rest of its territories. Right on the back of a significant price hike last year that had already annoyed customers and was the likely culprit of a sizeable chunk of the company’s lost growth.
Once a company executive enters this cycle (again, see telecom and cable) you’ll routinely start distorting logic to justify any decision that erodes the quality your product was once known for. That opens the door for disruptive competitors who do still want to compete on quality to erode your subscriber base further, and the big dumb loop just accelerates.
Filed Under: advertising, cable tv, competition, net neutrality, netflix, password sharing, price hikes, streaming, television, turf protection
Companies: netflix
Comments on “Netflix Pivots From Innovator To Turf Protector As Executives Whine About Password Sharing”
When things get tough for entertainment services, they get smart and institute anti-consumer fixes. Charge more, block password sharing, advertising. Someday, they might begin to improve their product and pricing.
Lack of growth displeases The Line. The Line must always go up, no matter what. That, in a nutshell, is capitalism.
Misunderstanding the market
Any executive who thought the momentum from COVID was going to continue, as their growth projections suggested, should be ousted by the board immediately.
The CEO claimed that ads were working well for hulu. He ignores that ad-supported hulu costs $3/month for multiple simultaneous streams ($6 if you want to discount ESPN+) when combined with Disney+, the streaming juggernaut that is the 800 lb gorrilla right now. I doubt a struggling Netflix can deliver improved returns if they meet that price point.
That said, a $3/month price point for multiple streams could excuse a lot of ads. It certainly did when hulu offered me a year for 1.99/month prior to the disney+ launch.
Re:
Netflix has to please The Line by achieving net growth every quarter, every year, every decade. But as this site has pointed out numerous times, perpetual growth is impossible. The Line will always plateau at some point. And when that happens, desperation kicks in. That desperation has led Netflix to where it is now: losing customers due to price hikes, substandard content, etc., and doing everything to apparently piss off remaining customers for the sake of pleasing The Line.
Re: Re:
Is your complaint that I discounted that the board would lie about prospects to investors, or that the board/investors won’t fire executives who lied about negative future prospects because they are supposed to lie to maintain the line?
The irony seems to be lost on them
Seeing lots of simultaneous stories about loss of customers, price hikes, banning password sharing.
As if it is all just a coincidence. SMFH.
Re: The irony seems to be lost on them
The sudden downturn in stock value yesterday meant that over $40 billion of wealth just collectively disappeared. They truly were genuinely shocked by this outcome.
The announcement also came with the statement the reduction in revenue means we also need to stop investing in our own productions.
Because cutting costs and decreasing service has always been the answer to lower profits. /s
That Netflix is now repeating that bit of traditional MBA stupidity means the era as Netflix as innovator is currently over unless corporate reforms itself.
Re: Re:
Netflix’s foray into original content has been kind of a flop. Several of their most popular shows are produced by outside studios. The money spent on exclusive first-party shows might be better spent elsewhere.
Relying on...
One of S.T. Stone’s favorite phrases: ‘For every accusation, a confession’, we can see that:
can be translated to “We’re confused. It looks to us like no matter what we do, nor which was we go, Wall Street will somehow find a way to punish us. And that’s a bad thing.”
As I personally see it, Netflix has executed the Peter Principle precisely on schedule. When a company or corporation grows beyond it’s ability to keep growing, it has two choices – stand pat and be happy with their position, or go apeshit and implode, flaming out spectacularly if possible. Microsoft, in the early 80’s told investors that continual growth forever was not going to happen, so get used to it. Lo and behold, they were right, it just took some time to reach that plateau.
My personal favorite company is one that’s been “staid” in its market position, yet it’s been going strong not for years, not for decades, but for centuries – King Arthur makes flower and other ingredients for baking, as well as accessories for that activity. How long you ask: try 232 years. That’s longer than the stock market has existed, and only a step behind the age of this country. Hell, that’s even longer than I’ve been around! 😉
Point being, there are other flour producers out there, but you don’t hear King Arthur frothing at the mouth about “consumer confusion”, yet they’re doing just fine, TYVM. I can think of some corporations in this day and age that could take a lesson from K.A.
This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it.
Hey Techdirt… what happened to “bUt It’s a pRiVaTe cOmpaNy!”?
Techdirt wants corporations to police our thoughts, but dislikes when businesses lament things cutting into their bottom line.
Seems like misplaced priorities.
Don’t you think the sensible position is that businesses should solely concentrate on business, and not social engineering? Why does Techdirt advocate the exact opposite ?
Re:
Hey troll… what happened to your reading comprehension?
The “private company” point only applies to attempts to use the law to force a company to do something. Everyone is free to disagree with and criticize a company’s choices. We have always done so and anyone with a reading comprehension level of a 3rd grader would understand that.
I mean, unless you’re just trying to troll.
Techdirt wants no such thing. Indeed, we’ve written extensively criticizing companies and pushing for more competition. I mean, you do realize most people can actually read?
Wut?
Re: Re:
What’re you confused about now ?
I say companies should do, y’know, business. They shouldn’t be Thought Police.
You say companies should be Thought Police, not businesses.
There was a time when being a liberal didn’t mean blindly obeying corporate and federal authorities, crushing dissenting voices, and suppressing the speech of those with whom they disagree politically.
I wish I believed in an afterlife. The idea of a true liberal, say a Bertrand Russell, looking down from heaven at what passes for a ‘liberal’ nowadays. (Especially with the weird recent decision for the Left to firmly and vocally side with pedophiles and against parents. Now that’s one Rubicon we didn’t think you’d cross. We’re surely glad you have, though!)
Re:
I’m pretty sure Techdirt and the author are aware Netflix is a private company, and it has the right to make the decision that’s discussed here. But just because Netflix has that right doesn’t make it morally right.
Re:
Nothing. We can believe that a company has a right to do a thing and that said thing is a bad idea simultaneously. Don’t blame us if you can’t do that.
Re:
Ah. This chesnut. What Netflix can do legally, and what netflix should do (be that morally, ethically, or fiscally) are not the same thing.
Techdirt both argues that social media corporations have the legal right to engage in moderation how they see fit, while simultaneously calling out behavior they see as detrimental, either to the brand or to the bottom line.
In this case, while Netflix has the legal right through contract law to restrict password sharing, Techdirt argues that the approach is poorly considered, and such choices have in the past harmed the companies engaging in them. That netflix’s choices are likely to accelerate subscriber losses as similar choices accelerated cord-cutting.
There is no hypocrisy in the argument that netflix has the contractual right to restrict password sharing but that it is a stupid decision they will likely regret.
Ah. This chesnut. What Netflix can do legally, and what netflix should do (be that morally, ethically, or fiscally) are not the same thing.
Techdirt both argues that social media corporations have the legal right to engage in moderation how they see fit, while simultaneously calling out behavior they see as detrimental, either to the brand or to the bottom line.
In this case, while Netflix has the legal right through contract law to restrict password sharing, Techdirt argues that the approach is poorly considered, and such choices have in the past harmed the companies engaging in them. That netflix’s choices are likely to accelerate subscriber losses as similar choices accelerated cord-cutting.
There is no hypocrisy in the argument that netflix has the contractual right to restrict password sharing but that it is a stupid decision they will likely regret.
I first used a shared password to access Netflix. If I had to subscribe at the time instead of using the shared password, I wouldn’t have subscribed then. Yet, I later subscribed to my own account. However, if I ever had to cancel any one of my various streaming subscriptions, the first one I would cancel is Netflix. I don’t watch their catalog all that often to justify staying subscribed. That’s just basic economics. But go ahead, blame the boogeyman of sharing passwords. That will work wonders for building your catalog.
... no, no the customers are the ones who are wrong.
There’s many reasons for this, including competition, a hugely unpopular price hike, and a Netflix catalog that increasingly includes some fairly banal reality TV shlock that’s cheaper to produce.
But sure, it’s those dastardly password sharing people that are the cause of the company’s woes…
People have a choice now, disney, hbo max, etc if you want to watch star wars or star trek you will subscribe to disney , paramount, Also at some point you reach the limit of growth , people can also use free streaming apps supported by advertising.Every large media company now has a streaming app.it seem,s to happen to every big company , they lose the urge to innovate or else lose touch with their customers.
netflix can only get paid by people who have acess to fast broadband they are competing with youtube
twitch people streaming games podcasts etc
Netflix cuts off Russia
How many of the 200,000 are Russian? Nobody is asking that.
In my plan Netflix is top of the cancel list because there is not much I want to watch these days. At one time there were enough shows to justify the cost. Now i am out of the demographic Netflix programs for.
Even the anime is getting lame.