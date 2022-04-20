TSA Now Looking To Make It Impossible For People Wrongly Added To Terrorist Watchlist To Travel On The Ground
Apparently, it’s not enough to prevent hundreds or thousands of people with “no known affiliation” with terrorist groups from flying — a list that includes children who have yet to enter kindergarten. Even though the TSA long ago admitted (albeit, not publicly) the threat to airline flights was almost nonexistent, it still needs to look like it’s doing something useful to ensure continued funding.
So, it’s moving on to Amtrak, according to this report from WLKY, which obtained the TSA’s Privacy Impact Assessment [PDF] that discusses its decision to start running passenger manifests against the DHS’s highly questionable “no fly” list. We are moving on to “no rail” for Muslims and an assortment of brown people most likely described as “swarthy” and “suspicious” by people who couldn’t find an explosive device if you paid them to.
Amtrak has asked the TSA to start screening some of its passengers against the Terrorist Screening Database watchlist maintained by the Threat Screening Center to see if known or suspected terrorists have been riding the rails, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security privacy impact document obtained by the Hearst Television National Investigative Unit.
The program, part of the Amtrak Rail Passenger Threat Assessment and which has not been previously reported, would compare personal passenger information from Amtrak – which may also later include a traveler’s “publicly available social media” profiles viewed by DHS personnel – to the government’s terrorist screening database.
According to the Privacy Impact Assessment, the TSA believes hardly any privacy will be impacted. The sharing will be one way: Amtrak will hand over passenger manifests and the TSA will run names against watchlists.
To the extent it is available, Amtrak will provide historical passenger manifests for several months on routes in the Northeast corridor to TSA. The manifests will contain first and last name and date of birth for passengers who have provided that data to Amtrak. In addition, where available, Amtrak may also provide additional data elements that passengers have provided on an optional basis or as part of frequent passenger Guest Rewards accounts. These additional data elements may include but not exceed: middle initial; billing address; phone; email; ticketed origin/destination; and actual origin/destination. TSA will match the passenger information against the Terrorist Screening Database to identify possible known or suspected terrorists
The TSA claims — at least, at this point — that the information will only flow to the TSA. But if it finds matches, it’s inconceivable the information won’t be relayed back to Amtrak to flag passengers for the TSA to approach and/or track. While this appears to be exploratory at the moment (seeing how many hits on watchlists passenger manifests rack up), the end goal is obviously the implementation of a version of the “no fly” list that means no more traveling by rail for the hundreds of people the DHS has determined too dangerous to fly despite their apparent lack of ties to terrorist organizations.
And, like anything else the government chooses to do in bulk while securing the homeland, innocent people will be negatively affected.
There is a risk that limited information provided by Amtrak will result in inaccurate watchlist match results.
The mitigation factors the TSA lists only apply for as long as the TSA continues to do nothing but research historic data. Since the data doesn’t flow back to Amtrak at the moment, people mistakenly flagged by the system will still be able to travel via Amtrak. But it’s inevitable that this data will start flowing back to Amtrak, even as the TSA determines the threat to rail transportation is, like the threat to air travel, almost nonexistent. And once that happens, people who’ve never done anything wrong will lose another option for traversing the Land of the Free.
First rule of lying, come on...
Someone certainly couldn’t be bothered with coming up with a convincing or even believable lie…
TSA: There’s no privacy concern because the information will only go one way making it entirely useless for any sort of checking against our lists, they’re just sharing all that juicy data so we can look over it which again does not in any way impact privacy because who wouldn’t want a grossly incompetent government agency pouring over their travel data?
It’s probably quite useful to the TSA. They may just be doing one-way, historical data now so they can get a few matches to build a story (whether or not real matches or just people who share the same name).
For example, if a train has someone on it who matches a name on the list, then they can claim all the passengers that traveled on the train for any of the stops was threatened.
This would allow them to say things like, “thousands of passengers are threatened by terrorists daily”, which would bring in more funding for the TSA rail programs. It’s similar to to border patrol accounting where if a group of five people each throw one rock at an agent, it somehow is calculated as 25 incidents of violence against border agents.
The end result will be to bring airport security theater to rail, so that we all have to take off our shoes before boarding a train.
And add more data points to track every bodies movements within the US.
Concerns about people potentially flying trains into buildings are meant to remain in the realm of comic books, not actual “security” planning.
Q1: Has a terrorist organization successfully executed an attack against rail that directly resulted in mass casualties (i.e., 10+ dead in a single incident)?
Q2: Have there been sufficient and repeated attacks against rail that necessitate elevating the risk assessment?
Q3: If the rail system is maintained as it is (i.e., no additional security), what is the likely outcome in terms of deaths due to terrorist actions within a year? 5 years? 10 years? Provide historical data and analytical models.
Q4: What is the expected outcome of a “no-rail list” on the answer to Q3? Provide the data/analytical models that support this prediction.
Re: Reverse Streisand Effect(RSE)
That way,.. when all of their “external” fears[read: anyone else that they might blame] have been mitigated, and there is a catastrophic rail failure (a-typically due to lack of maintenance) there will be NO ONE that they can blame, and will be forced to ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY for said lack of maintenance and deaths.
The TSA......
Has yet to catch a single terrorist since it’s inception, and aside from molesting old ladies and small children with “pat downs”, now they want to fuck up trail travel as well. How long before they’re at the end of you’re block to check your check while you’re on the way to work?
"people who couldn’t find an explosive device if you paid them to"?
Shouldn’t that read “people who can’t find an explosive device when you pay the to”…
The quickest way to reduce risks to train travel is to keep French people away.
Great
Now we have the “No Loco” list.
The blog post that points to is now 6 years old or so. I think those kids have entered kindergarten by now.
It’s the new toddlers added to the list that are worrying. Hey, they resisted when I tried to take that lolly away …