Techdirt Legal Misunderstanding March Madness Round One Is Underway

from the tip-off dept

Tue, Mar 22nd 2022 01:26pm -

Yesterday we announced the inaugural Techdirt Legal Misunderstand March Madness tournament. You can still get and fill out your own tournament bracket, and tweet it at us if you’d like (though our mentions are full of so many brackets!).

Anyway, the first round is now underway and Twitter voting will continue through mid-day tomorrow. You can see them all in this thread:

Once the voting ends, we’ll update the official bracket, and Round Two will begin on Thursday morning.

So far there’s been controversy over the seeding and the teams that didn’t even make the cut. But fear not, perhaps your favorite misconstrued legal concept will make it to the big tourney next year…

Filed Under: , ,

