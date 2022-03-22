Techdirt Legal Misunderstanding March Madness Round One Is Underway

from the tip-off dept

Yesterday we announced the inaugural Techdirt Legal Misunderstand March Madness tournament. You can still get and fill out your own tournament bracket, and tweet it at us if you’d like (though our mentions are full of so many brackets!).

Anyway, the first round is now underway and Twitter voting will continue through mid-day tomorrow. You can see them all in this thread:

Okay folks, the opening rounds are going to start in a few minutes. If you haven't entered your brackets yet, now would be a good time to do so (though who are we to stop you from filling out yours once things get moving). https://t.co/dxUOBFmntq — techdirt (@techdirt) March 22, 2022

Once the voting ends, we’ll update the official bracket, and Round Two will begin on Thursday morning.

So far there’s been controversy over the seeding and the teams that didn’t even make the cut. But fear not, perhaps your favorite misconstrued legal concept will make it to the big tourney next year…

Filed Under: legal misconceptions, march madness, misunderstood legal concepts

