The Techdirt Legal Misunderstanding March Madness Reaches The Sweet Sixteen
from the getting-tougher dept
Go Vote On The Sweet Sixteen!
Our inaugural Techdirt Legal Misunderstanding March Madness has been getting lots of buzz (and votes) and now we’re down to just sixteen remaining legal misunderstanding matchups! Some of these are starting to get tough!
In round two there were some pretty closer matchups… and some total laughers. Of the close ones, Treason barely edged out Net Neutrality 52.2% to 47.8% and With Prejudice edged out the 4th Amendment by a similar 52.3% to 47.7%. Even some of the “favorites” had a tougher matchup in round two. RICO (which many have picked to win) had a tougher-than-expected battle with Hearsay, eventually winning 61.1% to 38.9%. Does that suggest RICO may run into some headwinds?
In this Sweet 16 there are some interesting matchups. Section 230 v. Fire in a Theater will be a key one to watch. Many, many brackets have one of those as the final champion, so I imagine it should be quite the fight. Another interesting one will be HIPAA v. Free Speech. So far, both have cruised along, but now they face off against each other! Anyway, the voting will run through Tuesday mid-day, so go vote!
§230 vs. Fire in a crowded theater?
That’s a real Sophie’s Choice of misunderstood legal concepts!
Re:
No shouting “immunity” in a crowded lawsuit!
Re: Re:
Immunity helps you stay while other people die.
That is a lot more general than I am happy admitting :/
Re:
Let’s just say I know one fire that’s gonna be put out…
Re: Re:
Obligatory.
We are still on track for a sudden death playoff between the 1st amendment and free speech…
Re:
I’d like to see it, but I have a feeling we’ll be looking at 1st Amendment vs Section 230.
Section 230 is not misunderstood
Section 230 is not misunderstood. Both sides no exactly what it does but choose to misrepresent it. Section 230 is the easiest thing to use to vilify the big bad bogey man of “Big tech”.
Re:
Politicians and the NYT are not the only people in the world. Lots of people, caused in no small part by the misrepresentations of those who do know better like the NYT, misunderstand section 230.
HIPAA probably wouldn’t have gotten so far if not for maskholes.
Re:
and anti-vaxxers, for that matter.