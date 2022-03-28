The Techdirt Legal Misunderstanding March Madness Reaches The Sweet Sixteen

from the getting-tougher dept

Our inaugural Techdirt Legal Misunderstanding March Madness has been getting lots of buzz (and votes) and now we’re down to just sixteen remaining legal misunderstanding matchups! Some of these are starting to get tough!

In round two there were some pretty closer matchups… and some total laughers. Of the close ones, Treason barely edged out Net Neutrality 52.2% to 47.8% and With Prejudice edged out the 4th Amendment by a similar 52.3% to 47.7%. Even some of the “favorites” had a tougher matchup in round two. RICO (which many have picked to win) had a tougher-than-expected battle with Hearsay, eventually winning 61.1% to 38.9%. Does that suggest RICO may run into some headwinds?

In this Sweet 16 there are some interesting matchups. Section 230 v. Fire in a Theater will be a key one to watch. Many, many brackets have one of those as the final champion, so I imagine it should be quite the fight. Another interesting one will be HIPAA v. Free Speech. So far, both have cruised along, but now they face off against each other! Anyway, the voting will run through Tuesday mid-day, so go vote!

Filed Under: legal misconceptions, legal misunderstandings, march madness, misunderstood legal concepts

