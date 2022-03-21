Copyright As Censorship: YouTuber Pulls Down GoFundMe Video To Help Victim Of Viral YouTube Jumping Tesla Stunt
Announcing Techdirt’s March Madness: Get Your Bracket For The Most Misunderstood Legal Concept

Announcing Techdirt’s March Madness: Get Your Bracket For The Most Misunderstood Legal Concept

Techdirt

from the tournament-time dept

Mon, Mar 21st 2022 03:33pm -

It’s that time of year — March Madness — when tons of people have filled out brackets and are watching college basketball. Way back in 2020 I had jokingly suggested on Twitter that we should set up a bracket for the most frequently misunderstood legal concepts, and people seemed to really like the idea. Of course, then I got busy and did nothing with it… until now. Introducing the inaugural Techdirt March Madness to determine what is the most misunderstood legal concept.

If you want to fill out your own bracket, you can get the spreadsheet here — you just need to make a copy and save it your own Google drive, and then fill out your bracket, take a screenshot and share it on Twitter (and tag @techdirt).

Each day that this is running, we’ll be posting Twitter polls of the competing legal concepts to see which one is more misunderstood. The winner will advance to the next round, eventually crowning the most misunderstood legal concept for 2022.

A few notes on how this initial bracket came together. Back in 2020 when I suggested this idea (jokingly, I swear), people sent in lots and lots of suggestions. Initially it was just supposed to be misunderstood laws, but that was too limiting to get to a 64-entry bracket (or at least an interesting one), so I expanded it to legal concepts. That does mean that there are some overlapping concepts (e.g. “free speech” and “1st Amendment”), but I don’t much care. We’ll see how it goes.

As for the seeding, I loaded all these concepts into an AI system to see what it said and then ranked them accordingly… or, actually, I just kind of made up the seeding with a few obvious ones closer to the top and then a lot of just randomly throwing together ones in the middle. You can disagree with the seeding, and we’ll see how the eventual voting turns out.

That’s basically it. Fill out your brackets and tweet them at us in the next day or so, because we’ll start running the Twitter polls tomorrow morning…

Filed Under: , ,

1 CommentLeave a Comment
If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...
Rate this comment as insightful
Rate this comment as funny
You have rated this comment as insightful
You have rated this comment as funny
Flag this comment as abusive/trolling/spam
You have flagged this comment
The first word has already been claimed
The last word has already been claimed
Insightful Lightbulb icon Funny Laughing icon Abusive/trolling/spam Flag icon Insightful badge Lightbulb icon Funny badge Laughing icon Comments icon

Comments on “Announcing Techdirt’s March Madness: Get Your Bracket For The Most Misunderstood Legal Concept”

Subscribe: RSS Leave a comment
1 Comment

Add Your Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here

Comment Options:

Make this the or (get credits or sign in to see balance) what's this?

What's this?

Techdirt community members with Techdirt Credits can spotlight a comment as either the "First Word" or "Last Word" on a particular comment thread. Credits can be purchased at the Techdirt Insider Shop »

Copyright As Censorship: YouTuber Pulls Down GoFundMe Video To Help Victim Of Viral YouTube Jumping Tesla Stunt
Announcing Techdirt’s March Madness: Get Your Bracket For The Most Misunderstood Legal Concept
Follow Techdirt

Techdirt Daily Newsletter

Techdirt Deals
Techdirt Insider Discord
The latest chatter on the Techdirt Insider Discord channel...
Loading...