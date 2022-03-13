Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is Stephen T. Stone with a comment about the steps toward the Russian splinternet:

A Reminder: The people most hurt by war always have the least to do with causing it.

In second place, it’s Thad with a comment about how tracking an innocent person’s movement can make them look guilty:

Confirmation bias will inevitably play a role too — if you’re surveilling somebody, that tends to imply you already think they’re up to no good, and you’ll interpret their movements in that context.

For editor’s choice on the insightful side, we start with an anonymous comment about the Open App Market App, making an important distinction:

There is a difference from allowing side loading, available in Android, and forcing an app store to accept all third party applications, which is what the objective of the bill appears to be.

Next, it’s That One Guy with a response to the conservatives who are demanding DuckDuckGo provide neutral, unfiltered search so they can “do their own research”:

Spam and garbage for days It’d be hilarious it if DDG responded by making an ‘unbaised’ option that completely randomized all listing order results from a search since any one of them could have the result being looked for and people need to ‘do their own research’ by wading through it all to find what they might have been looking for.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is another response to the DuckDuckGo situation, this time from an anonymous commenter who is either hilariously wrong or hilariously sarcastic, I’m not quite sure:

Do your own research How are they supposed to do their own research if the search engine downrank the results they want?

In second place, it’s jojo_36 with a comment about McDonald’s and its fight over broken ice cream machines:

You could say that through this situation, McDonald’s isn’t Mcloving it.

For editor’s choice on the funny side, we’ve got a brief exchange from our post about Thomas Goolnik’s ongoing efforts to hide Google search results for his name. First, it’s radix with a proposal:

A recursive Streisand Effect where the subject is trying to hide the Streisand Effect should be known as the Goolnik Effect.

Next, it’s That One Guy replying to fill in the details:

Streisand Effect: To attempt to hide something only for the attempt to draw even more attention to what you were trying to hide. Goolnik Effect: To attempt the above and upon seeing it blow up in your face try it again multiple times in the mistaken belief that if you loudly keep telling people ‘Stop looking at me!‘ it will work. See also: ‘pattern recognition, lack of’.

