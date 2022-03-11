Performative Conservatives Are Mad That A Search Engine Wants To Downrank Disinformation

Survey Says Portland Cops Should Be Locked Out Of Recordings Until After They’ve Written Reports, Answered Investigators
DuckDuckGo, of course, is a popular “alternative” search engine, using Microsoft’s Bing as its underlying search engine but then doing a bunch of generally good stuff for the wider internet/public, such as not trying to collect as much information on you as possible for tracking based ads, but focusing instead of intention based ads around your search (like Google did in the early days). I regularly use it and appreciate the more privacy protective approach.

Like lots of internet companies over the last few weeks, apparently DuckDuckGo has been trying to figure out how to deal with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as the concerted effort by certain sources to push a Russia-driven narrative about the invasion. A few days ago, DDG’s founder and CEO Gabriel Weinberg announced on Twitter that the company was rolling out a search update that downranked “sites associated with Russian disinformation.”

Now, there are (of course!) reasonable questions to be asked about what any particular company considers to be “disinformation.” As we’ve spent years detailing, defining disinformation is a lot more difficult than most people think. It’s also prone to abuse by governments looking to censor. And, quite frequently, disinformation flows are really more closely related to the issue of confirmation bias.

Still, the job of a search engine is to rank websites based on what that website thinks will provide the searcher with the most relevant information. It is, inherently, biased. It can’t not be. This is why the entire concept of “search neutrality” is nonsense. A “neutral” search engine is a search engine that just returns random results, rather than useful results. Every search engine is biased, because that bias is what determines what results will be ranked first, second, third, etc.

But… a whole bunch of overly performative Trumpists who must always play the victim, responded to Gabriel’s announcement by falling on their fainting couches to bemoan the fact that a search engine was downranking false information. This includes a Peter Thiel-backed Senate candidate, Blake Masters, who is shocked, shocked, shocked, that a search engine might try to minimize false information:

But there were lots more, and all seemed to be based on the idea that before this, DDG’s results were somehow… pure and untouched by any bias.

“I will determine for myself what is quality”
“just show all results and let people decide”
How dare a website try to determine what’s credible!
“manipulating search results” as if there’s a natural order of search results handed down from God.
If you don’t want “filtered” results, don’t use a search engine, Brad.
Yeah! How dare a search engine try to determine quality results!
They are returning search results, dude.
Search engines rank thinks?!? Since when?!?
Can’t believe a search engine would dare to try to figure out what’s relevant. What is the world coming to?
Just give me all the results in no conceivable order and let me decide for myself!
That’s kind of the whole point of a search engine, Grant.
Apparently trying to show you relevant information above less relevant information is now censorship.
You had ONE JOB: to provide me with random results in no particular order!
I’m an adult: please make sure you don’t rank any search results and force me to wade through garbage to find anything useful. Like all adults.
If you want a search engine where you get to “make your own decisions about information” then you don’t want a search engine, Glen.
It really is unfortunate when a search engine tries to prioritize more relevant results.
Search engines must return all results and let me rank them.
Time to find a search engine that doesn’t try to find what’s best for me.

There are SO MANY more tweets like this, nearly all of which seem to think that there’s a divine set of search results that are perfect, unbiased, and untouched by human hands, and that somehow DDG’s latest search ranking modification (something every search engine ever has always done as they attempt to continually rank information in a more relevant fashion) is against the norm.

It truly is incredible how little people understand how any of this works.

Raggle says:

Re:

I’m concerned not because DDG is downranking Russian propaganda – but that it’s not downranking Ukranian propaganda as well. The results of selective downranking of misinformation is something I have a painful history with.

“It’s okay when it’s our side” does not sit well with me regardless of how much I want Ukraine to repel Russian invaders.

William Null says:

Embed tweets, not screenshots

Seriously. A screenshot can be manipulated, even a baby knows that. An embedded tweet cannot. Why should I trust you didn’t manipulate the screenshotted tweets, either in an image editor or with Inspect Element?

Also, when conservatives say “we don’t want biased results” they purely mean the political bias. The results, of course, should be relevant to a query, but when first page consists of purely left-leaning sources, there’s something wrong.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re: Screenshots are better in some cases.

Screenshots and quotes are better for archival. Embedded tweets aren’t. Of course screenshots and tweets can be edited. That’s why saving the originals is important. The more important thing: Do you think that Mike edits screenshots and attempts to pass the edits off as the originals?

Efforts to “fight disinformation” are often politically motivated in practice, especially when a government is involved. However, anti-disinformation efforts aren’t inherently political.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

Why do conservatives assume that all attempts to moderate disinformation are politically motivated?

but when first page consists of purely left-leaning sources, there’s something wrong.

It could have to do with the tendency of far-right folks to reject evidence about the safety of vaccines, about the futility of taking hydrochloroquine, and about the legitimacy of the US presidential election of 2020.

Anonymous Coward says:

Re:

This is where I find the arguments and the tweets go wonky:

If someone asks me to give them a list of charities in the area and I return them a randomized list that I found, that’s search results.

If someone asks me to give them a list of charities in the area and I return them a list that has “verified charities with registered charity #” at the top, followed by a disclaimer, followed by a list of charities that are unverified: did those unverified charities suddenly vanish and/or prevent people from doing their own research?

That’s what DDG is doing here: adjusting the RANK of the results, based on how accurate THEY think the link is.

I agree that it seems to conflict with their original goal, but it doesn’t get in the way of obtaining results; they’re all still there, it’s just some that may have been on the first page due to SEO or people’s linking in anger are now placed later in the results.

DDG still provides unfiltered results; they just changed the RANKING.

sumgai (profile) says:

It truly is incredible how little people understand how any of this works.

Why are you assuming that people should know how any of this works? Care to take a guess as to how many people know how a car’s engine works? Trust me, the answer won’t be pretty, because the people don’t have to know, they only have to be able to start the engine and drive to somewhere else…. knowledge of how a motor works is not necessary.

Same thing here – knowledge of how a search engine works is not necessary. But worse…. far worse…. knowledge of how a society and a civilization works is required in order for each to function smoothly, but about the same number of engine-unknowledge’d people are also society-unknowledge’d people. The kicker? They vote. (That’s a punchline to a joke, but it just rolled off my fingers and onto the keyboard, sorry ’bout that.) The kicker is, they think they know just how society should be run, and they’re more than willing to tell anybody who will listen just how much they don’t know.

You and I, and the majority of Techdirt readers (excepting of course John Smith and his myriad wannabe’s) know what it takes, but until we’re collectively richer than Croesus, we’re not gonna get the attention we need in order to get the point across. All we can do is huddle together and pray that we don’t get trampled in the race to bring our current society and civilization down into a total mud bog.

Need I say more?

That Anonymous Coward (profile) says:

Well if disinformation got downranked, then they wouldn’t be able to hear the latest breathless lies about how the election was stolen, the virus is a hoax, and Ukraine is just a bunch of crisis actors Soros is using to raise gas prices on us poor americans.

All this outrage over search engines, imagine how they could change the world if they cared about real things.

Survey Says Portland Cops Should Be Locked Out Of Recordings Until After They've Written Reports, Answered Investigators
Ignoring EARN IT's Fourth Amendment Problem Won't Make It Go Away
