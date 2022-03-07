Another Step Towards The Russian Splinternet
Over the last few weeks, as Russia invaded Ukraine, you’ve probably heard some version of the story about how carefully Putin prepared for economic sanctions against the country. Whether or not those preparations actually have helped protect Russia is another story, but it wasn’t just the economics part of the equation that Russia was preparing for. We’ve written a few times over the past few years about how Russia was working to make sure it could disconnect its internet from the rest of the world’s internet — often referred to as the Russian “splinternet.” And now it’s happening.
Beyond things like blocking services like Facebook, there are still questions about the underlying infrastructure of the internet and how it handles this war. We’ve already discussed why it’s a terrible idea for Ukraine to ask internet infrastructure operations, including ICANN and RIPE to disconnect Russia from the internet, but that’s not stopping other internet infrastructure players from making questionable moves. At the domain registrar level, Namecheap has told Russian customers to look elsewhere for domains, and then late last week internet backbone provider Cogent announced that it would be cutting off service to Russia.
US internet infrastructure company Cogent Communications said on Friday that it is ending relationships with its Russian customers, including the state-owned Russian telecoms Rostelecom and TransTelekom. The global internet is interdependent, and Russia has other backbone providers besides Cogent to stay connected to the world, but the company is one of the biggest. Cogent said it weighed the risks that some people in Russia will lose global connectivity against the possibility that the Russian government will benefit from Cogent’s service in mounting disinformation campaigns and hacks against Ukrainian targets. “Our goal is not to hurt anyone. It’s just to not empower the Russian government to have another tool in their war chest,” Cogent CEO Dave Schaeffer told The Washington Post.
Of course, Russia seems perfectly fine with this turn of events. Many of those earlier preparations are playing out now as Russia makes moves to fully disconnect itself from the wider internet.
While some argue this is a good thing, it does seem likely to have a wide and lasting impact. Within Russia the lack of information from the outside world (and from inside Ukraine) seems to be part of what’s driving support for the invasion. Konstantinos Komaitis highlights the video of a Russian soldier explaining how they were duped into believing Ukraine was controlled by fascists and they’d be greeted as liberators, and he now realizes it’s all been lies. He appears to have been captured, so perhaps you can’t believe him to be genuine in his comments — and who knows if you can trust the translation — but he sure looks pretty genuine as he goes on for quite some time highlighting how the lack of information in Russia is what brainwashed many.
There are reasons to use sanctions to pressure Putin and his cronies, but having Russia cut itself off the internet — whether by its own hand or by organizations trying to engage in their own kinds of sanctions — seems likely to do more harm than good.
A reminder:
The people most hurt by war always have the least to do with causing it.
No Way!
The first causality of war is always the truth
Nah
As when dealing with an unruly small child.
Send them to bed without any supper and when they are ready to apologize and make amends, then you can consider readmitting them to society.
In this case, cutting them off is the right thing to do. If it’s inconvenient for them, that’s actually the point.
Or, in words of one syllable: Fuck ’em.
Sideways, if you want two syllables.
Re:
Keep thinking that wanting to hurt innocent people by cutting them off from the broader Internet makes you sound like a badass. See how far that gets you.
Re: Re: That's the objective of having sanctions
The idea of a sanction (economic, Internet, technical imports, you-name-it) is to make things sufficiently painful for either the population at large or the rulers that they will do something to make the pain stop.
I’ve seen many observations stating that the solution is to assassinate Putin since nothing short of that will make him stop this war. He won’t be able to rule when 99% of the population is after his head, so we need to make that 99% mad enough to get there.
Cutting off the Internet is another stop down the road, another turn of the screw. Hopefully the target population will get the idea soon; if not the screws need to continue to be tightened until they do.
That’s not a bad-ass; that’s reality. In case you hadn’t noticed, many people are dead today who would otherwise be going about their lives if Putin hadn’t suddenly decided that he should be Peter the Great.
He isn’t fit to lick the boots of Peter the Great.
Re: Re: Re:
You’re implying that sanctions will always have that effect. What happens when the people affected the most by those sanctions think better of their leader(s) than of the countries applying that pressure?
Second verse, same as the first.
How many of them are Russian? How many Russians might die of starvation or dehydration or lack of medical care due to the sanctions and the subsequent crumbling of the Russian economy?
I’m under no illusions about Vladimir Putin. He is a bastard, and the world would be better off without him in power. At the same time, I also believe that the current sanctions against Russia—and the after-effects thereof—will hurt Russians for years to come. That includes Russians who never wanted this war.
Yes, the sanctions are the best weapon that non-Ukranian countries have against Russia right now. That doesn’t mean I think they’re wholly morally righteous—they’re merely the best choice out of a lot of bad ones. God knows how many innocent people those sanctions will hurt while Putin and his favored oligarchs stay (mostly) out of harm’s way.
Re: Re: Re:2 Silence is not neutrality
In the case of mass murder, silence is not neutrality; silence is complicity.
Every Russian city, town, village and cabin in the woods needs to rise up against Putin and his despotic government. Every soldier, police officer and farmer with a shotgun needs to turn their weapons against Putin’s cronies and enablers.
Since that hasn’t happened yet the pressure is obviously not yet sufficient and therefore needs to be further increased.
The other alternative would be to drop a nuclear bomb onto the Kremlin but that would lead to even more undesirable side-effects than simply continuing to tighten the screws on the sanctions. At some point there won’t be a molecule allowed into or out of Russia and the problem will be solved either through complete containment as stated, or a popular revolt. Either one works for me.
Re: Re: Re:3
You’ve got a false assumption there, sport. You’re assuming that some amount of outside ‘pressure’ is going to accomplish that.
How many psychologists does it take to screw in a lightbulb? Only one, but the lightbulb has to want to change.
Given what the average russian is told by state media, do you think they are going to spontaneously want to change? If so, more the fool you.
Re: Re: Re:4 What ARE Russians told?
What is it YOU think the “average russian[sic] is told”? Where did you acquire your acute knowledge of this information? How did you vet it to perfect its chain of custody?
Oh. None of those. Got it. You are inferring that Russian state media lie to the Russians, and based on that one made-up fact you go on to imagine the rest.
Before the Internet… you might have had half a point. Now… not so much.
I’m pretty sure Russians are not as stupid as MAGAs. Here’s my proof: Russians would never vote for an idiot like DJT. See that proof? Foolproof. Contains no facts. Just like your reasoning.
E
Re:
Cutting the populace off though just helps Putin. Outside information is the biggest threat to his control, and cutting off Internet access to the whole of Russia will do more than he ever could to insure the Russian people don’t get outside information. It won’t bother the oligarchs or the government one bit, they can afford to bypass the blocks or just plain have their own networks independent of the Internet they can use. Getting the populace to rise up and revolt is a hard sell, because the government controls the Red Army and the soldiers have even less outside information and are more indoctrinated than the general population so more willing to go along with orders.
The financial sanctions, though, those will have an effect. They hit the oligarchs right where it hurts: the pocketbook. Hurt them enough, and they’ll decide that Putin needs to step back and let someone else run things “due to concerns about his health” (ie. if he doesn’t he risks coming down with a sudden case of heavy-metal poisoning).
More of the same, now Ukraine
7 years ago, the world we are in today was published.
It took those 7 years to achieve export quantities by fracking the US;
Fracking geological methane is not permitted in UK, Ireland, Romania, Denmark, South Africa, Czech Republic, France, Bulgaria, Germany and Victoria Australia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and Quebec Canada.
Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, and New York has voted to ban fracking.
Building the LNG export facilities to make the next move;
the US had ONE LNG export terminal, that was in Portland facing Asia in 2008.
Twelve new LNG terminals have been approved or are in the works, four new LNG projects in Maryland, Georgia and Louisiana became active before 2016.
“Government statistics forecast [in 2016] LNG exports in excess of 10 billion cubic feet per day.” (PCA)
Most US LNG ports are facing East.
Panama Canal website, 2018: “The boom in the industry in the United States has been a surprise. A PCA representative said the canal saw LNG traffic increase from almost none in 2015 to 6 million metric tons in 2017. This year, LNG cargoes are expected to rise to as much as 60 million metric tons, with about two-thirds coming from the United States.”
In 1983, IBM pushed FIVE Selectric typewriter, at-a-time, off on every business in America, building a war chest for their personal computer transition. The Seven Sisters ( now BP, Exxon-Mobil, Chevron-Texaco, and Royal Dutch Shell ) need a war chest as they “Go Green”
Let’s turn our ear back six or seven years, not hard:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrMiSQAGOS4
UnCommon Core: The Causes and Consequences of the Ukraine Crisis
12,107,671 views, published Sep 25, 2015
……….Note February 22, 2014…………
John J. Mearsheimer, Professor in Political Science and Co-director of the Program on International Security Policy at the University of Chicago.
Re:
How has fracking or LNG exports or typewriters got anything to do with the war in Ukraine?
Re: Re: How has fracking or LNG exports or typewriters got anything to do with the war in Ukraine?
Read to the bottom.
There, in daffodil blue, a You-Tube. Click the link, watch a learned person that has been around, spend an hour listening, WITH PICTURES
Ding ding.. recess. Just go play, never mind.
So Russia is essentially transitioning to North Korea-esque methods of operation. If that doesn’t chill your bones, I’m not sure what will.
Pros/Cons
Cons:
* No freedom of speech
* Spreads propaganda
* thickens the fog of war
* violates human rights
* crushes dissent if an authoritarian regime
Pros:
* no more TikTok!
I’m not sure how clearly this is stated in the article or in the linked tweet, but the documents actually say the instructions only apply to certain official government websites, not literally every website ever.
The publicly stated position of the Russian government is, naturally, that there are “no plans” to disconnect the country from the Internet entirely; read that as you will.
Gnarr Slabdash (the N is silent)
That’s certainly happened zero times ever. It wasn’t the US attacking Iraq. It wasn’t the Russians in the Ukraine. It… oh you know there’s nowhere I’m going with this other than an endless list of bullshit.
Greet me as your liberator when I break through your front door, destroy your car, kill your dog, etc.
Asshats all around.
E
Can't help thinking of the GPL angle
It’s hardly a secret that the Russian Federation uses Linux and a lot of GPled software to function. To do that successfully relies on free interchange between all affected parties – a bug in some essential piece of software needs both its quota of eyes and its quota of bug fixes.
And that’s just the necessary details of managing the software. Preventing others from accessing such necessary fixes contravenes the principles of the GPL.
So Putin closes down the wider connections, and woe and behold, some show-stopper Linux bug turns up. The Russian Federation software folk don’t get to hear about it. The outside world fixes it and the world goes on. And the Russian Federation grinds to a halt.
Of course, that is assuming that the Russians can actually splinter their Net off from the world Net. They tried that in the Soviet days, but … it didn’t work.
Re: GPL
I am not a lawyer. Fortunately the GPLv2 and higher were written so lay people can understand them. To wit:
The whole point of the GPL is that it cannot be weaponized. Russia has the legal right to use whatever GPL licensed software they like. That’s literally (you know, like written in) in the license.
You (whomever you are) can say “But hey, Russia is bad so they shouldn’t get to use GPL licensed stuff” but… no, they do.
You can say “Ha, we’ll fix bugs and Russia won’t get those fixes” but… no… they will.
A better “question” would be “Hey, if we can’t weaponize the GPL, what CAN we do to prevent Russia from… um… being Russia.” We’ve gotten so used to Russia not being Russia that this “new” question is really not so new. There was that thing we called “The Cold War” and all that. We’re back to that.
We have TWO problems.
1. Russia is doing what Russia has always done.
2. Our leaders refuse to take action because “Oh hey, we don’t want to upset that Russian Guy.”
If we don’t stand up to the schoolyard bully…Well… Hitler… Trump… Czechoslovakia… Putin… and today’s bunch of weak morons – Macron, BJ, JB, and OS.
Ehud
P.S. I said “Hitler”, so Godwin.
