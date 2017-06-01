Netflix Admits It Doesn't Really Care About Net Neutrality Now That It's Big
So if you've been watching the Trump administration's attempt to kill net neutrality, you've probably noted that one-time net neutrality supporters Google and Netflix have been notably absent from the debate, leaving small companies and consumers outgunned and outspent in the attempt to protect the rules. If you're a regular Techdirt reader, you'll recall that despite still favoring a reputation as a consumer ally, Google hasn't really given much of a damn about protecting net neutrality since around 2010 or so. Its interest waned even further once the company launched its own ISP, Google Fiber.
Netflix's blooming disinterest in the subject has been a more recent affair. In a recent letter to shareholders, the company made it clear it believes that now it's an international video powerhouse, fighting for things like an open and healthy internet and level playing fields are no longer a priority:
"Weakening of US net neutrality laws, should that occur, is unlikely to materially affect our domestic margins or service quality because we are now popular enough with consumers to keep our relationships with ISPs stable."
And while some tried to argue that this was simply Netflix trying to calm nervous investors, it's becoming clear that Netflix's apathy goes quite a bit deeper. Speaking at a conference in California this week, CEO Reed Hastings stated that while net neutrality is still important, it's notably less important to the company now that it's a big freaking deal:
"It’s not narrowly important to us because we’re big enough to get the deals we want,” Hastings said. It was a candid admission: no matter what the FCC decides to do with Title II, Netflix isn’t worried about its ability to survive. Hastings says that Netflix is “weighing in against” changing the current rules, but that “it’s not our primary battle at this point” and “we don’t have a special vulnerability to it."
You might recall that Netflix was singing a very different tune a few years ago, when reports began to emerge that giant ISPs like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter were intentionally letting their interconnection points congest in order to kill settlement-free peering and extract additional, duplicative tolls from content and transit companies. The move resulted in a notable slowdown for Netflix subscribers, who were quick to blame Netflix for problems originating at the ISP (New York AG's recent lawsuit against Charter for slow speeds includes some internal e-mails supporting these allegations).
The FCC's 2015 net neutrality rules didn't specifically prohibit this kind of chicanery, but they did allow the FCC to investigate anti-competitive behavior on that front on a case-by-case basis. And lo and behold, the mere presence of the rules did appear to magically resolve many of these disputes. But Netflix also had the cash on hand necessary to pay large ISPs like Comcast for direct interconnection, an option smaller companies may not have had the luxury to do.
And of course that's just the thing: net neutrality may not matter to Netflix now that it's big enough to go toe to toe with companies like Verizon and Comcast, but it's still damn important for the Netflix of tomorrow -- companies that will be forced to do business over already uncompetitive broadband networks as an axe looms over nearly all meaningful consumer protections. Hastings' message to these emerging entrepreneurs? Basically to figure it out for themselves because Netflix "done got theirs":
"The Trump FCC is going to unwind the rules no matter what anybody says,” Hastings argues. He might believe that net neutrality is “important for society," but his company, Netflix, isn’t in trouble so it’s not going to get into the fight. “We had to carry the water when we were growing up and we were small," Hastings said. "Other companies have to be on that leading edge."
That's viciously shortsighted. Hastings is basically saying that keeping the internet healthy, level and open is no longer his problem. Granted there are several things driving this ignominious proclamation, including said interconnection deals and the fact that Netflix recently secured a deal with Comcast bringing Netflix to Comcast cable boxes. So in Hastings' mind, he's moved beyond net neutrality because his company was large and wealthy enough to pay for the luxury to temporarily resolve the threat. Problem solved!
But Hastings is dead wrong.
As we move to strip all oversight of the uncompetitive broadband sector, the door will be reopened to ISPs finding a litany of creative ways to abuse that lack of competition. That's going to get easier to do as cable providers grab a growing monopoly over fixed-line broadband, expand arbitrary and unnecessary usage caps, and use zero rating to drive users away from competing services. If Hastings thinks a viciously uncompetitive broadband sector with zero regulatory oversight ends well for anybody not named AT&T, Verizon, Comcast and Verizon -- he's fooling himself. As is anybody else sharing his sentiment.
Sure, Hastings was clear that Netflix will still technically support net neutrality, but only via the occasional tersely-worded press release from lobbying and policy vessels. But if consumers are looking for real help in defending net neutrality, it's abundantly clear they need to start looking elsewhere, because Netflix thinks it's above having to care about silly stuff like the internet fucking working properly.
"I have signed a very solid deal with the wolves, the other sheep though..."
It's a good thing that Netflix doesn't offer a service that has a tendency to use up significant amounts of data, especially if multiple people in the same household are using it...
I mean can you imagine how stupid the CEO would look down the line if it turned out that the ISP's which he seems to believe are just so friendly towards him used that fact to bargain for a more 'fair and balanced' deal to secure zero-rating for his service, or slammed his customers with hefty overage fees if Netflix was counted against the increasingly prevalent caps and simply using it for any significant amount was enough to cause people to go over those limits?
He's not just throwing any future companies that might compete with Netflix in the future to the wolves, he's setting up shop in their den, sure that they'll treat him fairly now that he's bigger than before.
If it wouldn't be a sign of things going very poorly for everyone I'd be quite tempted to hope that his indifferent and short-sighted 'Not our problem anymore' attitude came back to bite him hard.
Re:
As much as net neutrality detractors want this to say that Netflix loves it like Levitts, Hastings is playing the corporate bully and fueling that fire. Between the lines you can see that he is not a fan of what FCC is doing, but business is business and politics is business. By making it clear that others should fund the fight, he is also making a jab at the econo-political landscape, where he has given up the fight after seeing the same bad ideas reappear every year after the politicians have spoken to their big sponsors!
That seems very short sited from the company whose popularity is the main reason the ISP's are attacking net neutrality. Do they not realize that they are a cause of cable cutting, and to many ISPs that is a problem to be reversed by any means possible.
I win again...
I know you guys hate my ass, but I TOLD YOU SO!
Regulation is nothing but a friend to BIG business and an enemy to the common man and small business.
It has never been any other way, EVER! Sure, sometimes it sways from "fuck the little guy" to "sorry little guy" and back again, but it has always served the interest's of the Big Guy.
Netflix is now a Big Guy, and notice how they have changed? Kinda like how a bunch of tech companies yakked about their opposition to the bathroom bill debates? They are just mouth breathing shit they think will make their company look the best for the same reasons businesses were okay with racism in the past but now are not okay with.
It's just business and whatever they think will help business they will do. Including paying attention to or ignoring regulation or public opinion as they see fit.
Re: I win again...
I mean, sure, it'd be nice if that were going to happen, but it isn't. Ever.
So... here we are again with the rest of us talking about reality and you talking about a magical fantasy land where the US isn't a shitheap of horrifying cronyism and corruption.
I'm not sure where you think you're adding value to the conversation.
Re: Re: I win again...
Re: Re: Re: I win again...
Solution 1. Call everyone else an idiot for letting things get this far regardless of how much clout, influence or effect they had on the situation (or whether they're even an American citizen).
Solution 2. Refer to Solution 1.
Solution 3. Refer to Solution 2...
Re: Re: Re: Re: I win again...
O wait, I keep forgetting you want to take care of an have no responsibility.
You foolishly think it is harder to fight a Monopoly with ZERO government backing than a Monopoly BLESSED by government.
When you can get rid of your intellectual dissonance you will learn the solution to the problem on your own, you will not need me to tell you anything.
Re: I win again...
Except in all those other countries where this isn't an issue.
That's one of the most amusing things about your rants. You claim that regulation inevitably leads to this stuff. Yet, net neutrality is currently only a major issue in the US. Other countries, which usually have greater regulation, aren't having the conversation because they already have real ISP competition and rules in place to stop monopolistic abuse.
"They are just mouth breathing shit they think will make their company look the best for the same reasons businesses were okay with racism in the past but now are not okay with."
So, what are you saying? They should have kept their mouths shut and continued to support racist policies? Or are you saying it's wrong to support socially progressive policies if they're doing so merely to attract customers?
What specifically is wrong about companies supporting the issues that their customer base cares about?
"It's just business and whatever they think will help business they will do."
Yet, your only stated "solution" to the problem is to remove regulation and just let them do what they want. Brilliant.
Re: Re: I win again...
By the way, That woman is scaring me more that the terroriest that uses to justify the extension og government control over peoples lives.
Re: Re: Re: I win again...
Apples and oranges, though. Although they both involve ISPs tampering with traffic, there's a huge difference between government enforced filtering and corporate interference.
In terms of actual regulation, OFCOM's insistence on local loop unbundling has done wonders for competition, even if it's far from perfect still.
Agreed on May, though. She's proven completely untrustworthy and willing to make extremely short-sighted moves for any perceived short-term gain. An elected term for her would be disastrous.
Re: Re: Re: Re: I win again...
But hey you are entitled to your ignorance and stupidity. Europe is falling apart, and even after it is long dead you will still look back with a "fond eye".
You are a sycophant for your cause, you don't care if the world burns in pursuit of your ideals, so long as they are pursued, at any cost.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I win again...
This would be where you detail the problems, and your sources... Specifically how it relates to the ISP issue at hand.
"Just like how Greece looked good on the surface despite a festering boil growing underneath."
Only someone ignorant of the issues the EU have long had with Greece and the factors that eventually led to it being a problem would say such a thing. There was some severe opposition to it joining the Eurozone, for a start.
"You are a sycophant for your cause"
This should be fun... What exactly do you think my "cause" is?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I win again...
World news? I dunno, you don't read?
"Only someone ignorant of the issues the EU have long had with Greece and the factors that eventually led to it being a problem would say such a thing. There was some severe opposition to it joining the Eurozone, for a start."
And yet the result was what again? Using an exception to combat the general rule is always a losing statement. The end result of what happened is not to be ignored. This is your teams problem. You care about the "intentions" more than what the results are going to be. And because of that, you open the doors very wide for corruption and elements that destabilize everything.
"This should be fun... What exactly do you think my "cause" is?"
Your cause is globalism and multiculturalism. The cause that foolishly thinks a King can save them instead of getting off their duffs and working to save yourselves. You cannot accept responsibility for the leaders you voted in, you cannot accept responsibility for yourselves... you need someone to save you because you cannot save yourself.
Re: Re: Re: Re: I win again...
Not really, in both cases it is people in power saying they know what is best for the people, keeping their power and ability to control what information people can obtain. Also, in the US there is a high chance that politicians will call in favors so that they cn exert control over what is on the Internet.
Neither big business, or governments are comfortable, with the people self organizing, and doing things in a fashion where they cannot take their cut, or be sure that they get the taxes they think they should.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I win again...
That bears repeating over and over!
This is the crux of regulation and why free market principles must prevail.
Regulation is a pseudo cure for consumer responsibility. Consumers MUST care about the businesses they give money or they lose. Just like how we continue to let corrupt politicians stay in office in detriment to our government functionality.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I win again...
...and when they don't have the choice to exercise that decision?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: I win again...
Yes, really. One is a government enforcing censorship, the other is corporations colluding and abusing monopoly power. Completely different, even if some of the mechanisms are the same.
Re: I win again...
Re: I win again...
And regulation would have helped PREVENT or at least make 2008 crisis less spread and harmful for instance.
Start reading. Watch "Inside Job" just to have a glimpse of what the lack of proper regulations and the current widespread cronyism can do.
Re: Re: I win again...
there are still tons of regulations, go read them.
there is NO LACKING here in the least.
When you put your big boy shoes and use the English language properly people might be willing to pay attention to you, but as things are now. You are directly helping these companies you claim to hate by letting them dictate your narratives! You are an unwitting patsy of Big Business who "claim" to hate regulations when they actually LOVE IT!
There is NO deregulation going on, they are just being changed to benefit consumers less. I warned you fucking clowns a long time ago during the Obama admin that your sycophancy for "regulation" was going to bite you in the fucking ass, but you didn't listen and ignored history. And you still are not going to listen so bend the fuck over.
You helped to create these problems in your pursuits to prevent them! Because you REFUSE RESPONSIBILITY for the things you do. You cannot be saved by government, the best you can hope for is an illusion of choice or liberty JUST LIKE EUROPE! Where the police still murder people in cold blood, where the Press are being fucked over and told what they can and cannot report, and where YOU or I can be snuffed out and NO ONE WILL CARE!
Re: Re: Re: I win again...
It's useless to argue with someone willfully blind.
New gilded age
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: New gilded age
Re: Re: New gilded age
Individuals need to be willing to hit these companies where it hurts, their bottom line, in order to affect real change. Otherwise you're tacitly supporting and funding these abuses.
Re: Re: Re: New gilded age
Which is why we all need to cancel our accounts with all of the service providers for Internet access, telephone service, and cable/satellite television.
Re: Re: Re: Re: New gilded age
"But the public backlash will handle it!" you say. Yeah, just like public backlash has made Comcast improve their customer service greatly. Just like public backlash prevents ISPs from being generally assholes and overcharging and doing very questionable things. I would be worried if I were Netflix.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Netflix does a great job at providing a service people pay for. Comcast doesn't necessarily want the overhead of running a serious competitor. It may be more advantageous to run a mafia-style protection racket on Netflix, keeping Netflix's dominance while squeezing their profit margin relatively reasonably.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Re:
If the issue is big enough to cause a roccus when you see the way both Pai and the media are treating it, is the real question and ½ to 1 millin potential voters says it does seem so.
Re: Re:
So?
If they'd suddenly flipped to an anti-net neutrality stance I'd understand the outrage, but that's not the case here. Netflix has decided that it doesn't make sense for them to be on the front-lines any more, and that's their prerogative. It's not like people were donating funds to Netflix to fight for net neutrality; that's what the EFF is for.
Re: So?
"we are now popular enough with consumers to keep our relationships with ISPs stable"
*now* being the operative word. What happens in the future if that popularity is threatened? They seem safe now, but history is littered with the corpses of massive corporations who got complacent and failed to nip looming problems in the bud.
The second problem is that Netflix are in a position to do a lot of good, but are now saying "we've got ours, we'll let everyone else do the work now". As the poster child for how quickly disruptive innovation can change a market and how much that depends on a level playing field, it's a disappointing move (albeit understandable from a purely "let's keep the shareholders happy and not anger Trump kind of way").
"It's not like people were donating funds to Netflix to fight for net neutrality; that's what the EFF is for."
Some people may have been doing both - funding the EFF but also paying for Netflix over their competitors because of their openly pro-NN stance.
Apathy Threshold
It's capitalism's version of "I got mine".
