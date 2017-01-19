Netflix May Not Be Worried About The Looming Death Of Net Neutrality, But Startups Should Be God-Damned Terrified
With Trump's telecom advisors and the remaining FCC Commissioners making it abundantly clear that they intend to gut net neutrality rules and dismantle pretty much all of the FCC's consumer watchdog functions, there are more than a few worried companies, startups and consumers concerned that the net neutrality fight is about to get downright stupid. One of Trump's telecom advisors doesn't even think telecom monopolies are real, which should speak volumes about our looming vacation to dysfunction junction.
One company that's busy pretending it's not worried is Netflix, which penned a letter to the company's shareholders this week (pdf) insisting that it doesn't expect the death of net neutrality rules to materially impact the company's revenues:
Of course, that's easy to say when you're now the biggest pay TV provider in the United States, coming off one of your most successful quarters in history, while quickly expanding into hundreds of countries internationally. But what about the smaller, disruptive Netflix-like companies of tomorrow? They're about to face a future in which the government doesn't appear to give two flying shits about the wide variety of problems caused by AT&T, Comcast, Charter and Verizon's stranglehold over the broadband last mile. In fact, likely FCC boss Ajit Pai has made it repeatedly clear he does't even think any broadband competition issues exist.
Weakening of US net neutrality laws, should that occur, is unlikely to materially affect our domestic margins or service quality because we are now popular enough with consumers to keep our relationships with ISPs stable.
Clearly, smaller companies and startups won't have the size or lobbying muscle to defend themselves from ISP efforts to use this very real competitive logjam as a weapon against competing services (see: usage caps, overage fees, interconnection shenanigans, and whatever other "creative" efforts ISPs haven't even birthed yet to allow them to double dip). And Netflix appears to have forgotten that the mere presence of the FCC's rules prevented ISPs from attempting to extract significant, new interconnection fees at the network edge. So really, even companies the size of Netflix will have plenty to worry about.
Fortunately Netflix does indicate the company isn't entirely oblivious to the advantage it holds, and proceeds to acknowledge that yes, a healthy and functioning internet free of obnoxious gatekeepers is kind of important:
If you've spent even five seconds reading comments made by Marsha Blackburn and other Trump telecom advisors, you should realize there's a snowball's chance in hell of that happening. The most likely path forward begins with the incoming FCC simply refusing to enforce the net neutrality rules on the books. After that, you can be fairly certain (said as somebody that has watched this industry for two decades) that the GOP will be pushing a new Communications Act rewrite (or some other new stand-alone legislation) packed with breathless platitudes toward broadband expansion, jobs, and net neutrality.
However, strong net neutrality is important to support innovation and smaller firms. No one wants ISPs to decide what new and potentially disruptive services can operate over their networks, or to favor one service over another. We hope the new US administration and Congress will recognize that keeping the network neutral drives job growth and innovation.
In reality this legislation will have one, singular, unwavering focus: eliminating any and all government oversight of some of the least liked, and least competitive companies in any industry in America. Any network neutrality provisions in this looming legislation will be comically hollow, much like the promises surrounding job creation, innovation, and broadband competition. If Netflix execs truly think they're going to be immune from the repercussions of this shift back to letting AT&T, Comcast and Verizon dictate internet policy, they've got a lot of painful learning to do over the next few years.
The Cable Bundling of the Internet is looming
2017... the beginning of the end of US Internet Innovation...
Re: The Cable Bundling of the Internet is looming
Re: Re: The Cable Bundling of the Internet is looming
Re: Re: Re: The Cable Bundling of the Internet is looming
https://www.aclu.org/
https://www.eff.org/
https://www.freepress.net/
also you can set them as your charity on https://smile.amazon.com/
Cable Bundling of the Internet must never happen and we must not let them bring in a per-device fee.
Re: Re: The Cable Bundling of the Internet is looming
Re: The Cable Bundling of the Internet is looming
Everybody is overreacting - I make a prediction
But the Internet, and the Market, are tougher than they get credit for.
Since it seems the Trump administration is going to gut net neutrality, here's my prediction of what will happen:
1 - If telecom carriers don't give customers what they want (open access to data anywhere), that will create a huge business advantage to new carriers that do. Look for more entrants into the market as the traditional cartels limit choice.
2 - Internet Protocol is pretty flexible. If carriers limit choice, look for vastly popular traffic tunneling apps that route forbidden/surcharged traffic disguised as permitted traffic.
We'll get thru this just fine.
Re: Everybody is overreacting - I make a prediction
I fully support the absolute abolition of the FCC, but I have no illusion that the regulations that protect the incumbents will go the way of the dodo along with the limp wristed consumer protections the FCC has the rest of the clowns here at TD fooled with.
Quick... what is the difference between a Dem and Rep in regards to the FCC? The Rep is more honest about screwing the citizens over. I see no real or fundamental difference occurring with Ajit Pai, the fuckstick. He was there before Trump.
This "OMG the sky is falling" article is typical leftist religious diatribe that occurs any time they lose ground on a subject matter.
It sucks now, I doubt it will suck more later though I will not be surprised if it does suck more later, it will just "primarily" suck in different ways.
So the moral of the story is... suck left my friend... but never dare to suck right!
Re: Re: Everybody is overreacting - I make a prediction
Re: Re: Re: Everybody is overreacting - I make a prediction
We are proud of you sir OR ma'am OR it OR sirma'am OR ma'amsir OR whatever you need to be called by! Such a fine example of a liberal education!
Next time try, at least hard enough, to not make yourself into a complete and obvious hypocrite by your own response.
Re: Everybody is overreacting - I make a prediction
And how are we supposed to have new carriers when it's nigh-impossible for them to roll out the necessary infrastructure? Between laws limiting towns and counties from creating municipal alternatives to actively doing everything they can to not allow new carriers to have access to poles... There will be no new carriers.
Look at Google Fiber. It started off good, then the cartels through tantrums and did everything they could to halt roll out in new areas and make it as expensive as possible for Google. AND THEIR TACTICS WORKED.
Re: Everybody is overreacting - I make a prediction
The capital expenditure required to launch a new communication network is a massive, massive barrier to new entrants.
We've seen dozens and dozens try around the world. Success is an incredible rarity, and usually only happens where a big carrier from a neighboring country makes the investment, say Hutchison Whampoa (Hong Kong) into the UK (Three). In the USA, Tracfone is an MVNO owned by Mexico's America Movil. But even those only add competition in big cities where customers are plenty, and the CapEx/subscriber can be constrained.
Other new entrants, when moderately touching success, will get bought up by the incumbent to reduce the competition. For example, Wind Mobile in Canada bought by Shaw communications, or Mobilicity bought by Rogers. Do you think a Pai FCC or a Trump administration will block more or fewer merger requests?
Still other new entrants, like Virgin, are not actually new communications networks. They are MVNOs, or resellers of another carrier's network. They are subject to the whims of the underlying carrier, and the wholesale price they pay. They do not actually increase the supply of capacity, so don't have a strong effect on Supply/Demand equilibrium pricing.
Wireless saviors, like Monet Mobile, Earthlink, Muni Wifi and dozens more have all suffered a similar fate. They underestimated the costs of deploying blanket wireless coverage. The CapEx killed them.
Wired saviors, like Google Fiber are also hitting a CapEx wall. It's OK to run as a loss for Google in order to push the competition, and foster the concept of Gigabit Internet, but as a nationwide offering it's too costly to build. And incumbents keep throwing up roadblocks, like telephone pole mounting legal technicalities.
If you want to get wacky, you could look at low earth orbit satellite competition. But it turns out the time it takes to launch a full constellation means that the technology will always be 5 years behind, and the capex of a space-based solution is...astronomical. You can find these saviors are quite dead: Iridium, or Globalstar.
And Muni efforts are also squashed by lobbyists, as Karl mentioned.
So, after reading my screed with ACTUAL examples of companies that tried and failed, how does that leave your optimism about new entrants?
Re:
"Same Shit, different damn day!"
{carry on!}
If you think it's bad now...
With the current rules there was at least a possibility that a company blatantly screwing over their customers would get the FCC's attention and get a slap on the wrist, so they at least had to pretend to care about the customers and the rules in place.
With the rules gutted and the FCC not only defanged but filled to the brim with people that insist that the industry is super competitive and composed of companies that think of nothing more than how best to serve their customers they won't even need to pretend, and can focus entirely on 'How can we get the most money with the absolute least amount of work on our part?'
Maybe
Re: Maybe
Re:
Bamy and Drumpf are only different from each other in the respect that one is too hot and the other too cold. Opposite things but both harmful in their own special way!
I for one am finally hopeful
Re:
https://www.aclu.org/
https://www.eff.org/
https://www.freepress.net/
also you can set them as your charity on https://smile.amazon.com/
we must not let them turn the internet into Cable and turn sites into packages like aerinai is saying.
