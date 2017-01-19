HideNotice: Techdirt may be unreachable at times tonight between 9 & 11 PM PT due to datacenter maintenance.
Broadband

by Karl Bode

Thu, Jan 19th 2017 10:41am


Filed Under:
discrimination, donald trump, fcc, net neutrality, open internet, power, startups, throttling

Companies:
netflix



Netflix May Not Be Worried About The Looming Death Of Net Neutrality, But Startups Should Be God-Damned Terrified

from the what-broadband-competition-problem? dept

With Trump's telecom advisors and the remaining FCC Commissioners making it abundantly clear that they intend to gut net neutrality rules and dismantle pretty much all of the FCC's consumer watchdog functions, there are more than a few worried companies, startups and consumers concerned that the net neutrality fight is about to get downright stupid. One of Trump's telecom advisors doesn't even think telecom monopolies are real, which should speak volumes about our looming vacation to dysfunction junction.

One company that's busy pretending it's not worried is Netflix, which penned a letter to the company's shareholders this week (pdf) insisting that it doesn't expect the death of net neutrality rules to materially impact the company's revenues:

Weakening of US net neutrality laws, should that occur, is unlikely to materially affect our domestic margins or service quality because we are now popular enough with consumers to keep our relationships with ISPs stable.

Of course, that's easy to say when you're now the biggest pay TV provider in the United States, coming off one of your most successful quarters in history, while quickly expanding into hundreds of countries internationally. But what about the smaller, disruptive Netflix-like companies of tomorrow? They're about to face a future in which the government doesn't appear to give two flying shits about the wide variety of problems caused by AT&T, Comcast, Charter and Verizon's stranglehold over the broadband last mile. In fact, likely FCC boss Ajit Pai has made it repeatedly clear he does't even think any broadband competition issues exist.

Clearly, smaller companies and startups won't have the size or lobbying muscle to defend themselves from ISP efforts to use this very real competitive logjam as a weapon against competing services (see: usage caps, overage fees, interconnection shenanigans, and whatever other "creative" efforts ISPs haven't even birthed yet to allow them to double dip). And Netflix appears to have forgotten that the mere presence of the FCC's rules prevented ISPs from attempting to extract significant, new interconnection fees at the network edge. So really, even companies the size of Netflix will have plenty to worry about.

Fortunately Netflix does indicate the company isn't entirely oblivious to the advantage it holds, and proceeds to acknowledge that yes, a healthy and functioning internet free of obnoxious gatekeepers is kind of important:

However, strong net neutrality is important to support innovation and smaller firms. No one wants ISPs to decide what new and potentially disruptive services can operate over their networks, or to favor one service over another. We hope the new US administration and Congress will recognize that keeping the network neutral drives job growth and innovation.

If you've spent even five seconds reading comments made by Marsha Blackburn and other Trump telecom advisors, you should realize there's a snowball's chance in hell of that happening. The most likely path forward begins with the incoming FCC simply refusing to enforce the net neutrality rules on the books. After that, you can be fairly certain (said as somebody that has watched this industry for two decades) that the GOP will be pushing a new Communications Act rewrite (or some other new stand-alone legislation) packed with breathless platitudes toward broadband expansion, jobs, and net neutrality.

In reality this legislation will have one, singular, unwavering focus: eliminating any and all government oversight of some of the least liked, and least competitive companies in any industry in America. Any network neutrality provisions in this looming legislation will be comically hollow, much like the promises surrounding job creation, innovation, and broadband competition. If Netflix execs truly think they're going to be immune from the repercussions of this shift back to letting AT&T, Comcast and Verizon dictate internet policy, they've got a lot of painful learning to do over the next few years.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 19 Jan 2017 @ 10:55am

    The Cable Bundling of the Internet is looming

    Just can't wait until the ISPs start giving users the 'option' of buying packages for social networking, gaming, and movies... all with an internet cap a month. Plus don't forget the per-device fees. Want to use your own router? We can't have that... bc... viruses! Think of the children! They are doing it for your own benefit...

    2017... the beginning of the end of US Internet Innovation...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2017 @ 11:20am

      Re: The Cable Bundling of the Internet is looming

      And don't forget that those packages only include those services on the white list for that group. So, the "gaming package" only includes PSN, XBox Live, and Blizzard games. All other online games get throttled to oblivion unless you pay an extra $200 a month for the "ultimate level" that comes with an additional 100 cable TV channels.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Baron von Robber, 19 Jan 2017 @ 11:34am

        Re: Re: The Cable Bundling of the Internet is looming

        All 100 being 24/7/365 infomercials.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2017 @ 4:28pm

        Re: Re: The Cable Bundling of the Internet is looming

        that why we must stop them bringing in packages of any kind many dont want them, we must keep net neutrality and many are fighting to keep it

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2017 @ 4:26pm

      Re: The Cable Bundling of the Internet is looming

      that why we must fight to keep net neutrality and fight this, we must not let ISPs start giving users the 'option' of buying packages for anything, 2017 is not the beginning of the end of US Internet Innovation as long as we fight

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    OldMugwump (profile), 19 Jan 2017 @ 11:41am

    Everybody is overreacting - I make a prediction

    Net neutrality is a good thing as long as we have government-protected telcom cartels.

    But the Internet, and the Market, are tougher than they get credit for.

    Since it seems the Trump administration is going to gut net neutrality, here's my prediction of what will happen:

    1 - If telecom carriers don't give customers what they want (open access to data anywhere), that will create a huge business advantage to new carriers that do. Look for more entrants into the market as the traditional cartels limit choice.

    2 - Internet Protocol is pretty flexible. If carriers limit choice, look for vastly popular traffic tunneling apps that route forbidden/surcharged traffic disguised as permitted traffic.

    We'll get thru this just fine.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2017 @ 11:49am

      Re: Everybody is overreacting - I make a prediction

      Ahem.... you are likely mistaken.

      I fully support the absolute abolition of the FCC, but I have no illusion that the regulations that protect the incumbents will go the way of the dodo along with the limp wristed consumer protections the FCC has the rest of the clowns here at TD fooled with.

      Quick... what is the difference between a Dem and Rep in regards to the FCC? The Rep is more honest about screwing the citizens over. I see no real or fundamental difference occurring with Ajit Pai, the fuckstick. He was there before Trump.

      This "OMG the sky is falling" article is typical leftist religious diatribe that occurs any time they lose ground on a subject matter.

      It sucks now, I doubt it will suck more later though I will not be surprised if it does suck more later, it will just "primarily" suck in different ways.

      So the moral of the story is... suck left my friend... but never dare to suck right!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2017 @ 1:08pm

        Re: Re: Everybody is overreacting - I make a prediction

        Typical conservative claptrap. Got nothing to add so blame someone else.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2017 @ 1:22pm

          Re: Re: Re: Everybody is overreacting - I make a prediction

          yes... you totally added to the conversation. You added so much you only got two measly sentences out that accomplished about 1 line of space.

          We are proud of you sir OR ma'am OR it OR sirma'am OR ma'amsir OR whatever you need to be called by! Such a fine example of a liberal education!

          Next time try, at least hard enough, to not make yourself into a complete and obvious hypocrite by your own response.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      kallethen, 19 Jan 2017 @ 11:52am

      Re: Everybody is overreacting - I make a prediction

      1 - If telecom carriers don't give customers what they want (open access to data anywhere), that will create a huge business advantage to new carriers that do. Look for more entrants into the market as the traditional cartels limit choice.

      And how are we supposed to have new carriers when it's nigh-impossible for them to roll out the necessary infrastructure? Between laws limiting towns and counties from creating municipal alternatives to actively doing everything they can to not allow new carriers to have access to poles... There will be no new carriers.

      Look at Google Fiber. It started off good, then the cartels through tantrums and did everything they could to halt roll out in new areas and make it as expensive as possible for Google. AND THEIR TACTICS WORKED.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Derek Kerton (profile), 19 Jan 2017 @ 2:26pm

      Re: Everybody is overreacting - I make a prediction

      We will not have new carriers.

      The capital expenditure required to launch a new communication network is a massive, massive barrier to new entrants.

      We've seen dozens and dozens try around the world. Success is an incredible rarity, and usually only happens where a big carrier from a neighboring country makes the investment, say Hutchison Whampoa (Hong Kong) into the UK (Three). In the USA, Tracfone is an MVNO owned by Mexico's America Movil. But even those only add competition in big cities where customers are plenty, and the CapEx/subscriber can be constrained.

      Other new entrants, when moderately touching success, will get bought up by the incumbent to reduce the competition. For example, Wind Mobile in Canada bought by Shaw communications, or Mobilicity bought by Rogers. Do you think a Pai FCC or a Trump administration will block more or fewer merger requests?

      Still other new entrants, like Virgin, are not actually new communications networks. They are MVNOs, or resellers of another carrier's network. They are subject to the whims of the underlying carrier, and the wholesale price they pay. They do not actually increase the supply of capacity, so don't have a strong effect on Supply/Demand equilibrium pricing.

      Wireless saviors, like Monet Mobile, Earthlink, Muni Wifi and dozens more have all suffered a similar fate. They underestimated the costs of deploying blanket wireless coverage. The CapEx killed them.

      Wired saviors, like Google Fiber are also hitting a CapEx wall. It's OK to run as a loss for Google in order to push the competition, and foster the concept of Gigabit Internet, but as a nationwide offering it's too costly to build. And incumbents keep throwing up roadblocks, like telephone pole mounting legal technicalities.

      If you want to get wacky, you could look at low earth orbit satellite competition. But it turns out the time it takes to launch a full constellation means that the technology will always be 5 years behind, and the capex of a space-based solution is...astronomical. You can find these saviors are quite dead: Iridium, or Globalstar.

      And Muni efforts are also squashed by lobbyists, as Karl mentioned.

      So, after reading my screed with ACTUAL examples of companies that tried and failed, how does that leave your optimism about new entrants?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Jinxed (profile), 19 Jan 2017 @ 12:03pm

    I'm not sure what this article is trying to say, because smaller providers are already being screwed over by zero rating, which isn't going to be fixed by the time Wheeler leaves.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2017 @ 12:54pm

      Re:

      yea, article should have been titled...

      "Same Shit, different damn day!"

      {carry on!}

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 19 Jan 2017 @ 3:13pm

      If you think it's bad now...

      With the current rules there was at least a possibility that a company blatantly screwing over their customers would get the FCC's attention and get a slap on the wrist, so they at least had to pretend to care about the customers and the rules in place.

      With the rules gutted and the FCC not only defanged but filled to the brim with people that insist that the industry is super competitive and composed of companies that think of nothing more than how best to serve their customers they won't even need to pretend, and can focus entirely on 'How can we get the most money with the absolute least amount of work on our part?'

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Capt ICE Enforcer, 19 Jan 2017 @ 12:10pm

    Maybe

    Maybe, just maybe it is just for show, and those in the FCC and government will actually do their jobs and defend the consumer. After all, I remember having fears when Wheeler took office, and that man did a better than most job.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 19 Jan 2017 @ 3:18pm

      Re: Maybe

      The worry about Wheeler was due to him being from the industry he was now tasked with providing oversight for, raising issues of possible conflict of interest. That's notably different than the incoming people to the agency all but admitting flat out that they have no intention of being anything less than stanch supporters of the industry, and completely ignoring reality with such insane ideas as stating that there's no monopoly problem in the industry.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2017 @ 1:54pm

    What shud worry America the most is that it has been daft enough to vote into what is supposedly the most important position in the world, not just the country (save Chris Dodd etc from the entertainment industries!) a man who is going to screw the people out of as much as possible, as many rights as possible, as many freedoms as possible and as many privacies as possible, all while throwing as much money as possible to the already rich! Any government that bases itself on nothing but profit is a bad government and don't be fooled, it doesn't give a shit about the ordinary person, ever!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2017 @ 2:01pm

      Re:

      that's funny, i feel the same away about the Bamy Admin.

      Bamy and Drumpf are only different from each other in the respect that one is too hot and the other too cold. Opposite things but both harmful in their own special way!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2017 @ 3:26pm

    I for one am finally hopeful

    Sometimes it has to get worse before it can get better. I am the guy who believes that change in this area will never happen until the ISPs/carriers extend their greed to the point where it actually messes up most Americans' ability to afford it at all and messes up their TV. Then, without TV and internet, perhaps they can be bothered to get up off the couch and actually do something about it. For none of this is possible without the people voting all this in and being complicit in the whole thing, whether they care to recognize it or not.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2017 @ 3:36pm

    Well, startups better start up in places with good net neutrality laws. Then ignore the USA market.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2017 @ 4:37pm

    Hey if you want to help protect Net Neutrality you should support groups like ACLU and the Electronic Frontier Foundation and Free Press who are fighting to keep Net Neutrality.

    https://www.aclu.org/

    https://www.eff.org/

    https://www.freepress.net/

    also you can set them as your charity on https://smile.amazon.com/

    we must not let them turn the internet into Cable and turn sites into packages like aerinai is saying.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


