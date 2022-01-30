Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is That One Guy with a comment about the police and their hysterical messaging about the supposed on-the-job dangers of coming anywhere near fentanyl:

'Down with peanuts!' 'Sir, this is a peanut factory.' Cops claim being in the same room as a substance is dangerous to their health. Actual medical professionals say that that's not likely to say the least. Assuming the cops aren't just making shit up(something I'm sure they'd never do) it sounds like they're dealing with yet another medical miracle that only affects people in their profession, and just like you don't take a job working a peanut factory if you have an allergy to them it sounds like police work is a threat to their lives and they need to be let go or quit for their own sake.

In second place, we've got a double-winning comment that also takes first place on the funny side. It's Dan Neely with a comment about the assertion that Trump's social network, with its plans to heavily moderate content, isn't any different from the social networks its proponents complain about:

It is. Instead of trying to ban lies being spread by the Leopards Eating Peoples Faces party, this one prohibits complaining that your face got eaten by a leopard.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous comment about traffic tickets:

Curious Like asset forfeiture, I wonder how 'necessary for public safety' traffic tickets would be if the issuing agencies never saw a dime of that money?

Next, it's another anonymous comment about the encryption wars:

The anti-encryption arguments just boil down to "Everyone needs to leave a key under the doormat so cops can always get into your home to protect you"

Over on the funny side, we've already had our first place winner above, so it's on to second place with LACanuck and a comment about OAN's plea for fans to call AT&T and complain about the network being dumped from DirecTV:

In related news, AT&T announced that there were three additional calls in yesterday's log. That made up 0.000001% of AT&T's daily complaints.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with a comment from David about the silliness of Georgia's new "Common Carrier Non-Discrimination Act":

Car analogy (now don't start that again!) Roads are no longer common carriers but parades are.

Finally, it's another comment about the cops and fentanyl — and the impossibility of accidentally overdosing by skin exposure — from another anonymous commenter:

But did you take in to account how thin the skin is of an 'average' police officer"?.. It's like they don't even have skin, so touching something is as good as injecting it directly.

That's all for this week, folks!