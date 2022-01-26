Devin Nunes, CEO Of Trump's TRUTH Social, Confirms That 'Free Speech' Social Media Will Be HEAVILY Moderated
from the thank-you-section-230 dept
It's never been a secret that for all of the public claims about how Donald Trump's upcoming social network "TRUTH Social" will be for "free speech" that this was never actually the plan. We noted right up front that its terms of service appeared to be way more restrictive than all the competitors it was criticizing -- and even said it would be a violation of terms to "annoy" anyone working for the site. When Rep. Devin Nunes -- who has a long history of suing people for criticizing and mocking him (i.e., no friend of free speech) -- announced he was retiring from Congress to become CEO of Trump's social network, we noted that he'd be quick to ban people on the site.
And, so it's no surprise that Fox Business is reporting that the site will have "strict" content moderation tools in place, in order to make the site "family friendly."
Fox Business has learned that TMTG is partnering with Hive—a San Francisco-based Series D start-up that provides automated solutions through cloud-based artificial intelligence for understanding images, videos, and text content. Hive’s technology provides automated content moderation across video, image, text and audio.
"We want to be very family-friendly, we want this to be a very safe place, and we are focused on making sure any illegal content is not on the site," Nunes said in an exclusive interview with Fox Business.
"Hive has a great track record in this, and they have been good to work with," Nunes continued. "They are very helpful for our team and because of their experience, I think they’re helping to craft the right spot for us."
He added: "We want to be the most family-friendly site."
Hive is, indeed, pretty widely used by various social media platforms struggling to keep craziness in check -- including Parler and Chatroulette.
But, it's pretty incredible to see Nunes saying this without any self-awareness at all. Considering how much he has criticized Twitter, YouTube and other platforms for their moderation practices -- which were also very much based on the belief of making their platforms "family friendly" for users -- it's pretty ridiculous to pretend that TRUTH Social is somehow different.
Also, the reason that TRUTH Social can work with Hive and make these decisions about how to moderate their platform in a "family friendly" manner is because of Section 230 giving them the freedom to do so without liability -- the very law that Trump himself wanted repealed.
Of course, the real irony is that along with that article on Fox Business is a video clip of Maria Bartiromo, whining to GETTR CEO Jason Miller, about how terrible existing social media companies are because they "censor" content, and talking about how great it is that TRUTH Social will be different. She quotes Trump talking about this "new age of censorship." There seems to be no recognition at all that TRUTH Social will moderate just like every other site does -- and, in fact, this video is over an article saying exactly that. Even more ridiculous: the example that Baritromo uses of "censorship" from the big existing platforms... was not censorship at all. She posted a photo of a sunrise to Instagram, and listed upcoming guests as well as "topics" that they would be talking about, including "vaccines."
It appears this triggered an automated context system on Instagram that when someone tried to share the image, Instagram popped up a note that said "Make sure the information is reliable before sharing" and added a link to a CDC website with information about vaccines. That is not even remotely "censorship." Indeed, it's exactly the opposite. It is the quintessential "more information" -- the very thing that Baritromo, quoting Trump, seemed to suggest we need more of. But because it's about her photo, she claims its "censorship."
Perhaps just as laughable, in that interview, Miller claims "fact is, we're living in the worst period of political censorship in American history." That's absolute hogwash. The opposite is objectively true. Until recently the vast majority of Americans had nowhere to speak publicly about politics. Now they all have places they can speak. It's just that not everyone gets to speak on everyone else's property.
The whole thing is crazy, and it would be nice if Baritromo, Trump, Miller, and Nunes just out and out admitted the reality: they just don't like it when their own nonsense is moderated, and they want separate rules for themselves than for anyone else.
Filed Under: ai, content moderation, devin nunes, donald trump, family friendly, free speech, maria bartiromo, section 230
Companies: fox news, gettr, hive, instagram, tmtg, truth social, twitter
It is. Instead of trying to ban lies being spread by the Leopards Eating Peoples Faces party, this one prohibits complaining that your face got eaten by a leopard.
Re:
Where do cows fit into this policy?
Re: Re:
Those would be the ones getting their faces eaten.
Family Friendly
Who knew... neo-nazis, anti-semitism and advocating for the violent overthrow of democracy is considered family friendly. But God forbid, speaking about voting rights, critical race theory, police brutality, or women's reproductive rights... Now that there is treason and has no place on this platform!
Re: Family Friendly
The United States of America is a constitutional republic and not a democracy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Family Friendly
The USA is a democracy, just not a direct democracy. If someone doesn't understand the distinction they may offer up the same argument as you did. When people say that the USA is a democracy they mean that it is a representative democracy which is just another name for a constitutional republic.
TL;DR: Anyone saying that the US is not a democracy probably failed their civics class.
Re: Re: Re: Family Friendly
It's actually so-so since democracy implies some basically equal representation. Senators are two per state, however, no matter how many citizens. House Representatives have some correlation with population but are decided as first-through-the-gate in districts assigned by various state-dependent officials which allows a governing party to retain control even when the other party is somewhat shy of 75% of votes (basically, you give a bit less than 50% of the districts to the other party with near 100% of people voting for them, then you give yourself the other districts with a bit more than 50% of people voting for you and a bit less than 50% of people voting for the others).
And the "first through the gate" scheme pretty much converges to at most a two-party system which further removes representation. Other representative democratic countries tend to have coalition governments of several parties.
And the system of picking elector slates is formally not constitutionally democratic (though factually the states all have deferred this to voters) which was the basis of the "alternate elector slates" atrocity that the Trumpists ultimately failed to make either state legislators or Mike Pence run with.
So "constitutionally democratic" definitely is not really a slam dunk characterisation with the U.S.
Re: Re: Family Friendly
Hard to believe people who are old enough to be on the internet are still trotting out this obviously false talking point. It doesn't even work as a "well, ackshually" pedantic point.
It's just false.
I must once again remind people that preserving “family friendly” spaces was, in fact, one of the primary goals of enacting 47 U.S.C. § 230 into law, per the on-the-Congressional-record testimony of Republican lawmaker and 230 co-author Chris Cox.
I feel like DevinCow and Mom Nunes should make an appearance on the platform... if or when it is ever released. At least this time he wouldn't have to sue half the planet to find out who made THAT account!
Re:
Nah, because then he would have access to identifying information that he currently doesn't have.
On the other hand, if thousands of people signed up with accounts named DevinNunesCow he'd probably sue all of them.
Re: Re:
You mean do a Spartacus thing. “I am DevinNunesCow.”
Before Kolby shows up to defend this policy and try to say how wonderful it is, I have one thing to say. Fuck you Kolby and you couldn't be anymore wrong.
Gotta keep the cows out somehow.
Heavily Moderated > Heavily Censored
This was the original hope for the 1996 CDA, that obscenity and pornography will be moderated, especially since this is one of the more objective ways to moderate. Social media platforms, by contrast, have been criticized for their removal of content based upon political correctness. Perhaps the most objective standandard imaginable.
What content are you talking about, Koby? Be specific.
Re: Heavily Moderated > Heavily Censored
Ahhh yes - 'political correctness' being the newspeak term for 'acting like a douchebag.'
I for one, can't wait for all of the family-friendly banter that the mouth-breathers who use those sites will post. What I don't think any of you short-sighted morons are prepared for is who to blame when their politically incorrect speech gets shitcanned. I'd tell the rest of the herd to start looking for a scapegoat soon...
Re: Heavily Moderated > Heavily Censored
So, I guess this is you, Koby, admitting that it is wrong for social media businesses to remove users....
At this point, you obviously know that the "conservative voices" who are being kicked off social media, are being kicked off for very valid reasons, like being openly racists, being a nazi, being a homophobe, etc.
And since you constantly refuse to point to any specific instance of your "conservative voices" being censored, what you are actually referring to, are the numerous people who have been kicked off for being racists, nazis, etc.
And since being a racist, nazi, homophobe, etc, has become mainstream conservative Republican values, you are finally admitting that you are a racist, nazi, homophobic, xenophobic, bigoted asshole.
Thank you for finally clearing that up for all of us here and admitting who you really are!!!
Re: Heavily Moderated > Heavily Censored
Another one of your "conservative voices" has been banned Koby, and please tell me that it's because he is a conservative!!!
Oh no~! Now where will he be able to speak his mind, having been denied the use of YouTube~? Surely this is the worst kind of censorship~!
…so long as you ignore, y’know, his Twitter account and his Rumble account and his personal website and…
Re: Re: Heavily Moderated > Heavily Censored
This post might have been better, if you'd posted a limited tag, followed by the quote, rather than making the entire quote a link.
Re: Heavily Moderated > Heavily Bullshitted
Oh look Koby the coward deigns to show his face once again.
Looks like six more weeks of lies and bullshit!
Re: Re: Heavily Moderated > Heavily Censored
Mas usually takes a break whenever the obvious social media censorship is afoot, and covers different topics. He had to let things cool off for awhile, I get it. Back a few weeks ago, it was the Joe Rogan/Dr. Malone censorship, and the Project Veritas takedowns that were making headlines. Running a piece trying to argue against alternative platforms wouldn't have passed the giggle test with the general population, given the circumstances.
Re: Re: Re: Heavily Moderated > Heavily Censored
[Hallucinates events that have never happened in the real world]
Re: Heavily Moderated > Heavily Censored
Not all political speech is acceptable in polite company; indeed some of it should get a person on a watch list.
There you go. The conservative selective backlash against social media isn't about free speech, they're fine with censorship but they want toi be the ones doing it so right wingers can sidestep the rules while the letter of the laws they've written is applied to everyone else without mercy or any regard for it's intent.
It's telling that the right's big push to make alternative clones is limited to Twitter and Youtube, while Facebook, the complaints are purely performative. It seems like they're fine and dandy with the right wing bent of the people actually in charge of moderation decisions there, and their constant attacks on left wing news sources, promotion of grade a bullplop like the Daily Caller, Daily Wire and Brietbart, and blocking of any attempts to stop the site beingf a right wing radicalisation engine... Funny that.
Mooooooooo.
It used to be when you saw images of cows be censored you knew it had to be a flaw...
Of course it has to heavily moderated because The Donald gets upset so easily when people say mean things about him.
I can picture the following comment: Hello, my name is Devin and I am five years old and I think our president Trump is really good and he cares about everyone. My moommy helped me write this.
