Georgia Sees Florida & Texas Social Media Laws Go Down In 1st Amendment Flames And Decides... 'Hey, We Should Do That Too'
from the oh-knock-it-off dept
Having seen both Florida and Texas have their "you can't moderate!" social media laws tossed out as unconstitutional (wasting a ton of taxpayer money in the process) you might think that other state legislatures would maybe pump the brakes on trying the same thing. No such luck. There are efforts underway in a bunch of states to pass similarly unconstitutional laws, including Utah, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio (not to mention states like New York pushing in the opposite extreme of requiring moderation). The latest to enter the fray is Georgia with its Common Carrier Non-Discrimination Act, with an astounding 24 ignorant co-sponsors who apparently hate the 1st Amendment.
The law is dead on arrival for a wide variety of reasons, but as you might have guessed from the name seeks to just randomly declare social media (and only social media) as "common carriers" and saying they can't "discriminate" (and by "discriminate" they mean, "take down content from Nazis.") The "declarations" on this bill are nonsense disconnected from reality.
Each person in this state has a fundamental interest in the free exchange of ideas and information, including, but not limited to, the freedom of others to share and receive ideas and information, regardless of their religious, political, or social beliefs or affiliations;
Yes, free speech means that you can say whatever you want, but it does not allow you to commandeer other's property to do so. Because if it does, I'm demanding that the Georgia General Assembly read each day's Techdirt posts into the official record every day. Otherwise, according to these silly, silly legislators, I'm being censored for my views.
As the Supreme Court of the United States has recognized, large social media platforms are the 'modern public squares'
Neat attempt to elide the context of that statement, which was about the state banning people from social media, and not at all about the state forcing social media not to take down spam, trolls, and abuse.
In offering their services to all and providing a basic service to our economic, political, and social lives, social media platforms function as common carriers, are affected with a public interest, and are central public forums for public debate;
Social media platforms with the largest number of users are common carriers by virtue of their market dominance;
Except they don't. Common carrier is not just a magic phrase you get to say as you wave a magic wand. It requires that the service actually be a common carrier -- which means providing commodity-like, interchangeable services to transport goods or data from place a to place b. That's not what social media does.
Anyway, the key clause in the bill is the part that says that social media sites, now declared to be common carriers, are not allowed to take down any content based on their beliefs or political affiliation, among other things.
(a) A common carrier shall not censor or discriminate against a user, a user's expression, or a user's ability to receive the expression of another person based on:
(1) The viewpoint of the user or another person;
(2) The viewpoint represented in the user's expression or another person's expression;
(3) A user's geographic location in this state or any part of this state; or
(4) The actual or perceived race, color, ethnicity, religion, religious beliefs, political beliefs, political affiliation, national origin, sex, gender, sexual orientation, or disability of a user or another person or of a class of users or a class of other persons.
So, under this standard, you cannot ban anyone for being a Nazi ("political affiliation") or for calling for jihad ("religious beliefs"). So that's just great.
Perhaps someone should point out that under this law, no social media website could "ban critical race theory." It would also make it impossible for Trump's new social network, TRUTH Social, to live up to its promise to make its site "family friendly."
Anyway, as if to demonstrate how this bill is exceedingly performative, and not serious at all, it looks like someone (probably a telco lobbyist) pointed out that under this bill, if it applied to broadband providers would create net neutrality. But for nonsense reasons, Republican politicians have decided that net neutrality is evil -- even though broadband providers actually do fit the traditional classifications as a common carrier, so the bill explicitly says it does not apply to broadband ISPs:
'Social media platform' means an internet website or application that is open to the public, allows a user to create an account, and enables users to communicate with other users for the primary purpose of posting information, comments, messages, or images.
Such term does not include an:
(A) Internet service provider or provider of broadband services;
So, the things that are not common carriers are declared common carriers, and the things that are common carriers are declared not common carriers.
People of Georgia: stop electing ignorant buffoons.
At least it doesn't have a theme park exemption, I guess.
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Filed Under: 1st amendment, common carrier, content moderation, florida, georgia, texas
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Reminder: The First Amendment protects your rights to speak freely and associate with whomever you want. It doesn’t give you the right to make others listen. It doesn’t give you the right to make others give you access to an audience. And it doesn’t give you the right to make a personal soapbox out of private property you don’t own. Nobody is entitled to a platform or an audience at the expense of someone else.
A privately owned open-to-the-public service such as Twitter has no legal, moral, or ethical obligation to carry anyone’s speech. That remains a fact no matter what Georgia’s elected dumbasses (or the usual “moderation is censorship, actually” crowd around here) have to say about it. But if they want to go on the record as saying Twitter should be forced to host Klan propaganda…well, I hope someone points out how this law is saying exactly that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Car analogy (now don't start that again!)
Roads are no longer common carriers but parades are.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So... we can expect to see a Disney/Spectrum merger?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
After Amazon buys their own telco.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Non Interference
I remember numerous articles on Techdirt written back in the day regarding copyright, explaining that electronic signalling doesn't take away from others. Someone posting a message to social media does not take away from others' ability to communicate, no matter how much you disagree with the message.
Taking time from the statehouse to read into the record probably takes away from the availability of the forum, and would be an act of commandeering. Not so with social media. And moreover, it seems that the majority of calls to ban certain speech are non-recipients of the message. That's why if you were to read Techdirt aloud on the sidewalk outside the capitol, noone would be bothered at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Corollary: Taking away someone’s ability to communicate on a given social interaction network doesn’t take away their ability to communicate in general.
But hey, if you want to defend forcing Twitter to carry the speech of Nazis, white supremacists, and Nickelback stans, that’s your choice. At least have the testicular fortitude to stand behind it this time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Non Interference
When you and your mates gang up with the abusive comments to individuals, you can indeed drive them off of a platform. Besides which, the ability to publish what you want to say anywhere allows you to partakes in public discussion, and not ignoring you is a right that other people have. Forcing your way into all conversations abuses the right of people to ignore you, and or throw you out for being an abusive arsehole.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
People of Georgia: stop electing ignorant buffoons.
Like that's ever gonna happen <coughcough>Empty G
<drops mic>
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply