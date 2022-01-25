OAN Throws A Hissy Fit After Being Axed By AT&T, DirecTV
Last week, we noted how AT&T-owned DirecTV had decided to axe OAN, the conspiracy and fantasy channel, from its cable lineup. The decision came just three months or so after a blockbuster report showed that AT&T not only helped fund and set up the conspiracy theory spewing "news" outlet, but it came up with the idea. OAN has been notorious for spreading false claims ranging from non-existent election fraud to the false claim that COVID was developed in a North Carolina lab as part of a government plot.
Of course things have shifted dramatically for AT&T since OAN's creation several years ago. The company's $200 billion acquisitions of DirecTV and Time Warner flamed out spectacularly, forcing it to sell much of the assets to recoup its massive debt load as it backed away from its TV and video advertising ambitions and refocused on telecom. That included selling off DirecTV into a new joint venture with private equity firm TPG Capital, which now has a 30 percent stake.
So the recent decision to axe the channel from the DirecTV lineup likely had more to do with TPG Capital not wanting to be associated with the venture than AT&T (whose Dallas-based executives remain largely cozy with insurrectionists and right-wing conspiracy theorists). But the channel apparently thought attacking AT&T board members would be their best path forward, with channel hosts now asking viewers to "find dirt" on AT&T board member William Kennard:
"Besides begging OAN viewers to “blow up” AT&T’s phone lines with demands that they keep his channel, Ball also called on them to send them any salacious information about the conglomerate’s chairman.
“If you have any dirt on Mr. Kennard, I’d love to see it and put it on this program,” the Real America host exclaimed.
“You bring me concrete evidence of whatever it may be: cheating on his taxes, cheating on his wife, saying racial slurs against white people,” Ball added, unsubtly referencing the fact that Kennard is Black. “Whatever it may be. Find it for me. Bring it, and we will air it."
Granted there are plenty of executives and board members at AT&T that OAN could have singled out. But they chose Kennard not only because he was Black, but because he was a Democrat who was Federal Communications Commission chairman during the Clinton administration. That helps them portray the decision to axe them not as the justified decision of TPG Capital (which obviously wants nothing to do with the gibberish the channel engages in as it tries to salvage the struggling brand), but as an unfair partisan act of "censorship."
OAN is obviously panicked because while the channel is still carried on a few providers (like Verizon's FiOS TV), DirecTV made up the vast, vast majority of its outreach footprint, giving it perceived legitimacy as a "news" organization. Without a sugar daddy like AT&T propping up the organization with favorable carriage deals, the "news channel" is forced to heavily rely on the Internet for distribution, leaving it mired in a highly competitive scrum of conspiratorial influencers and other gibberish spewing Trump orbit hopefuls.
Thanks for validating the decision there OAN
Doing the equivalent of backhanding your boss in an attempt to keep your job, let's see how well that works out for them shall we?
Nothing says 'Dropping this channel was a long-overdue good idea and keeping it would be a horrible one no matter how many nujobs call in' quite like those running it making an open offer that if anyone wants to share 'dirt' on a black democrat member of the parent company that funded and created the channel they'll give it as much air time as they can manage as petty revenge.
Re: Thanks for validating the decision there OAN
Sort of the textbook meaning of toxic. Don't come near them or you'll come to regret it.
And, like with toxic relations, there is really only one way to sensibly proceed: cut your losses and cut your ties. Everything else means more damage down the road.
I got a few bottles of milk and some blankies here for OANN, seeing as how they want to act like a bunch of whiny little babies.
Re:
I think they more need a little spanking and being told to go sit in the corner after their temper tantrum.
"Besides begging OAN viewers to “blow up” AT&T’s phone lines with demands that they keep his channel, Ball also called on them to send them any salacious information about the conglomerate’s chairman."
I'm no legal expert, but isn't soliciting blackmail information some kind of crime? At the very least it would surely ensure that any subsequent backtracking on the deal would be open to close investigation in case such blackmail had taken place?
I can't imagine that TPG would be swayed in its decision even if the blackmail were successful and that probably reduces any power AT&T execs would have directly, but it takes a certain type of stupidity to say "I will publicly announce my intention to commit crimes in order to reverse a decision", even if they were going after the person who made the decision.
Even Trump’s various cronies didn’t talk publicly about their unethical, immoral, and (probably) illegal plans to stop the election certification and strike down American democracy. OANN is, as an entity, provably dumber than literal seditionist traitors.
Re:
It's certainly reprehensible and serves as another great reason to ditch them as soon as legally possible but I don't think it raises to the level of blackmail as the stated goal isn't to threaten to release the information unless AT&T/DirectTV changes their minds but to release it regardless as petty revenge.
Re: Re:
True, though the request for such information always implies a blackmail threat until such time as it's actually released (after all, blackmail is simply saying "give me what I want or I will release this"). Again, not being a legal expert I'm not sure, but I'd be wary of the idea that blackmail isn't going to be assumed even if you're going for the petty revenge angle, especially as it's your stated intention to reverse a business decision (how many execs are going to do this for you after you're publicly embarrassed them?).
I suppose that any actual crime would depend on this aspect and a question what the information was and how it was gathered (i.e. if it was already publicly known information or something compiled for the requested purpose). But, it's not a good look.
Re: Re: Re:
It wouldn't surprise me if soliciting that sort of information for the express purpose of trying to destroy someone's reputation runs afoul of some law, and as for blackmail after their little outburst if they are stupid enough to go down that road(and I wouldn't put it past them) having made a public declaration like they did the case would likely write itself.
Whatever the case though it is very much not a good look, no, though I imagine it's not likely to change any minds as those that follow the channel will just cheer on their attempts to stick it to the libs and those that don't care for it aren't likely to have their opinion of the channel lowered from this stunt, with funnily enough the only group likely to actually be impacted by this are the very companies they're trying to pressure to keep the channel, as backing down after this would look real bad for AT&T/DirecTV.
Seems more like extortion than blackmail to me, but what do I know—my law knowledge mainly comes from Jack McCoy. 😄
"...begging OAN viewers to “blow up” AT&T’s phone lines..."
In related news, AT&T announced that there were three additional calls in yesterday's log. That made up 0.000001% of AT&T's daily complaints.
Why does OAN care?
They keep picking on the "main stream media", isn't ATT, etal. part of what they are against?
Pretty much every TV sold today is a "smart" TV, why don't they throw all their eggs into direct streaming and encourage people to dump traditional media distribution entirely?
Because that wouldn’t give them the certainty of both a lucrative (enough) contract with a major media operation like DirecTV and the potential reach of said conglomerate’s satellite TV offering. From what I understand, the DirecTV deal was the primary tentpole of the OANN circus—and since that deal will be breaking down soon, OANN may soon lack the funding necessary to stay on the air.
I believe they could find more than a few people willing to pay for an OANN subscription. But I don’t believe they could find enough to keep the network running on their own. OANN higher-ups know the end of the DirecTV deal is likely the end of OANN—and they’re doing this extortionist bullshit to at least delay the inevitable.
Re: Why does OAN care?
It's about the reach, ease of access, and prestige. If people have to come to them rather than having their channel part of a package and something you can stumble upon then the number of people who will bother is going to be a lot smaller, and by going it on their own they lose the reputation of being on a major network and become just another group of people with an online show that they threw together.
Hey restless94110: tell your boys at OAN to go to Parler. Or is that suddenly magically not good enough for your Trumpfuckers anymore?
'Cancel culture is bad! Businesses should be free to do anything they choose for profit! Also a business chose not to give us free money because of the things we've said and done, send us all the gossip you can about a board member so we can weaponise it and cancel them!'
Right wing consistency in action, folks.
They could always join Trump at his Fake News Network...I mean Trump Media.
"find dirt"
Slimy organization responds slimily, attacking its own parent. If it wasn't for good innocent people being influenced by all this crap revolving around the big orange turd, this would be hilarious.
