Texas Regulators Learned Nothing From February's Carnage, Prepare To Repeat The Cycle
from the whoops-you-froze-to-death-surcharge dept
Texas consumers recently learned the hard way that regulatory capture can prove to be fatal. Texas energy companies (and the regulators and lawmakers who love them) ignored a decade-plus of warnings that they needed to harden their utility infrastructure in the face of climate change. As a result, we're still measuring the casualties. Not only did 700 Texans die after they lost power during a brutal cold snap last February, but a new report by ProPublica found that an additional 1,400 Texans were hospitalized, and at least 7 died.
A joint investigation by ProPublica, NBC, and The Texas Tribune found that lax regulatory oversight (aside from, yes, poor human decision making) was a primary reason people keep dying from something so avoidable as carbon monoxide poisoning:
"regulations that would force companies to reduce generators’ carbon monoxide emissions and make the machines safer have been stymied under a statutory process that empowers manufacturers to regulate themselves."
If you squint and tilt your head just right, you may be able to detect a common theme across countless U.S. business sectors (also see: telecom, banking, insurance, energy), where letting giant companies monitor themselves doesn't always work out so great.
You would have thought Texas regulators and energy companies learned something from the experience of February, but you'd be wrong. Texas state lawmakers did pass a law urging Texas utilities to maybe someday think about hardening their infrastructure for increasing colder weather, but they included loopholes that excluded a systemic cornerstone: natural gas companies. Then mysteriously forgot they included those loopholes (which likely means gas industry lawyers wrote the law and the lawmakers they throw campaign contributions at failed to read it, which happens much more than you'd think).
Some companies have wisely updated their infrastructure and symptoms, but they have been warning local reporters they're in the minority, and Texas regulators and lawmakers still aren't taking the problem seriously. Especially when it comes to protecting the reliable flow of natural gas across the state, and tracking upgrades with any consistency:
"energy experts say Texas’ grid remains vulnerable, largely because newly written regulations allowed too much wiggle room for companies to avoid weatherization improvements that can take months or years. More than nine months after February’s storm — which could exceed Hurricane Harvey as the costliest natural disaster in state history — a lack of data from regulators and industry groups makes it impossible to know how many power and gas facilities are properly weatherized."
The Texas natural gas industry did find the time to implement a new $3.4 billion surcharge (with the blessing of state regulators) on Texas consumers' energy bills. So instead of forcing the Texas gas industry to update it's systems to avoid more fatalities, they passed bills that intentionally exempted them from such requirements. Then greenlit steep new surcharges that made consumers pay for the sector's incompetence. All while denying that the underlying reason (climate change caused by pollution) this is even happening in the first place. Great.
As a long term Texan, I can tell you, we had that cold and worse in the past, and never even had a brownout. This is a direct result of trying to 'green up' the grid. When we were on coal, and natural gas, our grid would take whatever mother nature threw at it. Now not so much.
Re:
If that is the case, why were so many news stories about gas equipment freezing up?
Re: Re:
Well, I don't know what to tell you, except that it used to work before they screwed with it. I remember getting a foot of ice not that long ago, people were ice skating across neighborhoods it was cold, damn cold, my well froze up for 3 days, never lost power for a second, in fact we used the electric to finally get the well back.
The pipelines and the wellheads froze due to the cold which meant that gas powered generation failed. The weaknesses have been known for 10 fucking years. It seems your memory is failing since have entirely forgotten the Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011 and the rolling blackouts that where due to the exact same reasons. ERCOT and the electrical companies have done nothing since then even though it has been pointed out again and again that what happened in 2011 will happen again.
So no, the blackout had nothing to do at all with green energy and everything to do with greed and stupidity.
Re:
That's a weird thing to lie about in front of a bunch of people who know how to use search engines.
A Guide to the 2011 Texas Blackouts
Re:
And why were people using those things to heat their homes?
At this point I think the only feasible response is "Then let them freeze.". It's become abundantly clear that the power companies in Texas won't do anything to prevent the problem, the politicians won't do anything to force actions to prevent the problem, and the voters won't replace the politicians who fail to act. All anyone with sense can do in that situation is not move to Texas, or get out of Texas if you're already there.
Re:
Georgia is in the middle of sabotaging its election process so that Democrats can never win again. Texas has nonstop sabotaged and gerrymandered in the same way. If there’s an infrastructure disaster in Georgia that has a chance of repeating again, are you gonna tell the large number of voters (including the black activists that worked their asses off to get people out to vote in ways that help tilt Georgia in favor of Biden) that they can either leave or deserve to suffer? Suffer like the black and latino and LGBTQ+ voters in Democratic strongholds in Texas?
Re: Re:
Also, importantly to add: Texas didn’t have have a major election in 2021. Ballot measures and one or two votes for people, yes, but we weren’t able to vote to change our politicians in any big way this year because that’s in 2022.
Green
"Texas consumers recently learned the hard way that regulatory capture can prove to be fatal."
Yes, the capture by the green and climate warming hoax groups certainly did prove fatal. Convincing a state that it will never be cold again so shut down your fossil fuel plants? Fatal. Wind turbines don't turn in the snowy winter with low breezes. Solar cells don't function when covered with snow.
Texas got captured buy this dangerous evangelists and people died. Has Texas learned anything from that? This article would imply that they have not.
Re: Green
You have fallen for the lies of the supporters of the fossil fuel industry, who were trying to deflect the blame for the failure of the gas delivery systems. A gas powered generator is useless when there is no gas flowing in the pipes.
'We did nothing and we're all out of ideas.'
So long as it's just the peons freezing to death and not anyone 'important' I don't see anything changing sadly, why bother risking political 'donations' on a maybe/probably a freeze will hit if it will almost certainly cost you those 'donations'?
