The Latest Version Of Congress's Anti-Algorithm Bill Is Based On Two Separate Debunked Myths & A Misunderstanding Of How Things Work
It's kind of crazy how many regulatory proposals we see appear to be based on myths and moral panics. The latest, just introduced is the House version of the Filter Bubble Transparency Act, which is the companion bill to the Senate bill of the same name. Both bills are "bipartisan," which makes it worse, not better. The Senate version was introduced by Senator John Thune, and co-sponsored by a bevy of anti-tech grandstanding Senators: Richard Blumenthal, Jerry Moran, Marsha Blackburn, Brian Schatz, and Mark Warner. The House version was introduced by Ken Buck, and co-sponsored by David Cicilline, Lori Trahan, and Burgess Owens.
While some of the reporting on this suggests that the bill "targets" algorithms, it only does so in the stupidest, most ridiculous ways. The bill is poorly drafted, poorly thought out, and exposes an incredible amount of ignorance about how any of this works. It doesn't target all algorithms -- and explicitly exempts search based on direct keywords, or algorithms that try to "protect the children." Instead, it has a weird attack on what it calls "opaque algorithms." The definition itself is a bit opaque:
The term "opaque algorithm" means an algorithmic ranking system that determines the order or manner that information is furnished to a user on a covered internet platform based, in whole or part, on user-specific data that was no expressly provided by the user to the platform for such purpose.
The fact that it then immediately includes an exemption for "age-appropriate content filters" only hints at some of the problems with this bill -- which starts with the fact that there are all sorts of reasons why algorithms recommending things to you based on more information than you provide directly might be kinda useful. For example, a straightforward reading of this bill would mean that no site can automatically determine you're visiting with a mobile device and format the page accordingly. After all, that's an algorithmic system that uses information not expressly provided by the user in order to present information to you ranked in a different way (for example, moving ads to a different spot). What's more, "inferences about the user's connected device" are explicitly excluded from being used even if they are based on data expressly provided by the user — so even allowing a user to set a preference for their device type, and serve optimized pages based on that preference, would appear to still count as an "opaque algorithm" under the bill's definitions. You could argue that a mobile-optimized page is not necessarily a "ranking" system, except the bill defines "algorithmic ranking system" as "a computational process ... used to determine the order or manner that a set of information is provided to a user." At the very least, there are enough arguments either way that someone will sue over it.
Similarly, lots of media websites offer you a certain number of free articles before you hit their register or paywall -- and again, that's based on information not expressly provided by the user -- meaning that such a practice might be in trouble (which will be fun to watch when media orgs who use those kinds of paywall tricks but are cheering this on as an "anti-big-tech" measure discover what they're really supporting).
The point here is that lots of algorithm/ranking systems that work based on information not expressly provided by the user are actually doing important things that would be missed if they suddenly couldn't be done any more.
And, even if the bill were clarified in a bill-of-attainder fashion to make it clear it only applies to social media news feeds, it still won't do much good. Both Facebook and Twitter already let you set up a chronological feed if you want it. But, more to the point, the very rationale behind this bill makes no sense and is not based in reality.
Cicilline's quote about the bill demonstrates just how ignorant he is of how all of this stuff actually works:
"Facebook and other dominant platforms manipulate their users through opaque algorithms that prioritize growth and profit over everything else. And due to these platforms’ monopoly power and dominance, users are stuck with few alternatives to this exploitative business model, whether it is in their social media feed, on paid advertisements, or in their search results."
Except... as already noted, you can already turn off the algorithmic feed in Facebook, and as the Facebook Papers just showed, when Facebook experimented with turning off the algorithmic rankings in its newsfeed it actually made the company more money, not less.
Also, the name of the bill is based on the idea of "filter bubbles" and many of the co-sponsors of the bill claim that these websites are purposefully driving people deeper into these "filter bubbles." However, as we again just recently discussed, new research shows that social media tends to expose people to a wider set of ideas and viewpoints, rather than more narrowly constraining them. In fact, they're much more likely to face a "filter bubble" in their local community than by being exposed to the wider world through the internet and social media.
So, in the end, we have a well-hyped bill based on the (false) idea of filter bubbles and the (false) idea of algorithms only serving corporate profit, which would require websites to give users a chance to turn off an algorithm -- which they already allow, and which would effectively kill off other useful tools like mobile optimization. It seems like the only purpose this legislation actually serves to accomplish is to let these politicians stand up in front of the news media and claim they're "taking on big tech!" and smile disingenuously.
The One Positive
At least it doesn’t affect Section 230. And that’s about it.
Re: The One Positive
Right up until somebody attempts to moderate based on information that wasn't "expressly provided by the user to the platform for such purpose." At which point the courts will have to decide whether the protections for moderation under 230 overide the prohibitions on algorithms under this law.
Youtube's video recommendations are a form of moderation under 230, and would also fall under this. I could see arguments against the methods Tumblr, Pinterest or Reddit have used to hide certain information from internal searches and recommendations.
"Facebook and other dominant platforms manipulate their users through opaque algorithms that prioritize growth and profit over everything else. And due to these platforms’ monopoly power and dominance, users are stuck with few alternatives to this exploitative business model, whether it is in their social media feed, on paid advertisements, or in their search results."
Its almost as if they are describing the phone/cable companies.
Also, isn't that the capitalist way/mantra... profit by any means.
Re:
But they wouldn't dare address the monopolies inherent with the telecoms. It would be like corporations addressing the "labor shortage" with higher wages. It's a third rail. That's how you know all of this is performative grandstanding bullshit.
Are they "taking on big tech" or are they out to destroy a few big Internet companies.
So, how are search engine results going to work? With the results page have to be in alphabetical order based on the page title, like a phonebook? Will phone book tropes like "AAAAA1 Locksmithing" become search engine tropes, with each page fighting to have more As in the title?
This stupid bill is utterly infeasible, and completely unconstitutional. Neither of which stops right wingers, but that there is support by any dems is, perhaps, even more appalling.
Re:
Re: Re:
Useful search engines also use some form of opaque page ranking to order search results
Re: Re:
The issue isn't the keywords but the sorting of results for "relevance", which is the thing that makes Google so useful. You want the "best results" (which google uses an very complex algorithm that is not alphabetical) on page one. And google even searches for similar words to your search term, as well as spelling corrections and all sorts of other things that aren't part of the ridiculous "exemption". The bill would make search engines utterly un-usable because it is algorithms that make the search results useful.
Re: Re: Re:
"The issue isn't the keywords but the sorting of results for "relevance", which is the thing that makes Google so useful."
QFT. I sometimes have Bing set as a default search engine because I get MS reward points, which is useful while I'm in the XBox ecosystem. But, so many times i have to switch to Google to get something useful because the results that come from Bing are frankly shit. I find this with all sorts of issues, ranging from looking up error messages in my day job to searching for a specific movie. I would never use them if it wasn't for the "free money" , and even then I turn it off occasionally.
If Bing can't compete when literally paying people to use them, I don't see why forcing other services to stop being useful will help anyone, especially since the main reason why Google found their success to begin with was because they were useful. Although, I have found that Bing tends to direct to useless right-wing blogs when searching for political detail more than actual verifiable sources, so maybe that's the reason.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Oh, you're still here?
Shame about you failing out of summer school.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I believe you are in error. That's PaulT, not Koby.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Whoops, I only put in about a Koby and a half worth of effort into that post.
Apologies.
Re: Re: Re:
All of these would seem to qualify as what the bill calls an "input-transparent algorithm", as none of the criteria you just listed involve the use of user-specific data.
You can still do a Google search even if you're not logged into a Google account, you know.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Seem" being the operative aspect. To varying degrees you are given custom results, including based on your geolocation.
Re: Re:
The problem is - define "based on direct keywords". Are they allowed to take into account things personally identifying such as location, or are they going to be forced to ignore your location since that's something personally identifiable? The difference is in the wording of the ruling, and we all know they don't necessarily make sense in terms of the intended target.
Re: Re: Re:
Every modern browser will ask the user for permission to provide location data if a web page attempts to access it.
That would seem to cover the opt-in requirement, and seems preferable to drawing inferences based on your IP address anyway.
What about Section 3?
If I am reading it right, the main legal obligations would arise from Section 3 which require the platform to give the use the option to not use the "opaque algorithm." Someone explain to me why that doesn't remediate most of the problems explained in Mike's post. Let users have a one-time option to select "transparent algorithm" ranking and, if they select that, show them something simple, e.g., time-stamp ranked. As has been explained here many times, any user trying that choice will quickly be buried in garbage and any user with a functioning brain will revert to choosing a more sane algorithm even if it is "opaque."
In fact, might one build on this concept, letting platforms offer users a choice of ranking algorithms? A user could select time-stamped, "don't show me anything from Josh Hawley," "don't show me anything from the category of _____," "PG13," etc. etc.
Re: What about Section 3?
It gives rise to a cause for a law suite on the grounds that the algorithm is opaque because it did not return the results the user expected, or returns results the user did not want.
Also, a time ranking is all too easy to game by posting the same spam at frequent intervals to keep it high in the time rankings. Lists of keywords with links to a dodgy site will soon dominate time rankings.
Re: What about Section 3?
The opaque algorithm classification seems to target algorithms that produce different results for different people. For example, if a user of a search engine searches for "Josh Hawley", and the user is evaluated to be a Republican, then it might return results such as "Josh Hawley's greatest liberal smackdowns", while another user believed to be a Democrat might receive results along the lines of "Josh Hawley's stupidest comments ever".
So a possible solution might be along similar lines to yours, which would look like an advanced search with many fields, except those fields are about the user and pre-populated, and could be manually changed. Of course, this might freak out users as to what kind of information is being collected on them, but I say that's a good thing. Inform the users, and If a site is getting creepy with the information they're gathering, then folks will react accordingly.
Re: Re: What about Section 3?
"The opaque algorithm classification seems to target algorithms that produce different results for different people"
Yes, that's how algorithms work. If I'm looking for a decent sushi restaurant near me, I don't want to see what's near you since we most likely live a long way from each other.
"For example, if a user of a search engine searches for "Josh Hawley", and the user is evaluated to be a Republican, then it might return results such as "Josh Hawley's greatest liberal smackdowns", while another user believed to be a Democrat might receive results along the lines of "Josh Hawley's stupidest comments ever"."
...and if someone's basing their political opinion on the results of a Google search, that might be their problem no matter what comes up. Meanwhile, the actual news about this person seems to be his insecure masculinity, which can presented devoid of political spin and people on either side will probably reach their own conclusions regardless of Google results.
If you have. a problem with Hawley being called stupid, the problem may not be how Google is filtering the results when people are searching to see who this asshole is...
"o a possible solution might be along similar lines to yours, which would look like an advanced search with many fields, except those fields are about the user and pre-populated, and could be manually changed."
Like the ones that already exist, or do you need an AI to filter them further to protect you?
"Inform the users, and If a site is getting creepy with the information they're gathering, then folks will react accordingly."
Which is why Facebook and Google failed in the marketplace since everyone knows these things about them. Wait...
Re: Re: Re: What about Section 3?
I'm not sure that everyone realizes that, or the degree to which it's happening. I suspect that there is now a desire to know, and control it. If I search for restaurants in San Francisco, and it auto populates "showing restaurants near 2300 Irving Avenue in San Francisco", now I can know that the search engine is tracking my workplace location to deliver results. But the marketing rabbit hole doesn't stop there.
I don't have a problem with people being called names. Rather, folks suspect that the results are being manipulated depending on who you are. Pull aside the curtain. Let them see. And let them search based on other assumptions about the user, if the user desires. But that, of course, would be a marketing nightmare.
The existing fields are for the subject that the user wants to find. The fields that I want to see are the ones that the search engine believes describe the user.
People are addicted to the service, but are horrified by the data collection that has been added to the product.
Re: Re: Re: Re: What about Section 3?
Hey Koby,
Why don't you tell us about that time you thought Facebook could use section 230 as means to dismiss a lawsuit against Facebook's own speech?
So, maybe your opinions are based off the fact that you know jack shit about social media / search / moderation / algorithms / §230 / etc. and your opinions should be discarded as garbage. And you usually prove that point yourself almost daily here.
Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt.
Re: What about Section 3?
First off, liability does actually come from the section of the law that details liability. You wouldn't expect liability to flow directly from the title (section 1) or the definitions (section 2). But section 2, definitions, is the important section because you can't interpret section 3 without understanding the terms as defined in section two.
So, as far as remediating Mike's concerns, for one, nothing about that clause addresses issues with say facebook.com determining without your input that you are on a phone and format the page properly, or have the page remember that you are on mobile based on your last visit, or indeed remember what answers you have provided to any sorting choices from page to page, let alone visit to visit. The website, on a plain reading of the bill, can not ever save any choices you have previously made. As the article stated:
Section 2(4)(C)(iv) details this concern, (can't copy paste from the actual text, is page 5, line 16 in the reader above). Data provided expressly by the user does not include any inferences about the device being used, even if based on preferences provided expressly by the user as allowed in section 2(4)(C)(i).
Mike's issues seem to be less about the specific provisions than the broad ambiguous provisions that will lead to significant uncertainty regarding when liability will apply. It is clear the author of the bill doesn't understand the options Facebook already provides, and the definitions portion is a word salad that is low on clarity and high on undermining the purpose of the bill.
I already want to nuke the cookie permission popup from orbit. Every. Single. Time. I visit a website my content is visually blocked by a dumb popup I've answered every time. Now, on every page i visit for news, my email, social media, shopping, and media streaming I also have to tell everyone of them to what sorting algorithm I want to use? And I can never delete my cache in a desperate attempt to keep those settings in place?
I understand you think passing bad laws and cramming our courts with spurious lawsuits to explore the boundaries of a law that really wasn't necessary and doesn't really do anything is a positive, but the rest of us prefer bills which actually serve to address the concerns they have.
Re: Re: What about Section 3?
My comment did not, as you rightly point out, address the point raised by Mike about mobile vs. desktop screen formatting. Some version of the ideas mentioned by Koby could address that or the initial screen could just make the user select "Mobile or Desktop?" and then "Opaque or XXX Ranking?" I haven't programmed for a long time and I'm sure someone could come up with something more elegant.
I'll pass on responding this poster's final paragraph as I am a fan of civil discourse.
in other words, the daft fuckers still haven't managed to get any brains! and we're letting them run the country!
Re:
Yet, them merely being daft and not just ideologically opposed to reality is an improvement...
What a vague struck down law lol
The main confusions
The main confusions in this bill appear to be
Attempting to regulate what a class of algorithms does by limiting its access to automatically collected data.
No clean definition of ranking, the regulated object.
Automatic collection of information equated to lack of transparency
also equated to lack of user buy-in or consent
There must be more, but that's enough to demonstrate the main point of the post, that this is an extremely confused law. That's even before you get to the sensible points that automatic data collection can be a wonderful convenience and that the automatic collection bears no logical connection to the goals of the algorithm, good bad or indifferent, other than making them easier to attain.
This really
Sounds like an attack on Google vs Bing. google vs Any other major search engine that cant Make money from adverts and redirects.
I don't see how.
Layouts are handled client-side, through the browser, generally through CSS and sometimes through JavaScript.
In neither case is the layout handled through supplying data to the server; it's all handled on the frontend. I don't see any possible interpretation where this information is "provided by the user to the platform".
Re:
That's true for a lot of simple layout stuff but lots of more complex websites do actually serve up different things depending on the platform, based on the user-agent string of the browser
Imagine living in a country where we had the CBO report on what proposed laws would cost & an office that glaringly highlighted bullshit as bullshit.
I know they can't be an expert on everything, but my fucking god, these laws suggest they have an iq of 50 or the truth no one wants to admit... their corporate sponsors matter more than we do.
Its really sad that our nation makes immigrants pass a test about the nation and a vast majority of congress couldn't pass the same test.
