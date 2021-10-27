When Facebook Turned Off Its News Feed Algorithm, It Made Everyone's Experience Worse... But Made Facebook More Money
from the oh,-look-at-that dept
For reasons I don't fully understand, over the last few months, many critics of "big tech" and Facebook, in particular, have latched onto the idea that "the algorithm" is the problem. It's been almost weird how frequently people insist to me that if only social media got rid of algorithmically recommending stuff, and went back to the old fashioned chronological news feed order, all would be good in the world again. Some of this seems based on the idea that algorithms are primed to lead people down a garden path from one type of video to ever more extreme videos (which certainly has happened, though how often is never made clear). Some of it seems to be a bit of a kneejerk reaction to simply disliking the fact that these companies (which many people don't really trust) are making decisions about what you may and may not like -- and that feels kinda creepy.
In the past few weeks, there's been a bit of a fever pitch on this topic, partly in response to whistleblower Frances Haugen's leak of documents, in which she argues that Facebook's algorithm is a big part of the problem. And then there's the recent attempt by some Democrats in Congress to take away Section 230 from algorithmically recommended information. As I noted, the bill is so problematic that it's not clear what it's actually solving.
But underlying all of this is a general opinion that "algorithms" and "algorithmic recommendations" are inherently bad and problematic. And, frankly, I'm confused by this. At a personal level, the tools I've used that do algorithmic recommendations (mainly: Google News, Twitter, and YouTube) have been... really, really useful? And also pretty accurate over time in learning what I want, and thus providing me more useful content in a more efficient manner, which has been pretty good for me, personally. I recognize that not everyone has that experience, but at the very least, before we unilaterally declare algorithms and recommendation engines as bad, it might help to understand how often they're recommending stuff that's useful and helpful, as compared to how often they're causing problems.
And, for all the talk about how Haugen's leaking has shown a light on the "dangers" of algorithms, the actual documents that she's leaked might suggest something else entirely. Reporter Alex Kantrowitz has reported on one of the leaked documents, regarding a study Facebook did on what happens when Facebook turns off the algorithmic rankings and... it was not pretty. But, contrary to common belief, Facebook actually made more money without the News Feed algorithm.
In February 2018, a Facebook researcher all but shut off the News Feed ranking algorithm for .05% of Facebook users. “What happens if we delete ranked News Feed?” they asked in an internal report summing up the experiment. Their findings: Without a News Feed algorithm, engagement on Facebook drops significantly, people hide 50% more posts, content from Facebook Groups rises to the top, and — surprisingly — Facebook makes even more money from users scrolling through the News Feed.
Considering how often we've heard, including from Haugen herself, that Facebook's decision-making is almost always driven by what will beneficially impact the bottom line the most, this deserves some consideration. Because the document... suggests something quite different. In fact, what the researchers seemed to find was that people hated it, but it made them spend more time on the site and see more ads because they had to poke around to try to find the interesting stuff they wanted to see, and that drove up ad rates. If Facebook were truly focused on just the bottom line, then, they should consider turning off the news feed algorithm -- or, just supporting the awful JAMA bill in Congress which will create incentives for the same result:
Turning off the News Feed ranking algorithm, the researcher found, led to a worse experience almost across the board. People spent more time scrolling through the News Feed searching for interesting stuff, and saw more advertisements as they went (hence the revenue spike). They hid 50% more posts, indicating they weren’t thrilled with what they were seeing. They saw more Groups content, because Groups is one of the few places on Facebook that remains vibrant. And they saw double the amount of posts from public pages they don’t follow, often because friends commented on those pages. “We reduce the distribution of these posts massively as they seem to be a constant quality compliant,” the researcher said of the public pages.
As always, there are lots of factors that go into this, and one experiment may not be enough to tell us much. Also, it's entirely possible that over time, the long term result would be less revenue because the increasing annoyances of not finding the more interesting stuff causes people to leave the platform entirely. But, at the very least, this leaked research pokes a pretty big hole in the idea that getting rid of algorithmic recommendations does anything particularly useful.
Filed Under: algorithms, chronological, facebook files, facebook papers, frances haugen, jama, leaks, news feed, section 230, user experience
Companies: facebook
I would disagree that hiding content indicates displeasure. I expect to see things I'm not interested in. I'm Facebook friends with old friends and family members I have little in common with anymore. I use it to keep up, not to engage. I need to know if someone died or got married or whatever.
And the most annoying thing about the algorithm is that it hides what you were previously looking at the next time you log in, including your own posts. You don't always engage with something the first time you see it, but Facebook seems to assume you're a four year old who needs new stimulation every time you log in.
The algorithm is patronizing and useless.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Can I flag this article for being misleading at best?
I think the opinion ignores the elephant in the room, engagement. If engagement drops, it follows that advertising drops. The advertising revenue being artificially held steady makes for a misleading opinion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I was thinking something similar - maybe someone could view the long-term - that while there might be a temporary spike in ad revenue, if users get ticked for long enough, there might very well be enough of an exodus (whether full-on account deletions, or just people who stop logging in any more) over the long haul that it wouldn't be worth it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
A point covered in the article, so I have to ask you and the person you are responding to if you actually read the article.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Serious question, how was this addressed? It was acknowledged as possible, and then ignored. This opinion cites nothing, so again, how was this addressed?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
To discuss the long term impact of the experiment in any more detail would be pure speculation, and demanding that people do that is at the root of a lot of conspiracy theories and disinformation.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I think you're onto something. Although the study found that fb made more money because of the news feed scrolling, it could be just a short term effect. If a drug addict develops a tolerance, he might try to buy a lot more. But if the tolerance eventually results in no high whatsoever, then he might quit entirely. The social media drug dealers know that they can measure addiction through engagement, and they need it to maintain that constant advertising revenue stream. Fb must deliver the digital poison such that users never develop that tolerance and get burnt out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Go turn in your homework, Koby.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Can I flag this article for being misleading at best?
You can do what you want. But it would help if you explained what was misleading.
I think the opinion ignores the elephant in the room, engagement. If engagement drops, it follows that advertising drops. The advertising revenue being artificially held steady makes for a misleading opinion.
Addressed in the piece. So which part was misleading?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The company that you keep
Like real world social institutes, you experience is dependent on the company that you keep. What I wonder is how many consider the truth to be extremism; (hello Bart).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But but but the algorithm killed Jesus.
(Yes it is scary in my head, billboards from shitty advertising campaigns have space in there)
The algorithm learns what you like and gives you more of it.
If we put a child in front of an endless supply of ice cream, they will eventually vomit.
Far to often humans do that stereotype thing where they keep shoving apples & oranges into a label that does not actually describe either fruit.
Then there is the concept of personal responsibility (and yes children don't have the capacity to do that but who should Zucks or the parents?) I wouldn't have found this if they hadn't FORCED me to keep clicking, I had no control, its not my fault.
No skippy, it is your fault.
You showed the computer what you liked, kept pursuing it, & well thats where the rabbit hole lead you.
The computer didn't know it was serving up horrible videos pretending to be kid videos, no computer can do that.
While its nice to blame the algorithm for doing it, exactly how long was your child unsupervised on YT?
How many times did you bother to check on what they were watching and clicking on next?
Yes there are bad things out there, but we can't discuss these things. We aren't using the same definitions for things & we end up bogged down in people claiming their definition is the right one (even if its stuff full of unrelated things) so everyone is talking over each other trying to win, but doing nothing towards the actual "problem".
There are people who honestly believe that a million 15 yr olds are kidnapped and trucked into the Superb Owl every year.
Anyone who tries to point out that's impossible is attacked as supporting child abuse.
And we end up with more laws that do the opposite of what was intended & makes things what much worse for the few 15 yr olds who get lured by bad actors because people are looking for a group of 100 trafficked kids.
It would be nice if people started stripping down the labels to the bare bones meaning everyone can agree on, without all the extra baggage attached, so discussions can happen with everyone using the same understandings of things.
Facts not Feels
Denotation not Connotation
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Algorithm says, "well, you've shown interest in these topics before, so I'll presume you're still interested in these topics." This isn't all that might be there, but it's the essential gist of the matter.
So, still, it's all about reflecting the interests of the user back to the user, with or without levels of exploration and discovery of related topics.
How is this so hard for people in Congress to understand? (Oh, right... these people are grossly stupid.)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Like any tool an algorithm can be good or bad, well-crafted or bodgy, used for good or evil.
But the thing is, I don't care how good or bad the algorithm is. One thing in common with all algorithms, is they need some sort of data to use as input to the algotithm. And of course, the more personalized the algorithm, the more personal data it needs from me to function. That is what I care about. That is what I don't want. I don't want any system - wether private or government - to collect and analyze data on me beyond what is required to provide the services I want to receive. I don't want personalised ads. I don't want personalised news feeds. I don't want my data being collected, analysed, assessed, used, mined, collated, experimented with, used as AI training data, whether by the service itself or sold or otherwise passed onto third parties. I don't want to be the product.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
You like it (Algorithms) because your being assimilated - resistance is Futile !
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
