New Research Shows Social Media Doesn't Turn People Into Assholes (They Already Were), And Everyone's Wrong About Echo Chambers
We recently wrote about Joe Bernstein's excellent Harper's cover story, which argues that we're all looking at disinformation/misinformation the wrong way, and that the evidence of disinformation on social media really influencing people is greatly lacking. Instead, as Bernstein notes, this idea is one that many others are heavily invested in spreading, including Facebook (if the disinfo story is true, then you should buy ads on Facebook to influence people in other ways), the traditional media (social media is a competitor), and certain institutions with a history of having authority over "truth" (can't let the riffraff make up their own minds on things).
We've also seen other evidence pop up questioning the supposed malicious impact of social media. Yochai Benkler's work has shown that Fox News has way more of an impact on spreading false information than social media does.
And even with all this evidence regarding disinformation, there are also people who focus on attitude, and insist that social media is responsible for otherwise good people turning awful. Yet, as was covered in an fascinating On the Media interview with Professor Michael Bang Petersen, there really isn't much evidence to support that either! As Petersen explained in a useful Twitter thread, his research has shown that there's no real evidence to support the idea that social media turns people hostile. Instead, it shows that people who are assholes offline are also assholes online.
But in the interview, Petersen makes a really fascinating point regarding echo chambers. I've been skeptical about idea of online echo chambers in the past, but Petersen says that people really have it all backwards -- and that we're actually much more likely to live in echo chambers offline than online, and we're much more likely to come across different viewpoints online.
One way to think about social media in this particular regard is to turn all of our notions about social media upside down. And here I'm thinking about the notion of 'echo chambers.' So we've been talking a lot about echo chambers and how social media creates echo chambers. But, in reality, the biggest echo chamber that we all live in is the one that we live in in our everyday lives.
I'm a university professor. I'm not really exposed to any person who has a radically different world view or radically different life from me in my everyday life. But when I'm online, I can see all sorts of opinions that I may disagree with. And that might trigger me if I'm a hostile person and encourage me to reach out to tell these people that I think they are wrong.
But that's because social media essentially breaks down the echo chambers. I can see the views of other people -- what they are saying behind my back. That's where a lot of the felt hostility of social media comes from. Not because they make us behave differently, but because they are exposing us to a lot of things that we're not exposed in our everyday lives.
And then this upside down view of echo chambers also explains why people feel like the internet is a more hostile place full of assholes and trolls. It's more that it's because we're now being exposed to these points of view and can respond. As he notes, this kind of hostility actually happens all the time, but it's usually just not witnessed by more than a couple people at a time. Now, online, it's witnessed by a much larger audience, and so we overcorrect and think that it's making people worse.
In our offline lives, there is a lot of hostility as well, but that happens behind closed doors, in private. It happens in bars where we cannot hear what is going on. But we're exposed to all that when we enter the online realm.
Another interesting tidbit in the interview (and in his Twitter thread) is the idea that people who tend to share misinformation often know that it's misinformation, but they don't care because they're just so focused on pissing off the people they don't like (see: "owning the libs") that they don't care. It's more important to anger the "other side" than to share legit info. This was based on a detailed study they did of people on Twitter.
The people who are sharing misinformation are not ignorant. They are used to navigating social media and the internet. They know more about politics than the average person. But where they're really different from the average is they have much more negative feelings towards members of the other party. And that's really what's predicting, not only their sharing of fake news, but also their sharing of real news. They want to derogate people that they don't like, and they are actively searching for information that they can use for that purpose.
So it's not that social media turns people into assholes, nor does it put them into echo chambers where their minds are turned to mush by disinformation. The evidence suggests that some people -- who were already predisposed to such kinds of "us/them" bickering, just jump right into the fray online as a kind of status thing to anger the people they don't like. Because those people can actually hear them now.
Later, he notes that it's not that they're purposefully sharing misinformation -- it's just that whether or not something is true or false is "not part of the calculus." All that matters is basically "will this trigger people I dislike."
And then the interview brings us back around to a similar issue that we noted with Yochai Benkler's research about the problems of Fox News. Petersen notes that his research has shown that Republicans tend to share somewhat more misinformation than Democrats, but it's not because (as some people believe) the relative education levels, but rather that the media ecosystem set up for Republicans (i.e., Fox News, OAN, Newsmax, etc.) is much more designed to feed them the kinds of news that they want to share for this very purpose -- the "own the libs" kind of stories. Though, as he then notes, the fact that these kinds of news sources exist and feed into this is (like the social media panic) more of a symptom, rather than the real problem.
His conclusion?
Misinformation is not, in itself, a big problem. So that's the good news. The bad news is that it's a symptom of a much worse problem. And here we come back to the polarization in society, because that is what's driving the sharing of misinformation. I think we've been focusing a lot on the symptoms -- Fox News, Trump, Facebook -- but I think that there is some evidence that suggests that rising inequality over the last decade has been a fundamental driver of political instability in the US and beyond. It's a problem in many Western Democracies. That's where I would start to look for solutions.
All of this is quite fascinating -- and backed up by his research. And, it does get back to the point that some of us have been making for years. That social media isn't so much "the problem" as it is a mirror that reflects the kinds of societal problems that civilization has been dealing with for centuries. It's just that now it plays out in a way where more people can see it all happen.
Filed Under: echo chambers, michael bang petersen, social media, society, trolls
Companies: facebook
Yes, sort-of?
So just to make sure that I understand, social media is not the problem because it turns people into assholes, it is just the problem that social media exposes assholes to each other, and allows them to respond to assholes they don't like or agree with? Oh! Well I feel better now.
:^\
"there is some evidence that suggests that rising inequality over the last decade has been a fundamental driver of political instability in the US and beyond. It's a problem in many Western Democracies. That's where I would start to look for solutions."
And our entrenched "leaders" like it this way.
They warn those who aren't hurting that much, that those much worse off are coming to take from them. That if they are allowed to move upwards it will be at the cost of others, and we can't allow that.
Society has maskholes saying that mandates are the devil for the vaccine, because the government shouldn't be involved in making a medical choice for people... while standing outside an abortion clinic demanding abortion be outlawed completely.
People are more focused on non-issues they think matter, while ignoring the huge gulf in inequality at every level. They cling to what they have like its pie, that if someone gets more it takes a piece from them. How else can you explain people making $50K a year being upset that we might tax people making $500K a year $3 more, it would benefit everyone but they've been warned that their pie will be sliced and given away to those beneath them ignoring that billionaires paying the same rate as the rest of us would make things better for everyone without having to take away from them.
The bakery doesn't have to make a gay cake, but they don't have the right to refuse me service if I won't wear a mask.
Doublethink... its been here.
Re:
Idiocrasy is coming...
I feel some of the conclusions are incorrect from thr provided data. Exposed to other ideas doesn't matter if you have an echo chamber to return to because you arent engaging with others ideas. Thats like saying someone in a city is more exposed to ideas than someone who lives in the middle of nowhere. Sure, but both still can have groups they trust which reinforce their views and everyone else is wrong. One look at the r/republican reddit should tell you that all by itself.
Also the idea misinformation isnt a problem.. The number of people who actively legitimately believe some of these things shows that is wrong. Intelligent or politically active doesn't mean the person doesn't have stupid ideas. Own the libs being a literal platform is a thing, but if you think they dont actually believe that shit you aren't looking at the data with how people have engaged with fake media.
Well, I guess it's a little comforting to have someone else say the same thing I've been saying...
Re:
Uh...yeah, Glenn, but where will we get rubber pants our size?
Somewhere I read that 40 or 50 or so years ago the top X% of the US population (I don't remember the numbers exactly) made about 39 times what the bottom X% made. Now it is over 900 times as much.
Here is a short (6+ min) video that illustrates this same idea a bit differently: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPKKQnijnsM
Yeah, I think this is a serious problem. It has recurred many times throughout history, and the end result has never been pretty.
Re:
Another stat for you - if US minimum wage had kept up with inflation it would be around $24/hour now. But, it's not and people are fighting against $15/hour proposals as if that was excessive. Furthermore, what a lot of people opposed to the minimum wage increase are fighting against is not the inequality or stagnation, it's the idea that someone working in McDonalds could be earning what they currently earn.
That's one metric and some of it is certainly anecdotal, but it suggests that people have been convinced to look in the wrong places for their problems. Oh, and another fact some people might like to look into is the amount of tax that the top 1% used to pay, because that has changed a lot in a different direction.
New Research Shows Social Media Doesn't Turn People Into Asshole
I resemble that remark!
All this has happened before, and all this will happen again:
“Never believe that anti-Semites are completely unaware of the absurdity of their replies. They know that their remarks are frivolous, open to challenge. But they are amusing themselves, for it is their adversary who is obliged to use words responsibly, since he believes in words. The anti-Semites have the right to play. They even like to play with discourse for, by giving ridiculous reasons, they discredit the seriousness of their interlocutors. They delight in acting in bad faith, since they seek not to persuade by sound argument but to intimidate and disconcert. If you press them too closely, they will abruptly fall silent, loftily indicating by some phrase that the time for argument is past.”
― Jean-Paul Sartre
Anti‐Semite and Jew [1944]
... but fortunately, we don't have anyone like that commenting here, right? Right?
From what I've been experiencing on this front I'm inclined to agree with the findings but I do have a few things on my mind:
Re:
Distribute the wealth more evenly be it in direct money transfer or by investing in good public services (mainly education and health) and you'll have a more educated and less prone to this bs population in no time. Which is precisely what those who have the entrenched power and wealth don't want to happen. It's much harder to lie to an educated populace.
Some interesting research from the BBC
I get abuse and threats online - why can't it be stopped? https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-58924168
Also, Facebook to hire 10,000 in EU to work on metaverse https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-58949867 Some critics say this latest announcement is designed to re-establish the company's reputation and divert attention, after a series of damaging scandals in recent months.
'No... no the problem must be anyone but me.'
That social media isn't so much "the problem" as it is a mirror that reflects the kinds of societal problems that civilization has been dealing with for centuries. It's just that now it plays out in a way where more people can see it all happen.
That's certainly a part of it, another part would be that accepting that social media is simply reflecting what's already there would requiring accepting that the problem is the people, not the platforms, and it's much more comforting to shift the blame rather than accept that if social media is toxic it's because the people using it are, and they were like that before social media.
In other words…
"Are we out of touch?"
"No, it is the platforms that are wrong."
2nd Amendment strawman all over.
The problem is not Social Media turning people into assholes or not. The problem is Social Media weaponising the assholes so that they can exert a disproportionate amount of power over the well-being of others.
It's an interesting set of findings, but it's just a snapshot in time.
You can't look at something like Fox News and conclude that the story they ran about "Fauci Helping To Make The China Virus To Kill Americans" didn't change anyone's basic belief systems. That's not how it works.
You need to understand that an organization like Fox News does these types of stories day after day, year after year. THAT's not easy to measure, but it's like brainwashing when it's done over time and with purpose.
