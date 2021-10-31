This Week In Techdirt History: October 24th - 30th
 

Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

from the up-for-discussion dept

Sun, Oct 31st 2021 12:00pm Leigh Beadon

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is That Anonymous Coward with a comment about the baffling valuation of Trump's broken social media venture:

The art of the deal, is to not be the last one holding all the stock.

In second place, it's Thad with a comment about the rejected attempt to charge an arrestee with felony manslaughter after one deputy ran over another:

"Now look what you made me do" is some abuser shit.

For editor's choice on the insightful side, we start out with an anonymous comment on that same story:

Wow.

Extending the prosecutor's logic only a little bit...

  • police respond to a robbery call
  • police kill the robber
  • prosecutors charge the caller with felony manslaughter.

Next, it's a comment from Stephen T. Stone about qualified immunity:

Maybe the police should be taken down if they can’t do their jobs without violating someone’s civil rights or employing brutal violence for even the smallest offense. Qualified immunity is a shield from consequences⁠—and any defense of QI is a defense of letting cops trample on people…and their civil rights.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is That Anonymous Coward with a comment about RFK Jr. and his abuse of the courts to harass an anonymous blogger:

He did nazi all of this attention coming...
So much fuehrer over his anti-vaxxing not caring about the politics of those who cheer for him...

Something something father had a bad reaction to a shot...

If you expected better from me... you must be new.

In second place, it's Ryunosuke with a comment about the coverage of Trump's social media venture valuation from Techcrunch's Alex Wilhelm:

Alex Wilhelm is heard screaming... A Wilhelm Scream if you will.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with another comment from That Anonymous Coward, this time about the other aspect of Trump's social media platform — the licensing issues:

rubs between his eyes
Yes... in this fscked up timeline it is completely possible that Trumps final downfall was caused by violating a software license.

Finally, it's Pixelation summing up the judge's order that Devin Nunes must reveal who is funding the lawsuit against Ryan Lizza:

Judge to Nunes..."Produce your cash cow."

That's all for this week, folks!

Reader Comments

