Judge Dumps Felony Manslaughter Charges Brought Against An Arrestee After A Deputy Ran Over Another Deputy
from the county-prosecutors-apparently-fine-with-turning-justice-into-a-farce dept
Felony murder is a truly bizarre artifact of the American justice system. It's simply not enough that there are thousands of laws that can be used to charge people who have allegedly broken them. But felony murder (and its offshoots, which include other crimes like manslaughter) allows prosecutors to charge people for crimes they didn't commit.
It works like this. Two people perform a robbery. One waits in the car. The person inside the business kills someone during the robbery. Prosecutors charge the driver with "felony murder" because they can, arguing that the person's presence at a crime scene makes them as culpable as the person who actually committed the crime.
It's ridiculous. But it's probably never been more ridiculous than this. Idaho resident Jenna Holm was arrested in May of last year following a traffic stop where she waved a machete at deputies and was tased into submission. During this arrest, a deputy arriving at the scene (Sgt. Randy Flagel) struck and killed Deputy Wyatt Maser with his patrol car.
Not content to deal with this unfortunate accident by mourning the officer killed in the line of duty, prosecutors decided to charge the arrestee (who was not driving and did not hit the deputy) with felony involuntary manslaughter, keeping her locked up with a $100,000 bond.
These charges stuck despite an internal investigation by the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office finding that the officers on the scene were almost completely responsible for the accident that killed Deputy Wyatt.
Listed below are the factors contained in the judicial documents. They pertain to actions taken by deputies, Bottcher and Maser in the apprehension of Holm and possibly led to Maser’s death.
-
Deputy Bottcher did not activate his emergency red and blues (vehicle lights).
-
Deputy Bottcher never deploy(ed) his flashlight.
-
Deputy Bottcher gave the wrong location and wrong direction of travel throughout the call.
-
Deputy Maser stopped his vehicle in the lane of traffic with only scene lights turned on with no red or blue emergency lights to the rear.
-
Deputy Maser only used his weapon-mounted flashlight.
-
Deputy Maser, while giving lethal cover to Dep. Bottcher in the Taser deployment, stepped up into the roadway in front of Sgt. Flegel’s vehicle
-
(The vehicle of a witness in the case) was positioned to the right side of his lane with bright lights shining into oncoming traffic.
Once this became public (via Holm's criminal trial), the Sheriff's Office finally decided it might spend a little more time training officers on how to handle roadside incidents, especially those that take place after nightfall.
What didn't happen was any dismissal of charges. Prosecutors still maintained Holm's combativeness and possession of a machete were criminal acts serious enough to make her culpable for the ensuing deadly accident in which a law enforcement officer killed another law enforcement officer.
Finally, this stupidity is over. The judge handling Holm's criminal trial has dismissed the felony involuntary manslaughter charge. (h/t Reason)
According to Judge Dane Watkins, the details of this case did not meet the standards for this kind of felony charge. Under state law, there has to be some sort of criminal conspiracy to hit people who didn't commit crimes with criminal charges. In other words, the deputy who killed the other deputy would have had to have been conspiring with Jenna Holm -- the arrestee -- to commit some other crime.
“Because the state has not alleged or adduced any facts indicating Sgt. Flegel acted in the perpetration of or attempt to perpetrate an unlawful act, as part of a common plan with Holm, probable cause does not exist to believe Holm committed involuntary manslaughter,” District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. wrote in his decision.
Prosecutors maintained Holms was responsible because her actions during her arrest caused the officer to cross the road, which resulted in him being run over. There are no words that can completely encompass the stupidity of this argument, but the judge does a pretty good job summing it up:
”The standard the State seeks to impose would permit convictions of involuntary manslaughter in any number of situations where law enforcement responds to any unlawful act (presumably including minor infractions) and a third party kills (accidentally or otherwise) a responding officer or bystander...”
This is good. Better would be eliminating these laws, which makes conspiracy for one crime a conspiracy for all crimes. At best, these laws allow prosecutors to stack charges, making it more likely defendants will accept a plea deal, saving the state the burden of having to prove its allegations. At worst, it's just a way to inflict misery on people who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time while interacting with law enforcement.
Wow.
Extending the prosecutor's logic only a little bit...
Not So Bizzare
These felony murder rules can be an important tool in certain situations, such as swatting. In the 2017 case of Tyler Barriss, Barriss was found liable for the death of a Kansas man despite not actually pulling the trigger, or even being in the state. Barriss was committing a crime, phoning in a fake shooting and hostage situation to authorities, and got sentenced to over 20 years for his involvement. Tyler Barriss was rightfully convicted, because presence at the scene of a crime is not a requirement for culpability. Knowingly assisting in a criminal act is the proper assessment for guilt.
Re: That's so koby
Oh phew! We were so worried about you. Did you ever end up handing in your homework?
Re: Not So Bizzare
Remember that time you though facebook could dismiss a lawsuit under §230 for something that was facebook's own speech.
I do, and it tells me you are either a paid shill or a fucking idiot.... which one is it?
Re: Re: Not So Bizzare
To be fair, those aren't mutually exclusive possibilities...
Re: Not So Bizzare
Except Barriss was convicted of involuntary manslaughter, which is different from felony murder, making your entire paragraph entirely pointless.
I can't wait until police robot gets destroyed and they charge the suspect with felony murder. Then I can point to this post in the dystopian future for reference. Unless the Onion beat me to that conclusion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Injustice loves a good double standard. We already have:
Cops kill citizen's dog: "You should have kept your property locked up!"
Citizen kills police dog: "You murdered a police officer!"
"Now look what you made me do" is some abuser shit.
'Next up an assault charge for forcing me to beat them...'
Oh yeah, I can't possibly see any room for abuse if police are allowed to blame their actions, up to and including killing someone, on the people they arrest.
Good that the judge rightfully threw that argument out the window though it's all sorts of disturbing that it was made and maintained in the first place.
Reminds me of a case where a guy broke out of jail, and cops shots a plainscloth officer by mistake thinking it was the escapee. They tried to charge the escapee with murder.
Ah, a direct parallel to social media. It goes like this:
Blame the innocent bystander instead of the actual perpetrator of the crime;
is the equivalent of:
Blame the platform for a shit-post instead of the actual shit-poster.
By extension, most of Congress equals the prosecutors in this case, whereas the Judge has no counterpart.... but he's exercising both logic and rational reasoning, a faculty that desperately needs some form of existence in the "Tear Down Big Tech!" world.
What should be a crime is trying to destroy someone's life like that.
I can see that Felony murder is a bad idea, but there is worse..
For one thing, knowledgeable criminals know that this exists and so, once someone is killed by the gang, the whole gang knows that they are going to be so charged, No reason to surrender when you can kill the cop. No reason to release a witness alive, you're already going to be charged with murder, right?
However, at least the victims or this abuse have actually participated in a crime (or are supposed to have done so). But America has laws that allow LEOs to steal an old couple's life savings with no comeback unless they have the knowledge and stamina to jump through the hoops needed to get their property back. And even then there are no real repercussions for the LEOs involved. And the victims don't need to have done anything wrong, never mind criminal.
Night safety
Some officers need a remedial course in Personal Safety and Visibility at Night, C103 at the local kindergarten. Even the dark scenes in Pitch Black weren't this dark.
The innocent
If the police can't blame the victim, who can they blame?
Felony malfeasance by prosecutors.
The site needs a new tag, something to indicate that the article refers to the death of personal responsibility. That seems to be a pattern that grows with every passing day, and shows up in way too many posts here.
Not even using the bad law right
Did these lawyers get their law degrees out of a crackerjack boxes?
