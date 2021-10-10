Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt
from the discursive dept
This week, both our winners on the insightful side come from PaulT in the conversation on last week's comments post. In first place, it's a response to a comment with a bunch of nonsense about COVID:
"99% percent survival rate"
Even if you weren't lying about the figures, one day you morons might understand that death is not the only problem caused by this virus. Even if you're happy to cause around 70 million people to die unnecessarily because you're too weak to wear a mask for a few minutes while you shop, that's not the only thing that would happen.
"The destruction of the world’s economy, supply chains, and work ethic - and the coming famine that will surely cause"
Meanwhile, in the real world, many things are back to normal. Apart from travel restrictions and the inevitable reduction in tourism money coming into my local area, life's been pretty much back to normal for months. A combination of vaccines and people actually following mask mandates (going overboard actually, I saw tourists being more careful than locals, a reverse of what you're normally expect) has meant that infection rates actually went down during August and September (when you'd normally expect a spike - my town's occupation was around 60% higher with tourists during that period), meaning that we have virtually no restrictions locally apart from mask wearing indoors.
Signs are good that once international travel restrictions are lifted, next year could actually be a record time for the local economy and businesses are already preparing - one local supermarket has just reopened after a major refurbishment. Barring the plague rats causing a new strain that overcomes our best efforts, signs are good in many places that next year will be a bumper year for the economy, and that by the end of the decade this whole thing will be as distant and meaningless a problem in our daily lives as polio was when we were kids. That is, some of us are old enough to know people who were crippled by polio, but most people don't have to deal with it on a daily basis because we did the right thing and got rid of that crap.
What's the excuse where you live for you failing? Could it be selfish morons refusing to follow basic public health guidelines due to fictional "news"?
"untested gene altering"
If you have to lie, try picking lies that people aren't already tired of debunking. They were laughably obvious falsehoods to begin with, but now you're getting boring. All your statement says is "I don't understand the science or the process", and it's getting boring now. At least we have the daily "right wing agitator who spread disinformation about COVID, dies from COVID" stories to entertain us while you voluntarily sacrifice yourselves.
"The hell with it, I'll put up with the virus, thanks"
That's your choice. The rest of us just reserve the right to tell you to get the fuck away from the rest of us in the meantime. You don't have the right to risk others just because you think that everyone else should die for your convenience.
In second place, it's a comment about the supposed labor shortage:
If I understand the whole "labour shortage" issue, there's a bunch of people who were being actively exploited who got a taste of what life is like without that, and opted to retrain or change career paths. The management then found that there was no instant pool of people to exploit coming in, and they're chosen to blame the availability of unemployment or other safety nets for their lack of incoming employees, rather than their own pay and conditions.
A lot of the evidence I've seen seems to be anecdotal, but I don't believe I've seen any examples of a well regarded local employer struggling to hire and retain staff, they always seem to be well known shitbags or the type of places that say things like "we oppose any adherence to public health measures that would protect our staff". So strange how people won't risk their lives in the middle of a pandemic for an employer who's known to barely pay minimum wage and robs your tips, while serving customers who will abuse you for doing your job.
For editor's choice on the insightful side, it's a comment from Blake C. Stacey about the notion that Section 230 is outdated because it hasn't changed since it was written in 1996:
It's deceptive to say that "the law" hasn't changed since 1996 when case law certainly has. The EFF's Ernesto Falcon made the point that given Roommates, section 230 might not even immunize the things that Haugen says need fixing.
Next, it's a comment from Bloof about the exposure of law enforcement officers who joined the Oath Keepers:
I am shocked, shocked! What's next, law enforcement officials being caught on camera colluding with far right groups so the can clear out so police can attack counterprotesters? Police departments running their own 'unofficial' secret social media packed with racism and far right lunacy? Police unions making it near impossible to fire people who have proven to be completely unfit to hold any sort of power? Police departments running recruitment ads on Brietbart? Police departments hiring people to train officers to shoot first, ask questions later and instill an 'us vs them' mindset? Police departments using qualified immunity as a selling point? Police departments leaking criminal records and other information to try and smear people of colour killed by officers even if they did nothing more than live in an apartment in the same building as an officer. Oh wait...
There's been a long term project on the far right to fill police departments with their people to help disenfranchise minorities and give them the ability to play out their shitty whims without any sort of repercussions, so these leaks will keep on coming, and little will happen aside from slaps on the wrist, they sure as hell aren't firing officers with far right ties as there'd be virtually no-one left in some forces.
Over on the funny side, our first place winner is Baron von Robber with a simple comment about Dan Bongino:
Politics is like traffic, the slow ones move right.
In second place, it's an anonymous comment about the takedown of our Copymouse gear:
What logo? What I see is that you've imposed a copyright symbol on a diagram of a water molecule. Although why water would be copyrighted in 1923 escapes me...
For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with Stephen T. Stone's suggestion for what to do about Facebook:
The single best way to improve Facebook is to keep letting whoever handles their router updates do what they do. 🤣
Finally, it's a comment from Pixelation about the South Korean ISP that thinks Netflix owes it money:
Maybe they're on to something. Charge Netflix, and stop charging us. Free internet access, I love how these people think!
That's all for this week, folks!
Thank you for reading this Techdirt post. With so many things competing for everyone’s attention these days, we really appreciate you giving us your time. We work hard every day to put quality content out there for our community.
Techdirt is one of the few remaining truly independent media outlets. We do not have a giant corporation behind us, and we rely heavily on our community to support us, in an age when advertisers are increasingly uninterested in sponsoring small, independent sites — especially a site like ours that is unwilling to pull punches in its reporting and analysis.
While other websites have resorted to paywalls, registration requirements, and increasingly annoying/intrusive advertising, we have always kept Techdirt open and available to anyone. But in order to continue doing so, we need your support. We offer a variety of ways for our readers to support us, from direct donations to special subscriptions and cool merchandise — and every little bit helps. Thank you.
–The Techdirt Team
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Just for Covid sake
I wonder how it would be,
That those that refuse to wear a mask or take any cautions,
End up in the hospital and HAVE TO PAY the bills,
Rather then let Obama care deal with it.
Who would be getting rich now? without OBAMA CARE?
Now I get it,
These hospitals ARNT nice,
They arnt going to use this as a TAX write-off for the next 10 years.
Covid is fake, and it Bankrupts Obama care?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Nice to see my heartfelt comment get a response here.
In the interest of total transparency, I will add that in the last week there have been a few more cases here, with a total of 8 new cases recorded. We're not out of the woods yet, but compared to last year it's a significantly lower problem, and the total rate per 100k population (the figure the local government decide their policies upon) way lower than we were last year. I wouldn't be surprised if there's still a spike, but the contrast to places where people are actively opposing the measures being taken is notable.
Here's hoping everyone has a better 2022, but I fear that there may still need to be some major problems if people continue to buy into the fiction that basic short-term measures to fight this thing are worse than the disease (right up until they get infected themselves of course).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hello, got your options for most insightful comment for next week:
————————-
Who could have guessed that the word ‘virus’ was the root password of the constitution.
————————-
It occurs to me that this whole game of characterizing people who are against mandatory vaccinations - and the vast erosion of personal liberty that entails - as, "anti-American" or unpatriotic, is really something that should be met head on.
I completely reject the notion that my being against getting injected with something against my will makes me a bad citizen.
I am pro-American. Those who wish to violate my bodily sovereignty are anti-American, because they are against the core principles that the country is supposed to stand for - a democratic republic, an open society with due process and the rule of law, a humble inward looking government constrained by checks and balances, a bulwark justice system more than strong enough to keep the tireless wolves of government and corporate tyranny at bay...
But those who would force this upon us... They corrupt all of that by defending the indefensible all the while hiding behind a cloak of faux patriotism. Those guys nauseate me. Really.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
"I completely reject the notion that my being against getting injected with something against my will makes me a bad citizen."
You're free to avoid doing something you dislike, as you are free to avoid wearing clothes, or paying taxes. It's just that you might get rejected by the rest of the society you wish to participate in if you don't want to abide by the rules of doing so.
Also, https://www.realclearscience.com/blog/2016/09/how_vaccination_helped_win_the_revolutionary_war.html
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
you're not being forced to get the vaccine
you're being told that getting the vaccine is the small price to pay for participating in a society ravaged by a viral epidemic
feel free to reject the vaccine, but don't be surprised when people won't hang out with you in public or hire you for jobs or whatever - "unvaccinated" is not a protected class and society has no obligation to let a disease vector ruin things for everyone else
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
The vaccine doesn’t work:
tritorch.com/VaxEfficacy
The masks do not work:
tritorch.com/Maskerade
And the PCR test is worse than worthless:
tritorch.com/PCRFraud
But sure, eviscerate the bill of rights over a virus less deadly than the flu.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/past-seasons.html
359,000 deaths in the last 10 years.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
700,000 deaths in 21 months.
"Less deadly than the flu"? You're full of it and always have been.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Oooh random links from a single site that nobody ever heard of? Let's have a look...
(enters the URL without the full link to see what the homepage and other content looks like)
Wow.... Yeah, I'll stick to at minimum people familiar with the real world, let alone science thanks.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Keep ti in your pants and wear a mask
Son, ain't no one here gonna go to an (ironically) virus riddled site, that's against viral vaccines.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
So a few minutes of your time, and a low risk of adverse side effects, along with the minor inconvenience of a mask, outweighs you causing someone else's death by passing on a deadly virus. The vast erosion of personal liberty will come if you ever elect a competent dictator wannabe to office.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If the mask (which I wear when required) would be good enough to filter out a virus 87 microns in size, you would not be able to breath while wearing it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
The mask is not required to filter naked virus particles, but rather droplets of liquid that you expel when you breathe a talk. It is those droplets which transfer the virus to other people.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re:
What's really gonna bake his noodle later, is when he learns that things that are heavier than water can float.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Yet we have yet to see mass asphyxiation from doctors, surgeons and nurses (the groups most likely to use masks frequently. How do you explain this paradox?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
... said nobody with the slightest understanding of masks, ever.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I'm gonna go out on a limb here and guess you won't be grabbing that "most insightful" award.
But if TechDirt ever comes up with a "Most moronic" category, you'll definitely be in the running...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Real live sov-cit butthurt
"Those who wish to violate my bodily sovereignty...
Wow you actually used to use words seriously. I used to think idiots like you were a myth.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Real live sov-cit butthurt
I bet you think Texas' SB8 has no conflict with your view of "bodily sovereignty".
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Real live sov-cit butthurt
those*
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Post dumb, jealous shit, win dumb, jealous prizes while someone else rebutting to your nonsense wins the actual prizes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Politics is like traffic, the slow ones move right.
I didn't read the article so do not know if this got added, but...
Sometimes they move left and clog up the passing lane
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Section 230 is what makes the Internet a forum for free speech and debate saying its out out of date is like saying we don't need traffic lights or TV sets since everyone has a laptop or a pc to watch streaming video on
Of course erasing section 230 will make Facebook and Google even stronger as they can afford high legal Bills that new startups would not be able to risk by hosting forums
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment
Add A Reply