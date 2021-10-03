Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt

This week, our first place winner on the insightful side is sumgai with a comment about the disastrous new bill regulating online commerce:

On second thought... It seems to me that most of the players will simply move offshore, if they haven't already done so, and thus the IRS will come up short in thet Not very long after that point, you can expect the VPN sector to become the single largest slice of the pie vis-a-vis what internet service is most often used by Americans. And overseas payment processors will become the second largest service providers. This is not going to work out the way Nadler thinks it will. But then again, why should a Congresscritter ever think about the ramifications of any legislation - it won't apply to him/her, and they still get the same paycheck at the end of the month. If you were to ask me, I'd say that accountability should start at home, where the laws are made in the first place. Most plumbers will tell you that shit does not run uphill.

In second place, it's That One Guy with a response to the investigation that revealed how Minneapolis cops, in the wake of George Floyd's murder, started refusing to do their jobs:

A VERY telling response If their response to the conviction of a murderer is to bunker down in case they are next they are basically admitting that they would and do engage in similar behavior and they don't like the fact that there might actually be consequences for that sort of stuff now. Between the cowardice, admission of corruption and refusal to do the job it sounds like the city has a prime opportunity to really trim the budget by getting rid of some useless(at best) employees and letting them find jobs more suited to them.

You might have noticed the title "on second thought" for our first place comment above, so for editor's choice on the insightful side, we'll start out with sumgai's first thought about the SHOP SAFE Act:

Remember..... ... when the major platorms held an "Internet Blackout Day", back when Congress (the opposite of progress) was debating SOPA/PIPA? If seller's platforms, and not just the biggies like Amazon, Alibaba, etc., were to simply shutter their portals for 24 hours, you can bet that Nadler et al will get more than an email-inbox full of angry messages to the effect that he'd better have another think about this.

Next, it's arp2 with another response to the Minneapolis police story:

I've never understood... How many of the standards for my high school retail job were higher than a cop. If I half-assed it, I would get a warning then fired. If I didn't help someone I didn't personally like with just as much gusto as someone I did like, same. If someone was yelling in my face, my 17 year old self had to have more composure and restraint than a cop.

Over on the funny side, our first place winner is an anonymous comment about the Spider Man copyright termination fight:

Copyright, copyright

Friendly neighborhood Copyright

Wealth and fame

Its adored

Settling its reward. Lookout!

Here comes the copyright.

In second place, it's Upstream with a comment about Texas's social media censorship bill, and the ongoing fight over speech versus "conduct:

Redefining everything Moving your mouth while slowly exhaling thereby making sounds to communicate audible information is now conduct, not speech! 1984 was not subtitled A Beginner's Guide to Dystopia.

For editor's choice on the funny side, we start out with a response from Glenn to our post about Section 230 and "the rule of fences":

Euphemistically-speaking... political drunks keep running into the fence, so they figure the best thing to do [to keep from hurting themselves on the fence] is to get rid of the fence. Politics as usual.

Finally, it's an anonymous response to a comment asserting that Ken White's excellent response to a bogus threat letter induced hunger by mentioning poutine:

That was the intent. Ken is clearly in the pocket of Big Cheese Curd.

That's all for this week, folks!